Med Life : Notification - buyback 17-24 May 2019

05/27/2019 | 06:59am EDT

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

No. 60/27.05.2019

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of

financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial

instruments and market operations

Report Date: 27 May 2019

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium

Category

Significant events to report:

In accordance with ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 and art. 2 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016, MED LIFE S.A. reports to the regulated market the following transactions performed for M symbol during 17 - 24 May 2019:

Intermediary of transactions: BT Capital Partners S.A.

Reason for the notification of transactions: the buy-back of its own ordinary shares in accordance with EGSM Decision no. 2 from 8 October, 2018.

Summary of transactions for the period 17 - 24 May 2019:

Transaction

Nature of the

Aggregate

Weighted average

Value (RON)

Date

Transaction

volume

price/ share (RON)

17.05.2019

Buy-back

5,000

29.7430

148,715

20.05.2019

Buy-back

1,436

29.9739

43,043

21.05.2019

Buy-back

No transactions were performed

22.05.2019

Buy-back

4,990

30.0000

149,700

23.05.2019

Buy-back

No transactions were performed

24.05.2019

Buy-back

No transactions were performed

Total

11,426

341,457

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Detailed transactions for the period 17 - 24 May 2019:

Simbol

ISIN

Market

Date

Hour

Volume

Price

Value

(RON)

(RON)

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

17:22:22

2,579

30.0000

77,370

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

14:18:03

23

29.8000

685

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

14:18:03

198

29.8000

5,900

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

14:18:03

225

29.8000

6,705

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

13:59:38

500

29.7000

14,850

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

530

29.5000

15,635

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

25

29.5000

738

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

15

29.4000

441

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

34

29.4000

1,000

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

30

29.4000

882

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

100

29.3000

2,930

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

12:16:07

300

29.3000

8,790

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

11:43:58

421

29.0000

12,209

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

17.05.2019

10:14:44

20

29.0000

580

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

17:51:58

100

30.0000

3,000

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

15:19:49

100

30.0000

3,000

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

15:19:49

50

30.0000

1,500

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

15:19:49

20

30.0000

600

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

15:19:49

91

30.0000

2,730

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

14:18:08

75

29.5000

2,213

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

11:30:55

277

30.0000

8,310

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

11:30:55

500

30.0000

15,000

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

11:30:55

130

30.0000

3,900

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

20.05.2019

11:30:55

93

30.0000

2,790

M

ROMEDLACNOR6

REGS

22.05.2019

12:36:00

4,990

30.0000

149,700

________________

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:58:04 UTC
