MedCerts : Announces Timaka Williams as ASHP Accredited Pharmacy Technician Program Director.

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCerts , one of the nation's leading online healthcare and IT certification training schools, announced Timaka Williams as Program Director for their ASHP Accredited Pharmacy Technician Program .

As an Executive Board Member of the National Healthcare Association , SouthEastern Michigan Society of Health System Pharmacists , and the Henry Ford Health Systems , Timaka brings decades of industry experience and a proven record of enriching educational programs to MedCerts. She is committed to helping students grow academically and take the smart steps into their new career.

"We are excited to announce that Timaka will be joining MedCerts as the Program Director," said Jason Aubrey, CEO. "Timaka's industry expertise and strong commitment to students will help elevate the Pharmacy Technician profession and make quality education more accessible."

The MedCerts Pharmacy Technician learning experience is unique. Students engage through a combination of video lecture and demonstration, online and offline skill-building exercises and lab simulation. One-on-one support and guidance by a team of Subject Matter Experts and on the job training through externships at community, retail, and hospital system pharmacies prepares students to pass the certification exam. The company's partnerships with Walgreens, CVS Pharmacy, and South Carolina Pharmacy Association Partners create immediate employment opportunities for graduating students, closing the industry skills gap with an all-inclusive approach to education and job placement.

"MedCerts is taking a huge leap in the world of educational progress and I want to be a part of that innovation and success," said Timaka Williams, "I've spent the past 13 years educating Pharmacy Technicians and I genuinely love this profession. I am excited for the opportunity to see MedCerts students grow and learn through our program. These students will have someone totally committed to their success."

