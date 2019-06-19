Log in
Med Life : Investors and analysts meeting - Central & Eastern European Conference

06/19/2019 | 05:19am EDT

The Largest Ecosystem on the private healthcare market in Romania

One of the largest private healthcare companies in

Central and Eastern Europe

Investors and Analysts Presentation

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not, and nothing in it should be construed as an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of Med Life SA's securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Med Life SA's securities.

Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

Med Life SA has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein.

These projections should not be considered a comprehensive representation of Med Life SA's cash generation performance.

This report may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Med Life SA's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events and may be identified by the context of such statements or words such as "aim", "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project", "target", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or similar terminology.

While we have made every attempt to ensure that the information presented in relation to market overview has been obtained from reliable sources, Med Life SA is not responsible for any errors or omissions, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. All information presented in relation to market overview is provided "as is", with no guarantee of completeness, accuracy, timeliness or of the results obtained from the use of this information.

Financial projections are preliminary and subject to change; Med Life SA undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Inevitably, some assumptions may not materialize, and unanticipated events and circumstances may affect the ultimate financial results. Projections are inherently subject to substantial and numerous uncertainties and to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks.

Therefore, the final results achieved may vary significantly from the forecasts, and the variations may be material.

M E D L I F E G R O U P I n v e s t o r s a n d A n a l y s t s P r e s e n t a t i o n | Page 2

CONTENTS

  1. INTRODUCTION TO MEDLIFE
    1. KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
    2. HOW WE GREW
    3. MEDLIFE NETWORK
    4. BUSINESS OVERVIEW
    5. 2018 and 2019 KEY EVENTS

II. MARKET OVERVIEW

  1. GROUP FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT A. 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS
    1. Q1 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
    2. MISSION STATEMENT & EVOLUTION

PAGE

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 10
  • 11
  • 14
  • 17
  • 22
  • 28
    …………` 35

M E D L I F E G R O U P I n v e s t o r s a n d A n a l y s t s P r e s e n t a t i o n | Page 3

I. INTRODUCTION TO MEDLIFE

Founded in 1996, MedLife is the leading private healthcare provider in Romania*. The Company operates the widest network of clinics, one of the large networks of medical laboratories, general and specialised hospitals and it has the largest client database for Healthcare Prevention Packages in the country. The Company has developed its Stomatology business line, opening a standalone clinic in 2015 and acquiring in 2016 the majority stake of Dent Estet group, the largest dental clinic network in Romania. The Group is also active in the Pharmacies business line, operating a number of pharmacies in its own clinics or in their proximity.

MedLife's presence in all these 6 core healthcare service areas is the basis of the Group's unique revenue capture model, offering patients a complete service from prevention to diagnosis to treatment. In addition, in 2019 MedLife crossed the country`s boarders and announced the first international transaction through the acquisition of 51% stake in Rózsakert Medical Center (RMC) Group of companies, one of top 10 medical services providers in Hungary, thus being one of the largest private healthcare companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

Throughout its history, MedLife and the companies it controls have had over 5 million unique patients, namely around 1 in 4 Romanians.

MedLife Group has a successful history as regards both organic growth and growth by acquisitions. Starting with 2009 onwards, MedLife has opened or acquired more than 130 medical units. Its strong and experienced management team has been capable of creating and managing these growth opportunities, acquiring valuable knowledge and experience, which can allow finding the best way to continue expanding successfully.

The shares issued by MedLife SA are traded on the stock market managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the "M" trading symbol.

* by Sales figures

M E D L I F E G R O U P I n v e s t o r s a n d A n a l y s t s P r e s e n t a t i o n | Page 4

A. KEY INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

1

Romania - attractive & growing healthcare market

2

MedLife - the leading private healthcare operator in

Romania and one of the largest players in CEE

MedLife - balanced and highly synergic business

3

model, with 6 mutually reinforcing business lines and 2

distinct brands that capture revenue from patients from

all disposable income classes

4

Largest HPP client base and facility portfolio in

Romania

5

MedLife sales- mostly from the private sector

6

Track record of successful management of organic

growth and acquisitions

  • Expected - highest growth of healthcare market in CEE with a CAGR for private healthcare of 9.6% over 2018 - 2023
  • Pro-FormaSales 2018: RON 804 mln
  • Pro-FormaSales Q1 2019 : RON 224.9 mln
  • One of the most trusted healthcare brands

Pro-forma Q1 2019

Pharmacies

Other

Sales

5%

1%

Clinics

Corporate

30%

20%

Stomatology

6%

Laboratories

Hospitals

17%

21%

  • >650k HPP clients from >5,000 companies
  • >5 mln unique patients in the past 20 years

Based on Q1 2019

SalesPrivate money (HPP)

24%

57%

Private

19%

money (Cash)

Public money (State - NHIH)

  • 20 hyperclinics, 49 clinics, 10 hospitals, 33 labs, approx 200 sampling points, 12 dental clinics, 10 pharmacies as at May 2019
  • Strong track record of acquisitions: 23 acquisitions completed as of May 2019

Source: Company data, PMR Report 2018, Private healthcare market in Romania

M E D L I F E G R O U P I n v e s t o r s a n d A n a l y s t s P r e s e n t a t i o n | Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 09:18:03 UTC
