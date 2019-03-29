Log in
Med Life : Report according art. 82 Law 24/2017 - February 2019

0
03/29/2019 | 05:47pm EDT

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

No. 56 /29.03.2019

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of

financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial

instruments and market operations

Report Date: 29 March 2019

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium

Category

Significant events to report:

Reporting of legal acts concluded by Med Life S.A. in accordance with Law no.24/2017 and ASF

Regulation no. 5/2018

Med Life S.A. informs the shareholders and investors in relation to the registration of legal acts of the type listed in article 82 of Law no. 24/2017.

The main details of the legal acts concluded are presented in Appendix 1.

________________

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

Receivables/Liabilities as

Transactions

No.

at 28 February 2019

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

during

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

(RON)

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

February 2019

(RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

90 days

Almina

from the

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

1

Trading

1

01.04.2017

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

35,533

173,351

SRL

invoice

was issued

90 days

Almina

from the

Med

Sale of

date when

Payment

2

Trading

2

01.04.2017

-

-

-

-

Receivables

Life SA

services

the

order

42,171

42,171

SRL

invoice

was issued

30 days

Daily

Bahtco

from the

penalties in

Med Life

date when

Payment

amount of

3

Invest

-

27.05.2011

-

-

Rent

-

SA

the

order

0.01% from

593,384

SA

invoice

outstanding

was issued

balance

Liabilities

90 days

1,426,628

Bahtco

from the

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

4

Invest

-

01.06.2011

-

-

-

-

SA

of materials

the

order

758,755

SA

invoice

was issued

90 days

Biotest

from the

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

5

Med

1

01.07.2014

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

305,292

3,621,928

SRL

invoice

was issued

90 days

from the

6

Biotest Med

Med

2

01.07.2014

-

-

Sale of

-

date when

Payment

-

Receivables

SRL

Life SA

services

the

order

4,458

65,767

invoice

was issued

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

Receivables/Liabilities as

Transactions

No.

at 28 February 2019

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

during

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

(RON)

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

February 2019

(RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

90 days

Daily

Centrul

from the

penalties in

7

Med Life

Medical

1219

01.09.2012

-

-

Acquisition

-

date when

Payment

amount of

Liabilities

SA

Sama

of services

the

order

0.01% from

179,627

1,868,382

SA

invoice

outstanding

was issued

balance

90 days

Centrul

from the

Med

Sale of

date when

Payment

8

Medical

1

01.09.2012

-

-

-

-

Receivables

Life SA

services

the

order

33,505

1,931,161

Sama SA

invoice

was issued

90 days

Genesys

from the

Med

Sale of

date when

Payment

9

Medical

1

03.01.2014

-

-

-

-

Receivables

Life SA

services

the

order

86,874

2,635,409

Clinic SRL

invoice

was issued

90 days

Daily

Genesys

from the

penalties in

10

Med Life

Medical

1850

03.01.2014

-

-

Acquisition

-

date when

Payment

amount of

Liabilities

SA

Clinic

of services

the

order

0.01% from

164,324

2,805,167

SRL

invoice

outstanding

was issued

balance

90 days

Diamed

from the

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

11

Center

2

01.04.2016

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

51,981

87,381

SRL

invoice

was issued

90 days

from the

12

Diamed

Med

1

01.04.2016

-

-

Sale of

-

date when

Payment

-

Receivables

Center SRL

Life SA

services

the

order

70,243

1,107,186

invoice

was issued

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

Receivables/Liabilities as

Transactions

No.

at 28 February 2019

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

during

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

(RON)

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

February 2019

(RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

90 days

from the

13

Med Life

Medapt

1

01.07.2011

-

-

Acquisition

-

date when

Payment

-

-

Liabilities

SA

SRL

of services

the

order

832,033

invoice

was issued

Policlini

90 days

ca de

from the

14

Med Life

Diagnost

1

01.09.2010

-

-

Acquisition

-

date when

Payment

-

Liabilities

SA

ic Rapid

of services

the

order

14,985

761,648

Medis

invoice

SRL

was issued

Policlinica

90 days

from the

de

Med

Sale of

date when

Payment

15

Diagnostic

-

01.02.2013

-

-

-

-

Receivables

Life SA

services

the

order

17,038

96,062

Rapid

invoice

Medis SRL

was issued

90 days

RUR

from the

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

16

Medical

1

01.07.2014

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

12,631

1,036,888

SA

invoice

was issued

90 days

RUR

from the

Med

Sale of

date when

Payment

17

MEDICAL

2

01.07.2017

-

-

Receivables

Life SA

services

the

order

130,889

SA

invoice

was issued

90 days

Daily

Policlinica

from the

penalties in

18

de

Med

-

01.02.2013

-

-

Sale of

-

date when

Payment

amount of

Receivables

Diagnostic

Life SA

services

the

order

0.01% from

229,956

1,814,788

Rapid SA

invoice

outstanding

was issued

balance

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

Contracting parties

Contract Identification

Addendum Identification

Main contractual information

Receivables/Liabilities as

Transactions

No.

at 28 February 2019

Contract

Contract

Addendum

Addendum

Object of

Guarantees

Payment

Payment

during

Beneficiary

Provider

Penalties

(RON)

No.

Date

No.

Date

the contract

provided

Term

method

February 2019

(RON)

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

Policlini

90 days

from the

ca de

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

19

Diagnost

2

01.02.2013

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

198,782

2,694,557

ic Rapid

invoice

SA

was issued

90 days

Vital

from the

Med Life

Acquisition

date when

Payment

20

Test

1

01.07.2014

-

-

-

-

Liabilities

SA

of services

the

order

261,357

2,767,138

SRL

invoice

was issued

90 days

from the

21

Vital Test

Med

2

01.07.2014

-

-

Sale of

-

date when

Payment

-

Receivables

SRL

Life SA

services

the

order

4,858

24,767

invoice

was issued

Anima

90 days

Specialt

from the

22

Med Life

y

17815

03.07.2017

-

-

Acquisition

date when

Payment

-

Liabilities

SA

Medical

of services

the

order

80,924

325,864

Services

invoice

SRL

was issued

Anima

90 days

Specialt

from the

23

Med Life

y

1

01.06.2017

-

-

Sale of

-

date when

Payment

-

Receivables

SA

Medical

services

the

order

60,087

186,357

Services

invoice

SRL

was issued

90 days

SC

from the

24

Med Life

Clinica

346

02.05.2018

-

-

Acquisition

-

date when

Payment

-

Liabilities

SA

Polisano

of services

the

order

47,200

351,808

SRL

invoice

was issued

Disclaimer

Med Life SA published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 21:46:03 UTC
