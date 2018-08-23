MedRisk : Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 12th Year

For the 12th consecutive year, MedRisk, the leader in
physical rehabilitation in the workers’ compensation industry, appears
on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 500|5,000 list.
“Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy
forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such
remarkably consistent high growth. Your repeat Inc. 5000 honors truly
put you in rarefied company,” wrote James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief,
Inc. Magazine in a congratulatory email.
An exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies,
the Inc. list is considered a hallmark of entrepreneurial success among
American private companies.
The 2018 Inc. 5,000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth
when comparing 2014 to 2017, and MedRisk experienced 110 percent organic
growth during this period. The complete list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2018.
About Inc. Magazine
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is
dedicated to owners and managers of growing private companies. Winner of
the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 2014 and 2012,
Inc. magazine’s total monthly audience reach has grown significantly
from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. For more information,
visit www.inc.com.
About MedRisk
Based in King of Prussia, Pa., MedRisk is the leader in physical
rehabilitation solutions for the workers’ compensation industry. The
company’s programs deliver savings and operational efficiencies that are
significantly greater than traditional programs. MedRisk, which has
successfully completed a SSAE 16 Type II examination, ensures high
quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. To that end, all
customer service professionals, healthcare advocates and physical
therapists are based in the U.S. Customers include insurance carriers,
self-insured employers, third-party administrators, state funds, and
case management companies. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com
or call 800-225-9675.
