Med Life : MedLife acquires the majority stake in Badea Medica Center of Excellence

MedLife expands to Cluj-Napoca and announces a new acquisition: Badea Medica

Center of Excellence

The Company is in discussions with other two or three medical services providers in Romania,

but also from neighboring countries to expand their presence

Bucharest, May 28, 2019: MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announces the acquisition of the majority stake (65%) of Badea Medica Center of Excellence (Badea Medical SRL). The center offers a comprehensive range of medical services, mainly focused on the segment of abdominal pathology, but also covering other numerous types of affections.

Patients can access specialist gastroenterology, internal medicine, dermatology, pain therapy, all provided by an exceptional medical team, coordinated by Prof. Dr. Radu Badea.

"Cluj is one of the most important points of interest in our development plan. First we opened a laboratory and an occupational medicine center in Cluj, and then expanded with a large clinic - MedLife Hyperclinic. Two years ago, we added the hospital segment with the acquisition of Humanitas Hospital. Because we want to provide our patients with a wider range of medical services and personalized subscriptions to tens of thousands of corporate clients, we have decided to team up with the specialists of Badea Medica Center of Excellence in order to provide integrated services to the highest standards. We will continue our acquisition program both in Romania and in the neighboring countries, following the plan announced to our investors and shareholders, "said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

"We have always focused on the highest quality services and have always honored our patients' trust in our services and in the exceptional team of specialists. Becoming part of the largest private medical services group in Romania and sharing the same values honors us and encourages us to be even better. We will have the opportunity to develop the business and make an important step in the company's evolution. By doing so, we will advance the complexity of the medical act and offer patients the best conditions and solutions to their requests, "said Prof. Dr. Radu Ion Badea, founder of Badea Medica Center.

The acquisition of Badea Medica is the 23rd acquisition made by MedLife group, the last one being announced in January current year - Rózsakert Medical Center, Hungary.

MedLife ended the first quarter of 2019 with pro-forma consolidated sales of RON 224.9 million, up by 27.6% over the same period last year. For the next period, the Company announced the continuation of the acquisition program in Romania and the region. If it succeeds in implementing all the announced projects to shareholders, MedLife's premise is set to exceed the threshold of 200 million euros sales in 2019.