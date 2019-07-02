Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market Worth USD 5.62 billion, at 7% CAGR by 2023 | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 07:01am EDT

According to Technavio Research Report “Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market by application (meat processing equipment and poultry processing equipment) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA) is witnessed to grow USD 5.62 billion, at a CAGR of 7% from 2019 to 2023”.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005208/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global meat and poultry processing equipment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global meat and poultry processing equipment market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Browse complete ToC and LoE, as well as selected illustrations and example pages of Meat and Poultry Processing Equipment Market.

Request for Sample @

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31228

Global meat and poultry processing equipment market: Technological advances in new meat and poultry processing equipment

The food industry witnesses constant evolution in terms of technology, machinery, and packaging. One of the major technologies is novel food processing technologies, used by almost all the key market competitors, to reduce the negative impacts of thermal processing. Furthermore, these market competitors design innovative processing equipment that is efficient in avoiding disease contamination, increase shelf life of meat and poultry products, and retain maximum nutrients, with no or negligible effects on its quality. The introduction of technologically advanced meat and poultry processing equipment is a new trend, which is expected to witness potential growth in the market in focus during the forecast period.

“Apart from the technological advances, the growing demand for convenient food products is one other factor that is expected to boost the growth of the global market. With busy life schedules and an increase in the number of working women, the preference for convenient food products is increasing, including processed meat and poultry products, when compared with home-cooked food. These factors are expected to increase the demand for convenient meat and poultry products, thereby fueling the growth of the global meat and poultry processing equipment market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Speak to Research Expert @

https://www.technavio.com/speak-to-analyst?report=IRTNTR31228

Global meat and poultry processing equipment market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global meat and poultry processing equipment market by application (meat processing equipment and poultry processing equipment) and geographical regions (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the increase in the consumption rate of meat and poultry products in the region.

Few Major Players for the Meat and Poultry Products Market are:

  • Duravant
  • GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
  • JBT
  • Marel
  • Tetra Laval International S.A.

Rising awareness of the nutritional value of meat and poultry products.

Meat and poultry products are good sources of nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids. EPA and DHA help in weight management, cognitive function, and prevention of Alzheimer's disease. In addition, minerals and other nutrients present in meat and poultry products help in the growth and development of the brain and reproduction. Also, with several health benefits associated with meat and poultry products, the demand for such products is expected to increase during the forecast period. These factors will fuel the need for meat and poultry processing equipment.

Browse Industries Reports @ Machinery

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:10aCOMMERZBANK : successfully issues additional tier 1 bond
EQ
07:09aARKEMA : Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 24 June to 28 June 2019
BU
07:09aETRION : TOYO Awarded Large-scale Photovoltaic Power Plant Project in JapanJul. 2, 2019
AQ
07:08aBANK OF CHINA : Announcement Regarding the Receipt of Approval from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission on the Issuance of Offshore Preference Shares
PU
07:08aNORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - Green REIT Plc
PR
07:08aPLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aSIMPLY GOOD FOODS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:07aCASSAVA SMARTECH ZIMBABWE : Profit Jumps 48pc
AQ
07:07aBH GLOBAL : Share Conversion Request (June 2019)
PR
07:06aINVS ENER : Muzarabani Oil and Gas Prospects Up
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance
5GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About