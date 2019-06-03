Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MedImpact : Receives Three-Year NCQA Reaccreditation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Commitment to high-quality standards and rigorous process assessment results in 100% score

MedImpact, the independent pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) that puts clients and consumers first, announced today that it has been awarded a three-year reaccreditation in utilization management by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

Most notably, MedImpact achieved a 100% score across multiple quality standards, following a rigorous assessment of its processes for vital healthcare management services. Because of the exceptionally high score, MedImpact received a three-year accreditation versus the standard two-year accreditation.

“For 30 years, we have helped ensure members receive the services and prescriptions they need for better health, while preventing the risks and costs associated with over-utilizing resources,” said Greg Watanabe, MedImpact President and Chief Operating Officer. “NCQA accreditation is the gold standard for quality in healthcare, and we are pleased to be recognized for our clinical excellence, unrelenting commitment to members, and track record of continuous improvement.”

As an independent nonprofit, NCQA works to improve the quality of healthcare and conducts voluntary, objective, and evidence-based evaluations. To be awarded the three-year accreditation, MedImpact underwent a rigorous assessment of its systems, processes, and personnel in utilization management to ensure NCQA’s high standards are met. NCQA accreditation is critical for PBM partnerships with health plans, managed care organizations, and accountable care organizations.

Since its inception, MedImpact has invested heavily in building a world-class clinical team, leading the way in innovation, and providing the highest-touch member services. It is an approach that delivers forward-thinking utilization management, high-touch member engagement programs, and low year-over-year trend. Today, MedImpact is the largest independent PBM, serving many of the nation’s most recognizable health plans and self-insured employers, and 55 million consumers globally.

“While the industry may be distracted by mergers and acquisitions and other corporate issues, we will remain singularly focused on our clients and members,” said Watanabe. “We are proud to receive this accreditation, but we are even more excited about the innovation we will bring over the upcoming months to improve health, lower costs, and deliver a consumer experience that will redefine pharmacy benefits management.”

NCQA has reviewed and accredited MedImpact’s Utilization Management functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

About MedImpact

MedImpact is the PBM that puts clients and consumers first. For 30 years, it has had a single mission: To make pharmacy benefits affordable, understandable and honest. Today, MedImpact’s team and technology serve many large employers and plans, and more than 55 million consumers in the U.S. and around the world. Learn more at pbm.medimpact.com or follow us on Twitter @MedImpact.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed healthcare choices.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:54pHYPERBLOCK : Secures US $2M to Finance Next Generation Servers
AQ
07:54pLAKE RESOURCES NL : Trading Halt Opens in a new Window
PU
07:54pORION MINERALS : Investor Presentation - RRS Conference Gold Coast
PU
07:50pApple software developer conference highlights 2019
RE
07:49pINTAGE : Notice of convocation of the 47th annual general meeting of shareholders
PU
07:46pNATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS : to Present at the CIBC Retail & Consumer Small Cap Forum on Thursday June 13, 2019
AQ
07:46pNew Study Reveals Cybercrime May Be Widely Underreported—Even When Laws Mandate Disclosure
BU
07:44pCENTRAIS ELETRICAS BRASILEIRAS : Market Announcement - 06 03 19 - CAE Member
PU
07:40pCAPSTONE MINING : Sells Minto Mine For Up To US$20 Million
AQ
07:39pC COM SATELLITE : Om reeives $4.0 million in orders from asia
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2AMAZON.COM : Alphabet shares slide 6% on possible DoJ antitrust probe
3CLEAN TEQ HOLDINGS LIMITED : CLEAN TEQ : commences a partnering process for its wholly-owned Sunrise Battery M..
4CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES, INC. : ROBBINS ARROYO LLP: CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL) Misled Shareho..
5INTAGE HOLDINGS INC : INTAGE : NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 47TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About