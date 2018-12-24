Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Med Life : Notification - buyback 17-21 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:35pm CET

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

No. 44/24.12.2018

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report Date: 24 December 2018

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category

Significant events to report:

In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 17 - 21 December 2018:

Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.

Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 8 October, 2018.

Summary of transactions for the period 17 - 21 December 2018:

Transaction Date

Nature of the Transaction

Aggregate volume

Weighted average price/ share (RON)

Value (RON)

17.12.2018

Buy-back

2,454

27.4000

67,240

18.12.2018

Buy-back

2,726

27.4000

74,692

19.12.2018

Buy-back

9,346

26.7885

250,365

20.12.2018

Buy-back

No transactions were performed on 20.12.2018

21.12.2018

Buy-back

6,846

24.1531

165,352

Total

21,372

557,649

165,352 557,649

67,240 74,692 250,365

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Detailed transactions for the period 17 - 21 December 2018:

Simbol

ISIN

Market

Date

Hour

Volume

Price (RON)

Value (RON)

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.12.2018;

17:54:23

1,000

27.4000

27,400

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.12.2018;

17:54:16

108

27.4000

2,959

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.12.2018;

17:54:16

892

27.4000

24,441

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.12.2018;

12:58:33

254

27.4000

6,960

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.12.2018;

12:46:13

200

27.4000

5,480

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

18.12.2018;

10:49:40

2,726

27.4000

74,692

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

15:10:24

529

26.5000

14,019

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

14:25:44

400

26.5000

10,600

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

14:10:02

71

26.5000

1,882

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

14:10:02

179

26.5000

4,744

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

14:05:38

82

26.5000

2,173

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

13:52:47

10

26.5000

265

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

13:40:45

560

26.5000

14,840

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

13:35:01

85

26.5000

2,253

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

13:30:43

85

26.5000

2,253

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

13:21:02

800

26.5000

21,200

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

12:53:57

9

26.5000

239

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

12:22:26

20

26.5000

530

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

11:19:40

996

27.0000

26,892

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

11:15:02

1,000

27.0000

27,000

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

11:15:02

4

27.0000

108

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

11:12:32

170

26.5000

4,505

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

11:11:59

846

27.0000

22,842

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

11:11:59

200

27.0000

5,400

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

10:24:12

520

26.5000

13,780

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

10:23:42

434

26.5000

11,501

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

10:13:52

627

27.0000

16,929

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

10:12:44

300

27.0000

8,100

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

10:11:34

500

27.0000

13,500

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

19.12.2018;

10:09:07

919

27.0000

24,813

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

21.12.2018;

15:31:22

348

24.0000

8,352

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

21.12.2018;

15:17:56

5,152

24.0000

123,648

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

21.12.2018;

15:16:45

1,061

24.8000

26,313

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

21.12.2018;

14:08:41

285

24.7000

7,040

__________________

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 12:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:03pMANCHESTER UNITED : Klopp keeps door open for possible Liverpool buys next month
AQ
02:03pABITIBI ROYALTIES :  Update on Canadian Malartic Royalties
AQ
02:01pNorwegian Air shores up its balance sheet
RE
02:01pYield Growth Poised to Launch Urban Juve Products in the United States With Passage of US Farm Bill
GL
02:01pEarth Science Tech, Inc. (ETST) Engages Counsel with Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Expertise to Assist with Dual Listing
GL
02:01pKODIAK SCIENCES : Added to Russell 2000®, 3000® and Microcap® Indexes
PR
02:01pFunko Donates $10 Million in Toys to Support U.S. Marine Toys for Tots Foundation
GL
02:01pOpiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces FDA Orange Book Listing for New NARCAN® Nasal Spray Patent
GL
02:01pStar Group, L.P. Announces Sudden Passing of Chief Executive Officer Steven Goldman
GL
02:01pCONRAD N. HILTON FOUNDATION : Awards More Than $38 Million in Grants in the Fourth Quarter of 2018
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : crude edges up, but concern over demand limits gains
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Named Forbes Biggest Billionaire Loser Of 2018
3European shares falter as worst year since 2008 fades away
4HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
5FORTUM OYJ : Uniper in exclusive talks to sell French business to Kretinsky's EPH

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.