Medable and Synexus Announce Partnership to Launch Telemedicine Solution to Improve Patient Retention and Engagement in Data-Driven Virtual Clinical Trials

Medable Inc. a leading provider of innovative clinical trial technologies that provide data-driven and digitally enabled clinical trials, and Synexus, the leading global network of dedicated research sites, announced today the launch of Medable Telemedicine, a solution that enables site sponsors to conduct secure, HIPAA-compliant video consultations with clinical study participants.

About 35% of patients drop out of clinical trials due to lack of patient-centric mobile design. Medable Telemedicine has been developed and designed to overcome this hurdle of patient retention.

“We are excited to announce our telehealth service offering with our partner Synexus, as telehealth can help lower costs and improve efficiency in clinical trials. By leveraging health technology and digital resources to drive better, faster patient care, our goal is to expand access to clinical trials to individuals regardless of physical location,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder at Medable.

Medable Telemedicine is the only fully integrated and globally supported site and patient experience that enables clinicians and sponsors to remotely monitor and manage study participants in any location, and improves the efficiency of clinical trials to bring medicines to patients faster.

This partnership combines the global site network of Synexus, with Medable’s data-driven, digitally-enabled clinical trial solutions to create a unique telemedicine offering that will enable life sciences, biotech and medical device companies to expand a sponsor’s geographic reach for patient enrollment.

“Using digital technologies to streamline recruiting and retain participants for the entire duration of the study has the potential to reduce the time required to bring new innovative therapies to patients faster,” Dr. Longmire continued.

Medable will introduce and launch telemedicine at this year’s Drug Information Association (DIA) global annual meeting in San Diego on June 23-27, 2019.

Synexus is part of Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES), a business unit of PPD, the global contract research organization (CRO).

About Medable

Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Medable’s mission is to dramatically reduce the time of therapeutic development to market and get effective therapies to patients faster. Medable is pioneering a new category of life science technologies that replace the stagnant and siloed data of traditional ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an intelligent and unified end-to-end (E2E) platform for clinical trial execution. Medable’s E2E platform connects patients, sites, CRO’s and sponsors to work together as a connected and empowered team in clinical research.

For more information, visit www.medable.com

