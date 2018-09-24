MedTech Innovator : Announces Newest Industry Partners

MedTech
Innovator, the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical
technology industry, today announced eight new partnerships with
healthcare industry leaders -- Amgen,
BTG,
EdgeOne
Medical, Fujikura
Ltd., HOYA
Corp., NIPRO
Medical Corp., Nordson
Medical, and W.
L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
MedTech Innovator’s external innovation program matches healthcare
industry leaders with the most promising early-stage medtech companies
in the world for mentorship and support. Only 50 companies were selected
to participate in this year’s program, after receiving a record-breaking
700 applications. In addition, the nonprofit will award more than
$500,000 in cash prizes as well as incubator space from JLABS, the Gore
Innovation Center, and Magnify.
“Our goal is to find the top medical technology being developed anywhere
in the world and do everything we can to help ensure these
transformative innovations have the best chance of reaching the patients
who need them,” said Paul Grand, founding CEO of MedTech Innovator. “We
wouldn’t be able to achieve those goals without the continued and
growing support of our partners and sponsors who are actively engaged in
our mission to improve the lives of patients by accelerating innovation
in healthcare.”
“No other program brings as much value to early-stage and growth-stage
medtech ventures that are seeking to get the next level of advice and
support from the best funders and acquirers as the MedTech Innovator
accelerator provides,” said Lilli Zakarija, President and CEO of EdgeOne
Medical Inc. “Because of this, EdgeOne Medical is honored to partner
with MedTech Innovator and the other MTI partners in the effort to
support and nurture the lifeblood of the medtech ecosystem, which is
innovation created by early-stage medtech ventures.”
“Gore’s commitment to providing innovative and vital health solutions
spans across 40 years. With the creation of the Gore Innovation Center,
we are able to work with companies that complement our materials
expertise and share in our core values and dedication to improving
lives,” said Linda Elkins, co-leader of the Gore Innovation Center. “We
are proud to partner with MedTech Innovator and provide essential
mentorship and support to startups that are focused on bettering the
MedTech community.”
These eight industry partners join founding sponsors Johnson & Johnson
and RCT Ventures, and annual program partners AdvaMed, Baxter, BD, Grant
Thornton, Health + Commerce, MedTech Strategist, Olympus Medical Systems
Group, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Ximedica.
About MedTech Innovator
Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the premier nonprofit
startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Our mission is
to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies
that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches
healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging
growth medtech companies for mentorship and support. For more
information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/
and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter. To receive industry insights and
highlights about MedTech Innovator’s current and alumni participant
companies, subscribe to our monthly
newsletter.
