Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MedRisk : Makes the Inc. 5000 List for 12th Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

The leading workers’ compensation managed care company is one of the nation’s fastest growing, private companies

For the 12th consecutive year, MedRisk, the leader in physical rehabilitation in the workers’ compensation industry, appears on Inc. magazine’s Inc. 500|5,000 list.

“Out of the nearly seven million private companies moving the economy forward every day, only a tiny fraction have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth. Your repeat Inc. 5000 honors truly put you in rarefied company,” wrote James Ledbetter, Editor in Chief, Inc. Magazine in a congratulatory email.

An exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. list is considered a hallmark of entrepreneurial success among American private companies.

The 2018 Inc. 5,000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 to 2017, and MedRisk experienced 110 percent organic growth during this period. The complete list can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000/list/2018.

About Inc. Magazine

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is dedicated to owners and managers of growing private companies. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in 2014 and 2012, Inc. magazine’s total monthly audience reach has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 13,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pa., MedRisk is the leader in physical rehabilitation solutions for the workers’ compensation industry. The company’s programs deliver savings and operational efficiencies that are significantly greater than traditional programs. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 16 Type II examination, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. To that end, all customer service professionals, healthcare advocates and physical therapists are based in the U.S. Customers include insurance carriers, self-insured employers, third-party administrators, state funds, and case management companies. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pM.M.WARBURG & CO HYPOTHEKENBANK AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
12:24pRYANAIR : reaches agreement with Irish union in pilots dispute
RE
12:24pPCI BIOTECH : Invitation to first half year 2018 presentation
GL
12:22pQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE : Acquisition Of Lee & Lee (dental Surgeons) Pte. Ltd. - Amendments Of Terms
PU
12:22pMEGAFON : Results of the Tender Offer to purchase MegaFon’s ordinary shares and global depositary receipts
PU
12:22pCOMMSCOPE : The Future of Cell Site Development
PU
12:22pEUROPEAN RELEASE LINER MARKET STUDY 2018 : Focus on Markets & Materials, Capacities & Technologies, and the Changing Structure of the Industry - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
12:21pSECURITAS : $93.15 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Paragon Systems
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $81,029 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
12:21pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : MILITARY $353,298 Federal Contract Awarded to Science Applications International
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2CENTURY ALUMINUM CO : CENTURY ALUMINUM : U.S.-China trade war escalates as new tariffs kick in
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Xiaomi's first results after IPO soothe investors as revenue jumps
4NEL ASA : NEL ASA: Second quarter 2018 financial results
5PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : boss awarded £66k secret pay rise

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.