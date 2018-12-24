Med Life : Notification - buyback 17-21 December 2018

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

No. 44/24.12.2018

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Report Date: 24 December 2018

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium Category

Significant events to report:

In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 17 - 21 December 2018:

Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.

Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 8 October, 2018.

Summary of transactions for the period 17 - 21 December 2018:

Transaction Date Nature of the Transaction Aggregate volume Weighted average price/ share (RON) Value (RON) 17.12.2018 Buy-back 2,454 27.4000 67,240 18.12.2018 Buy-back 2,726 27.4000 74,692 19.12.2018 Buy-back 9,346 26.7885 250,365 20.12.2018 Buy-back No transactions were performed on 20.12.2018 21.12.2018 Buy-back 6,846 24.1531 165,352 Total 21,372 557,649 165,352 557,649

67,240 74,692 250,365

Detailed transactions for the period 17 - 21 December 2018:

Simbol ISIN Market Date Hour Volume Price (RON) Value (RON) M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 17.12.2018; 17:54:23 1,000 27.4000 27,400 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 17.12.2018; 17:54:16 108 27.4000 2,959 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 17.12.2018; 17:54:16 892 27.4000 24,441 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 17.12.2018; 12:58:33 254 27.4000 6,960 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 17.12.2018; 12:46:13 200 27.4000 5,480 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 18.12.2018; 10:49:40 2,726 27.4000 74,692 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 15:10:24 529 26.5000 14,019 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 14:25:44 400 26.5000 10,600 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 14:10:02 71 26.5000 1,882 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 14:10:02 179 26.5000 4,744 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 14:05:38 82 26.5000 2,173 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 13:52:47 10 26.5000 265 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 13:40:45 560 26.5000 14,840 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 13:35:01 85 26.5000 2,253 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 13:30:43 85 26.5000 2,253 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 13:21:02 800 26.5000 21,200 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 12:53:57 9 26.5000 239 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 12:22:26 20 26.5000 530 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 11:19:40 996 27.0000 26,892 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 11:15:02 1,000 27.0000 27,000 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 11:15:02 4 27.0000 108 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 11:12:32 170 26.5000 4,505 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 11:11:59 846 27.0000 22,842 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 11:11:59 200 27.0000 5,400 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 10:24:12 520 26.5000 13,780 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 10:23:42 434 26.5000 11,501 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 10:13:52 627 27.0000 16,929 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 10:12:44 300 27.0000 8,100 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 10:11:34 500 27.0000 13,500 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 19.12.2018; 10:09:07 919 27.0000 24,813 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 21.12.2018; 15:31:22 348 24.0000 8,352 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 21.12.2018; 15:17:56 5,152 24.0000 123,648 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 21.12.2018; 15:16:45 1,061 24.8000 26,313 M ROMEDLACNOR6 REGS 21.12.2018; 14:08:41 285 24.7000 7,040

__________________

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer