Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MedRisk :'s ISAB Leader Phil McClure Receives the Career Excellence in Biomechanics Research Award from the APTA Academy of Physical Therapy Research

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 06:03am EDT

The Biomechanics Special Interest Group of the Academy of Physical Therapy Research has presented its Career Excellence in Biomechanics Research Award to Philip McClure, PT, PhD, FAPTA, vice president of MedRisk’s International Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. McClure is recognized as a world expert in biomechanics of the shoulder,” said Ryan Zarzycki, PT, PhD, vice chair of the Biomechanics SIG. “He has authored over 60 peer-reviewed publications in the areas of scapular kinematics and rotator cuff tendinopathy.”

Dr. McClure chairs Arcadia University’s Department of Physical Therapy and leads ISAB, an elite panel of world-renowned physical medicine experts who conduct and review research in musculoskeletal treatment and apply findings to MedRisk’s evidence-based guidelines for physical medicine in workers’ compensation. He also oversees the group’s contributions to the clinical development and enhancement of the company’s services including, managed care for physical medicine and telerehabilitation.

“We value Phil’s involvement with APTA and its Academy of Physical Therapy Research, and are extremely proud of his accomplishments,” said MedRisk COO Mary O’Donoghue. “His research helps inform our guidelines and ISAB’s research initiatives.”

About the Academy of Physical Therapy Research

The Academy of Physical Therapy Research is one of 18 sections of the American Physical Therapy Association, and its mission is to advance the best practice of physical therapy through research. It strives to empower clinicians and researchers to generate, disseminate, and utilize research to guide best clinical practice.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. One of the Inc. 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies for 13 consecutive years, MedRisk counts over 272,000 providers in its network and serves almost 550,000 injured workers every year. It holds direct contracts with more than 90 percent of the nation’s top workers’ compensation insurers and third-party administrators. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examination, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. To that end, all customer service professionals, healthcare advocates and physical therapists are based in the U.S. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:55aSCOUT24 : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
06:53aWESCO INTERNATIONAL INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:53aTHERAPEUTICSMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:51aBED BATH & BEYOND : stores to have all locations open by July
AQ
06:50aBAYER AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
06:50aSCOUT24 AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:48aNH INVESTMENT & SECURITIES : ADNOC inks $10 billion deal, keeps tight control of costs amid market downturn
RE
06:48aHANNOVER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : Berenberg gives a Neutral rating
MD
06:48aMUNICH RE : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06:47aLOGICQUEST TECHNOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Singapore's central bank says received licence application from Wirecard
2RWE AG : RWE AG(NEU) : RBC remains its Buy rating
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space station
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : Scores of Volkswagen's Mexico staff test positive for coronavirus
5SoftBank kicks off $21 billion sale of T-Mobile shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group