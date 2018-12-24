Med Life : Notification - buyback 17-21 December 2018

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
No. 44/24.12.2018
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
CURRENT REPORT
Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Report Date: 24 December 2018
Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Fax number: 0374 180 470
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category
Significant events to report:
In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 17 - 21 December 2018:
Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.
Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 8 October, 2018.
Summary of transactions for the period 17 - 21 December 2018:
|
Transaction Date
|
Nature of the Transaction
|
Aggregate volume
|
Weighted average price/ share (RON)
|
Value (RON)
|
17.12.2018
|
Buy-back
|
2,454
|
27.4000
|
67,240
|
18.12.2018
|
Buy-back
|
2,726
|
27.4000
|
74,692
|
19.12.2018
|
Buy-back
|
9,346
|
26.7885
|
250,365
|
20.12.2018
|
Buy-back
|
No transactions were performed on 20.12.2018
|
21.12.2018
|
Buy-back
|
6,846
|
24.1531
|
165,352
|
Total
|
21,372
|
557,649
Detailed transactions for the period 17 - 21 December 2018:
|
Simbol
|
ISIN
|
Market
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Volume
|
Price (RON)
|
Value (RON)
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.12.2018;
|
17:54:23
|
1,000
|
27.4000
|
27,400
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.12.2018;
|
17:54:16
|
108
|
27.4000
|
2,959
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.12.2018;
|
17:54:16
|
892
|
27.4000
|
24,441
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.12.2018;
|
12:58:33
|
254
|
27.4000
|
6,960
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.12.2018;
|
12:46:13
|
200
|
27.4000
|
5,480
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
18.12.2018;
|
10:49:40
|
2,726
|
27.4000
|
74,692
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
15:10:24
|
529
|
26.5000
|
14,019
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
14:25:44
|
400
|
26.5000
|
10,600
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
14:10:02
|
71
|
26.5000
|
1,882
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
14:10:02
|
179
|
26.5000
|
4,744
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
14:05:38
|
82
|
26.5000
|
2,173
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
13:52:47
|
10
|
26.5000
|
265
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
13:40:45
|
560
|
26.5000
|
14,840
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
13:35:01
|
85
|
26.5000
|
2,253
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
13:30:43
|
85
|
26.5000
|
2,253
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
13:21:02
|
800
|
26.5000
|
21,200
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
12:53:57
|
9
|
26.5000
|
239
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
12:22:26
|
20
|
26.5000
|
530
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
11:19:40
|
996
|
27.0000
|
26,892
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
11:15:02
|
1,000
|
27.0000
|
27,000
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
11:15:02
|
4
|
27.0000
|
108
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
11:12:32
|
170
|
26.5000
|
4,505
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
11:11:59
|
846
|
27.0000
|
22,842
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
11:11:59
|
200
|
27.0000
|
5,400
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
10:24:12
|
520
|
26.5000
|
13,780
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
10:23:42
|
434
|
26.5000
|
11,501
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
10:13:52
|
627
|
27.0000
|
16,929
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
10:12:44
|
300
|
27.0000
|
8,100
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
10:11:34
|
500
|
27.0000
|
13,500
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
19.12.2018;
|
10:09:07
|
919
|
27.0000
|
24,813
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
21.12.2018;
|
15:31:22
|
348
|
24.0000
|
8,352
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
21.12.2018;
|
15:17:56
|
5,152
|
24.0000
|
123,648
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
21.12.2018;
|
15:16:45
|
1,061
|
24.8000
|
26,313
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
21.12.2018;
|
14:08:41
|
285
|
24.7000
|
7,040
__________________
Mihail Marcu
Chief Executive Officer