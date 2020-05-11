Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MedCall Advisors : Launches Free HIPAA-Compliant Platform for Physician Practices Impacted by COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 02:18pm BST

MedCall Advisors, the leading tele-emergent platform immediately connecting physicians who are board certified in emergency medicine to injured workers, announced today the public launch of MedCallMD, a multi-faceted purpose-built telehealth platform designed for physicians to virtually connect with their patients.

"Today, we are proud to announce the launch of the MedCallMD, a stand-alone version of the platform our physicians have used for years to connect with injured workers," said Randy Baker, CEO of MedCall Advisors. "As we attempt to do our part in today’s COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to make that platform available to any doctor nationwide to help them meet their patients’ needs."

MedCall Advisors is a well-established telemedicine company operating on a proven proprietary technology. The company provides immediate clinical care to acute injured workers by seamlessly connecting them to its proprietary network of physicians who are board certified in emergency medicine at the moment they require medical attention. In order to extend the utility of this product beyond MedCall's core business, the company has added important administrative and third-party functionality to allow doctors to fully manage their practices virtually.

"It has always been our vision to develop technology that assures a simple and effective platform within which to deliver the highest quality immediate care," said Baker. "We look forward to sharing this technology with other providers to increase their efficiency and capacity during this critical time."

The following capabilities are available using MedCallMD:

  • HIPAA-compliant end-to-end encryption
  • Integrated voice-to-text transcription using the computer’s built-in speaker only
  • Works with any EMR (Electronic Medical Records) platform and uploads all documents and notes directly to patient’s file
  • Complies with any cloud-based prescription platform to issue digital prescriptions
  • Features multiple virtual waiting rooms, allowing physicians to seamlessly transition between patients
  • Cloud-based platform
  • Accessible via mobile, tablet or web browser
  • Doctors can request information at www.medcallmd.com/

The following administrative tasks may be accomplished on the platform:

  • Set physician availability, either on an ongoing basis or for a specific time period
  • Online appointment scheduling, confirmation and appointment reminder
  • Archive record of consultation
  • Share documents and photos through a concurrent chat window

Physicians interested in the use of telehealth services in their practice should consult official sources, including:

To learn more about MedCall Advisors, please visit https://medcalladvisors.com/.

About MedCall Advisors

MedCall Advisors is a revolutionary tele-emergent care medical service utilizing technology to immediately connect anyone experiencing a medical event with a board certified physician in Emergency Medicine.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:37aCIENA : Telia Carrier Expands U.S. Footprint with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
09:36aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota plans to cut North American production by 29% through October, source says
RE
09:36aThe Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card
GL
09:36aGroundbreaking Patent Issued to Ai-Blockchain for Cryptographic Digital Asset Ledger Solutions
GL
09:36aAMERESCO : Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract
BU
09:35aSEACOR MARINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:35aMACK CALI REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35aiFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effective Against COVID-19
NE
09:34aENVESTNET : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
09:34aROKISKIO SURIS : Ex-day dividend payment of AB Rokiškio sūris
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group