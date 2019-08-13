Log in
Med Life : Prezentare conferință telefonică pentru prezentarea rezultatelor S1 2019

08/13/2019 | 09:07am EDT

Conference Call Presentation for

H1 2019 Financial Results

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This presentation is not, and nothing in it should be construed as, an offer, invitation or recommendation in respect of Med Life SA's securities, or an offer, invitation or recommendation to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy Med Life SA's securities.

Neither this presentation nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors or potential investors and does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any investor.

All investors should consider such factors in consultation with a professional advisor of their choosing when deciding if an investment is appropriate.

Med Life SA has prepared this presentation based on information available to it, including information derived from public sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is provided in relation to the fairness, accuracy, correctness, completeness or reliability of the information, opinions or conclusions expressed herein.

These projections should not be considered a comprehensive representation of Med Life SA's cash generation performance.

This report may contain forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Med Life SA's current knowledge and its expectations and projections about future events and may be

identified by the context of such statements or words such as "anticipate," "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "project", "target", "may", "will", "would", "could" or "should" or similar terminology.

These financial projections are preliminary and subject to change; Med Life SA undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Inevitably, some assumptions may not materialize, and unanticipated events and circumstances may affect the ultimate financial results. Projections are inherently subject to substantial and numerous uncertainties and to a wide variety of significant business, economic and competitive risks.

Therefore, the final results achieved may vary significantly from the forecasts, and the variations may be material.

TOPICS OF DISCUSSION

  1. MAIN EVENTS OF H1 2019 AND SUBSEQUENT

EVENTS

4

I.

KEY CHANGES H1 2019 vs H1 2018

5

II.

MEDLIFE H1 2019 FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT

8

III.

KEY OPERATIONAL METRICS FOR H1 2019

11

IV.

Q&A SESSION

12

MAIN EVENTS OF H1 2019 AND SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

ACQUISITIONS

  • 51% of the shares in RMC Group, Hungary (finalized in March 2019)
  • 65% of the shares in Badea Medica Center of Excellence in Cluj (finalized in May 2019)
  • Increase from 55% to 90% shares in Sama Group, Craiova
  • Increase from 80% to 83% shares in PDR Group, Brasov
  • Increase from 55% to 58% shares in Genesys Group, Arad

ORGANIC GROWTH

  • 2 Dent Estet clinics in Sibiu - one for adults, one for kids; and
  • Floreasca Hyperclinic in Bucharest- brownfield project- to be inaugurated in Q3 2019

EXPANSION PLANS

  • Additional investments in high margin imagistic services: 3 new MRIs that serve also under the contract with NHIH, reaching a total number or 18 MRIs nationwide

FINANCING FROM BANKS

  • Board of Directors started the negotiations with the Banks of the terms and conditions for the increase of the credit limit granted up to 90m EUR

P a g e 4

KEY CHANGES H1 2019 vs H1 2018

SALES

EBITDA

Sales increased by : + 23.4% Pro-forma H1 2019 vs. IFRS H1 2018

  • 25.4% IFRS H1 2019 vs. IFRS H1 2018
  • 15% like2like

Improved margin: Before applying IFRS 16: 13% Pro-forma H1 2019 vs. 11.6% IFRS H1 2018 (fig_1 below) After applying IFRS 16:17% Pro-forma H1 2019 vs. 11.6% IFRS H1 2018 (fig_2 below)

Absolute value of EBITDA increased by: Before applying IFRS 16: 38.1% Pro-forma H1 2019 vs. IFRS H1 2018 After applying IFRS 16:80.6% Pro-forma H1 2019 vs. IFRS H1 2018

EBITDA AND EBITDA MARGIN BEFORE APPLYING IFRS 16 (fig_1)

EBITDA AND EBITDA MARGIN AFTER APPLYING IFRS 16 (fig_2)

70,000,000

30.0%

90,000,000

30.00%

59,875,687

78,337,122

80,000,000

60,000,000

25.0%

25.00%

70,000,000

50,000,000

43,366,426

20.0%

60,000,000

20.00%

40,000,000

15.0%

50,000,000

43,366,426

17.0%

15.00%

40,000,000

30,000,000

13.0%

10.0%

30,000,000

11.6%

10.00%

20,000,000

11.6%

5.0%

20,000,000

5.00%

10,000,000

10,000,000

-

0.0%

-

0.00%

H1 2018 IFRS H1 2019 Pro-forma

H1 2018 IFRS

H1 2019 Pro-forma

P a g e 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 13 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2019 13:06:07 UTC
