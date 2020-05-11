MedCall Advisors : Launches Free HIPAA-Compliant Platform for Physician Practices Impacted by COVID-19

MedCall Advisors, the leading tele-emergent platform immediately connecting physicians who are board certified in emergency medicine to injured workers, announced today the public launch of MedCallMD, a multi-faceted purpose-built telehealth platform designed for physicians to virtually connect with their patients.

"Today, we are proud to announce the launch of the MedCallMD, a stand-alone version of the platform our physicians have used for years to connect with injured workers," said Randy Baker, CEO of MedCall Advisors. "As we attempt to do our part in today’s COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to make that platform available to any doctor nationwide to help them meet their patients’ needs."

MedCall Advisors is a well-established telemedicine company operating on a proven proprietary technology. The company provides immediate clinical care to acute injured workers by seamlessly connecting them to its proprietary network of physicians who are board certified in emergency medicine at the moment they require medical attention. In order to extend the utility of this product beyond MedCall's core business, the company has added important administrative and third-party functionality to allow doctors to fully manage their practices virtually.

"It has always been our vision to develop technology that assures a simple and effective platform within which to deliver the highest quality immediate care," said Baker. "We look forward to sharing this technology with other providers to increase their efficiency and capacity during this critical time."

The following capabilities are available using MedCallMD:

HIPAA-compliant end-to-end encryption

Integrated voice-to-text transcription using the computer’s built-in speaker only

Works with any EMR (Electronic Medical Records) platform and uploads all documents and notes directly to patient’s file

Complies with any cloud-based prescription platform to issue digital prescriptions

Features multiple virtual waiting rooms, allowing physicians to seamlessly transition between patients

Cloud-based platform

Accessible via mobile, tablet or web browser

Doctors can request information at www.medcallmd.com/

The following administrative tasks may be accomplished on the platform:

Set physician availability, either on an ongoing basis or for a specific time period

Online appointment scheduling, confirmation and appointment reminder

Archive record of consultation

Share documents and photos through a concurrent chat window

Physicians interested in the use of telehealth services in their practice should consult official sources, including:

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services at https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Medicare-General-Information/Telehealth/Telehealth-Codes for a summary of reimbursement information and procedure codes

The American College of Physicians at https://www.acponline.org/practice-resources/covid-19-practice-management-resources/telehealth-coding-and-billing-during-covid-19 for a practical guide to using telemedicine in your practice

To learn more about MedCall Advisors, please visit https://medcalladvisors.com/.

About MedCall Advisors

MedCall Advisors is a revolutionary tele-emergent care medical service utilizing technology to immediately connect anyone experiencing a medical event with a board certified physician in Emergency Medicine.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200511005560/en/