Med Life : Notification - buyback 17-24 May 2019

MED LIFE S.A.
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
No. 60/27.05.2019
To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE
FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY
CURRENT REPORT
Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of
financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial
instruments and market operations
Report Date: 27 May 2019
Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")
Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania
Fax number: 0374 180 470
Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035
Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996
Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON
Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium
Category
Significant events to report:
In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 17 - 24 May 2019:
Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.
Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 8 October, 2018.
Summary of transactions for the period 17 - 24 May 2019:
|
Transaction
|
Nature of the
|
Aggregate
|
Weighted average
|
Value (RON)
|
Date
|
Transaction
|
volume
|
price/ share (RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17.05.2019
|
Buy-back
|
5,000
|
29.7430
|
148,715
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.05.2019
|
Buy-back
|
1,436
|
29.9739
|
43,043
|
|
|
|
|
|
21.05.2019
|
Buy-back
|
No transactions were performed
|
|
22.05.2019
|
Buy-back
|
4,990
|
30.0000
|
149,700
|
|
|
|
|
|
23.05.2019
|
Buy-back
|
No transactions were performed
|
|
|
|
|
|
24.05.2019
|
Buy-back
|
No transactions were performed
|
|
Total
|
|
11,426
|
|
341,457
|
|
|
|
|
Detailed transactions for the period 17 - 24 May 2019:
|
Simbol
|
ISIN
|
Market
|
Date
|
Hour
|
Volume
|
Price
|
Value
|
(RON)
|
(RON)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
17:22:22
|
2,579
|
30.0000
|
77,370
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
14:18:03
|
23
|
29.8000
|
685
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
14:18:03
|
198
|
29.8000
|
5,900
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
14:18:03
|
225
|
29.8000
|
6,705
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
13:59:38
|
500
|
29.7000
|
14,850
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
530
|
29.5000
|
15,635
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
25
|
29.5000
|
738
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
15
|
29.4000
|
441
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
34
|
29.4000
|
1,000
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
30
|
29.4000
|
882
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
100
|
29.3000
|
2,930
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
12:16:07
|
300
|
29.3000
|
8,790
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
11:43:58
|
421
|
29.0000
|
12,209
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
17.05.2019
|
10:14:44
|
20
|
29.0000
|
580
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
17:51:58
|
100
|
30.0000
|
3,000
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
15:19:49
|
100
|
30.0000
|
3,000
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
15:19:49
|
50
|
30.0000
|
1,500
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
15:19:49
|
20
|
30.0000
|
600
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
15:19:49
|
91
|
30.0000
|
2,730
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
14:18:08
|
75
|
29.5000
|
2,213
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
11:30:55
|
277
|
30.0000
|
8,310
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
11:30:55
|
500
|
30.0000
|
15,000
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
11:30:55
|
130
|
30.0000
|
3,900
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
20.05.2019
|
11:30:55
|
93
|
30.0000
|
2,790
|
M
|
ROMEDLACNOR6
|
REGS
|
22.05.2019
|
12:36:00
|
4,990
|
30.0000
|
149,700
________________
Mihail Marcu
Chief Executive Officer