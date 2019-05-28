Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Med Life : MedLife acquires the majority stake in Badea Medica Center of Excellence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 03:29am EDT

For additional information please contact:

Alis Lupu

PR Specialist

Mobile: 0746 46 46 34

E-mail: alupu@medlife.ro

http://www.medlife.ro

MedLife expands to Cluj-Napoca and announces a new acquisition: Badea Medica

Center of Excellence

The Company is in discussions with other two or three medical services providers in Romania,

but also from neighboring countries to expand their presence

Bucharest, May 28, 2019: MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announces the acquisition of the majority stake (65%) of Badea Medica Center of Excellence (Badea Medical SRL). The center offers a comprehensive range of medical services, mainly focused on the segment of abdominal pathology, but also covering other numerous types of affections.

Patients can access specialist gastroenterology, internal medicine, dermatology, pain therapy, all provided by an exceptional medical team, coordinated by Prof. Dr. Radu Badea.

"Cluj is one of the most important points of interest in our development plan. First we opened a laboratory and an occupational medicine center in Cluj, and then expanded with a large clinic - MedLife Hyperclinic. Two years ago, we added the hospital segment with the acquisition of Humanitas Hospital. Because we want to provide our patients with a wider range of medical services and personalized subscriptions to tens of thousands of corporate clients, we have decided to team up with the specialists of Badea Medica Center of Excellence in order to provide integrated services to the highest standards. We will continue our acquisition program both in Romania and in the neighboring countries, following the plan announced to our investors and shareholders, "said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

"We have always focused on the highest quality services and have always honored our patients' trust in our services and in the exceptional team of specialists. Becoming part of the largest private medical services group in Romania and sharing the same values honors us and encourages us to be even better. We will have the opportunity to develop the business and make an important step in the company's evolution. By doing so, we will advance the complexity of the medical act and offer patients the best conditions and solutions to their requests, "said Prof. Dr. Radu Ion Badea, founder of Badea Medica Center.

The acquisition of Badea Medica is the 23rd acquisition made by MedLife group, the last one being announced in January current year - Rózsakert Medical Center, Hungary.

MedLife ended the first quarter of 2019 with pro-forma consolidated sales of RON 224.9 million, up by 27.6% over the same period last year. For the next period, the Company announced the continuation of the acquisition program in Romania and the region. If it succeeds in implementing all the announced projects to shareholders, MedLife's premise is set to exceed the threshold of 200 million euros sales in 2019.

For additional information please contact:

Alis Lupu

PR Specialist

Mobile: 0746 46 46 34

E-mail: alupu@medlife.ro

http://www.medlife.ro

About MedLife

MedLife is the largest private healthcare provider in Romania. The company operates the widest network of clinics, one of the large networks of medical laboratories, general and specialised hospitals and it has the largest client database for Healthcare Prevention Packages in the country. In addition, from the standpoint of sales, it is one of the largest private healthcare companies in Central and Eastern Europe.

The shares issued by MedLife SA are traded on the spot regulated market managed by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category, with the "M" trading symbol.

MedLife Group has a successful history as regards both organic growth and growth by acquisitions. As of 2009, it has opened or acquired over 129 medical units. Its strong and experienced management team has been capable of creating and managing these growth opportunities, acquiring valuable knowledge and experience, which can allow finding the best way to continue expanding successfully.

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 07:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aZOOPLUS AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:54aMMA OFFSHORE : 28 May 2019 Ceasing to be a substantial holder
PU
03:54aTOSHIBA : to showcase Hybrid-Diesel-Battery Locomotive Demonstrator at Transport Logistic 2019 (Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation)
PU
03:51aNOVATURAS : Information for Company Managers meeting with investors
AQ
03:51aELBIT : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results
PR
03:49aSILENCE THERAPEUTICS : Collaboration with Genomics England
PU
03:49aALIBABA : Ahava Offers Israel ‘Experience' to Its Top Tmall Shoppers
PU
03:49a28/05/19 : GAN Welcomes Legalization of Sports Gambling in TN
PU
03:49aSCIENTIFIC CLINICAL | NANOBIOTIX ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF CURADIGM : A new nanotechnology platform for healthcare
PU
03:48aGerman Outdoor Brand Diaoyubear Magnetizes Chinese Online Shoppers to Follow It.
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Alibaba plans bumper $20 billion Hong Kong listing to boost investment war chest - sources
2FEDEX CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei reviewing FedEx relationship, says packages 'diverted'
3RENAULT : RENAULT : Fiat-Renault merger plan revving up
4Canada takes a first step towards ratifying trade deal with U.S., Mexico
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Asian stock-pickers bet on income growth over yield

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About