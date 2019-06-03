MedImpact : Receives Three-Year NCQA Reaccreditation

Commitment to high-quality standards and rigorous process assessment results in 100% score

MedImpact, the independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that puts clients and consumers first, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year reaccreditation in utilization management by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Most notably, MedImpact achieved a 100% score across multiple quality standards, following a rigorous assessment of its processes for vital healthcare management services. Because of the exceptionally high score, MedImpact received a three-year accreditation versus the standard two-year accreditation.

“For 30 years, we have helped ensure members receive the services and prescriptions they need for better health, while preventing the risks and costs associated with over-utilizing resources,” said Greg Watanabe, MedImpact President and Chief Operating Officer. “NCQA accreditation is the gold standard for quality in healthcare, and we are pleased to be recognized for our clinical excellence, unrelenting commitment to members, and track record of continuous improvement.”

As an independent nonprofit, NCQA works to improve the quality of healthcare and conducts voluntary, objective, and evidence-based evaluations. To be awarded the three-year accreditation, MedImpact underwent a rigorous assessment of its systems, processes, and personnel in utilization management to ensure NCQA’s high standards are met. NCQA accreditation is critical for PBM partnerships with health plans, managed care organizations, and accountable care organizations.

Since its inception, MedImpact has invested heavily in building a world-class clinical team, leading the way in innovation, and providing the highest-touch member services. It is an approach that delivers forward-thinking utilization management, high-touch member engagement programs, and low year-over-year trend. Today, MedImpact is the largest independent PBM, serving many of the nation’s most recognizable health plans and self-insured employers, and 55 million consumers globally.

“While the industry may be distracted by mergers and acquisitions and other corporate issues, we will remain singularly focused on our clients and members,” said Watanabe. “We are proud to receive this accreditation, but we are even more excited about the innovation we will bring over the upcoming months to improve health, lower costs, and deliver a consumer experience that will redefine pharmacy benefits management.”

NCQA has reviewed and accredited MedImpact’s Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About MedImpact

MedImpact is the PBM that puts clients and consumers first. For 30 years, it has had a single mission: To make pharmacy benefits affordable, understandable and honest. Today, MedImpact’s team and technology serve many large employers and plans, and more than 55 million consumers in the U.S. and around the world. Learn more at pbm.medimpact.com or follow us on Twitter @MedImpact.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices.

