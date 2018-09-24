MedTech Innovator : Announces Newest Industry Partners

Nonprofit Brings on Industry Leaders Amgen, BTG, EdgeOne Medical, Fujikura, HOYA, NIPRO, Nordson Medical, and W.L. Gore

MedTech Innovator, the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry, today announced eight new partnerships with healthcare industry leaders -- Amgen, BTG, EdgeOne Medical, Fujikura Ltd., HOYA Corp., NIPRO Medical Corp., Nordson Medical, and W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

MedTech Innovator’s external innovation program matches healthcare industry leaders with the most promising early-stage medtech companies in the world for mentorship and support. Only 50 companies were selected to participate in this year’s program, after receiving a record-breaking 700 applications. In addition, the nonprofit will award more than $500,000 in cash prizes as well as incubator space from JLABS, the Gore Innovation Center, and Magnify.

“Our goal is to find the top medical technology being developed anywhere in the world and do everything we can to help ensure these transformative innovations have the best chance of reaching the patients who need them,” said Paul Grand, founding CEO of MedTech Innovator. “We wouldn’t be able to achieve those goals without the continued and growing support of our partners and sponsors who are actively engaged in our mission to improve the lives of patients by accelerating innovation in healthcare.”

“No other program brings as much value to early-stage and growth-stage medtech ventures that are seeking to get the next level of advice and support from the best funders and acquirers as the MedTech Innovator accelerator provides,” said Lilli Zakarija, President and CEO of EdgeOne Medical Inc. “Because of this, EdgeOne Medical is honored to partner with MedTech Innovator and the other MTI partners in the effort to support and nurture the lifeblood of the medtech ecosystem, which is innovation created by early-stage medtech ventures.”

“Gore’s commitment to providing innovative and vital health solutions spans across 40 years. With the creation of the Gore Innovation Center, we are able to work with companies that complement our materials expertise and share in our core values and dedication to improving lives,” said Linda Elkins, co-leader of the Gore Innovation Center. “We are proud to partner with MedTech Innovator and provide essential mentorship and support to startups that are focused on bettering the MedTech community.”

These eight industry partners join founding sponsors Johnson & Johnson and RCT Ventures, and annual program partners AdvaMed, Baxter, BD, Grant Thornton, Health + Commerce, MedTech Strategist, Olympus Medical Systems Group, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, and Ximedica.

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. Our mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator matches healthcare industry leaders with innovative early-stage and emerging growth medtech companies for mentorship and support. For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator’s current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to our monthly newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005303/en/