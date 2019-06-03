MedImpact : Receives Three-Year NCQA Reaccreditation

Commitment to high-quality standards and rigorous process assessment
results in 100% score
MedImpact,
the independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that puts clients and
consumers first, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year
reaccreditation in utilization management by the National Committee for
Quality Assurance (NCQA).
Most notably, MedImpact achieved a 100% score across multiple quality
standards, following a rigorous assessment of its processes for vital
healthcare management services. Because of the exceptionally high score,
MedImpact received a three-year accreditation versus the standard
two-year accreditation.
“For 30 years, we have helped ensure members receive the services and
prescriptions they need for better health, while preventing the risks
and costs associated with over-utilizing resources,” said Greg
Watanabe, MedImpact President and Chief Operating Officer. “NCQA
accreditation is the gold standard for quality in healthcare, and we are
pleased to be recognized for our clinical excellence, unrelenting
commitment to members, and track record of continuous improvement.”
As an independent nonprofit, NCQA works to improve the quality of
healthcare and conducts voluntary, objective, and evidence-based
evaluations. To be awarded the three-year accreditation, MedImpact
underwent a rigorous assessment of its systems, processes, and personnel
in utilization management to ensure NCQA’s high standards are met. NCQA
accreditation is critical for PBM partnerships with health plans,
managed care organizations, and accountable care organizations.
Since its inception, MedImpact has invested heavily in building a
world-class clinical team, leading the way in innovation, and providing
the highest-touch member services. It is an approach that delivers
forward-thinking utilization management, high-touch member engagement
programs, and low year-over-year trend. Today, MedImpact is the largest
independent PBM, serving many of the nation’s most recognizable health
plans and self-insured employers, and 55 million consumers globally.
“While the industry may be distracted by mergers and acquisitions and
other corporate issues, we will remain singularly focused on our clients
and members,” said Watanabe. “We are proud to receive this
accreditation, but we are even more excited about the innovation we will
bring over the upcoming months to improve health, lower costs, and
deliver a consumer experience that will redefine pharmacy benefits
management.”
NCQA has reviewed and accredited MedImpact’s Utilization Management
functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.
About MedImpact
MedImpact is the PBM that puts clients and consumers first. For 30
years, it has had a single mission: To make pharmacy benefits
affordable, understandable and honest. Today, MedImpact’s team and
technology serve many large employers and plans, and more than 55
million consumers in the U.S. and around the world. Learn more at pbm.medimpact.com
or follow us on Twitter @MedImpact.
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving
healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of
healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in
key areas of performance. NCQA’s website (www.ncqa.org)
contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more
informed healthcare choices.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190603005887/en/