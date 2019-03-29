Med Life : Report according art. 82 Law 24/2017 - February 2019

MED LIFE S.A.

Registered Office: Bucharest, Calea Grivitei, no. 365, district 1, Romania

Unique Registration Code at the National Office of Trade Registry: 8422035

Order number on the Trade Registry: J40/3709/1996

Subscribed and paid-in share capital: 5,536,270.5 RON

No. 56 /29.03.2019

To: BUCHAREST STOCK EXCHANGE

FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY

CURRENT REPORT

Current report drafted according to the stipulations of ASF Regulation no. 5/2018 on issuers of

financial instruments and market operations and Law no. 24/2017 on issuers of financial

instruments and market operations

Report Date: 29 March 2019

Name of the issuing company: MED LIFE S.A. ("MedLife" or "The Company")

Fax number: 0374 180 470

Regulated market on which the issued securities are traded: Bucharest Stock Exchange, Premium

Category

Significant events to report:

Reporting of legal acts concluded by Med Life S.A. in accordance with Law no.24/2017 and ASF

Regulation no. 5/2018

Med Life S.A. informs the shareholders and investors in relation to the registration of legal acts of the type listed in article 82 of Law no. 24/2017.

The main details of the legal acts concluded are presented in Appendix 1.

Mihail Marcu

Chief Executive Officer