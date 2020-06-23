MedRisk :'s ISAB Leader Phil McClure Receives the Career Excellence in Biomechanics Research Award from the APTA Academy of Physical Therapy Research

The Biomechanics Special Interest Group of the Academy of Physical Therapy Research has presented its Career Excellence in Biomechanics Research Award to Philip McClure, PT, PhD, FAPTA, vice president of MedRisk’s International Scientific Advisory Board.

“Dr. McClure is recognized as a world expert in biomechanics of the shoulder,” said Ryan Zarzycki, PT, PhD, vice chair of the Biomechanics SIG. “He has authored over 60 peer-reviewed publications in the areas of scapular kinematics and rotator cuff tendinopathy.”

Dr. McClure chairs Arcadia University’s Department of Physical Therapy and leads ISAB, an elite panel of world-renowned physical medicine experts who conduct and review research in musculoskeletal treatment and apply findings to MedRisk’s evidence-based guidelines for physical medicine in workers’ compensation. He also oversees the group’s contributions to the clinical development and enhancement of the company’s services including, managed care for physical medicine and telerehabilitation.

“We value Phil’s involvement with APTA and its Academy of Physical Therapy Research, and are extremely proud of his accomplishments,” said MedRisk COO Mary O’Donoghue. “His research helps inform our guidelines and ISAB’s research initiatives.”

About the Academy of Physical Therapy Research

The Academy of Physical Therapy Research is one of 18 sections of the American Physical Therapy Association, and its mission is to advance the best practice of physical therapy through research. It strives to empower clinicians and researchers to generate, disseminate, and utilize research to guide best clinical practice.

About MedRisk

Based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, MedRisk is the largest managed care organization dedicated to the physical rehabilitation of injured workers. One of the Inc. 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies for 13 consecutive years, MedRisk counts over 272,000 providers in its network and serves almost 550,000 injured workers every year. It holds direct contracts with more than 90 percent of the nation’s top workers’ compensation insurers and third-party administrators. MedRisk, which has successfully completed a SSAE 18 SOC Type 1 and 2 examination, ensures high quality care and delivers outstanding customer service. To that end, all customer service professionals, healthcare advocates and physical therapists are based in the U.S. For more information, visit www.medrisknet.com or call 800-225-9675.

