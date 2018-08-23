MedRisk : Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 12th Year

The leading workers’ compensation managed care company is one of the nation’s fastest growing, private companies

For the 12th consecutive year, MedRisk, the leader in physical rehabilitation in the workers’ compensation industry, appears on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 500|5,000 list.

“Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth. Your repeat Inc. 5000 honors truly put you in rarefied company,” wrote James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief, Inc. Magazine in a congratulatory email.

An exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. list is considered a hallmark of entrepreneurial success among American private companies.

The 2018 Inc. 5,000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 to 2017, and MedRisk experienced 110 percent organic growth during this period. The complete list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2018.

About Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is dedicated to owners and managers of growing private companies. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 2014 and 2012, Inc. magazine’s total monthly audience reach has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pa., MedRisk is the leader in physical rehabilitation solutions for the workers’ compensation industry. The company’s programs deliver savings and operational efficiencies that are significantly greater than traditional programs. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 16 Type II examination, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. To that end, all customer service professionals, healthcare advocates and physical therapists are based in the U.S. Customers include insurance carriers, self-insured employers, third-party administrators, state funds, and case management companies. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

