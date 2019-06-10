Medable and Synexus Announce Partnership to Launch Telemedicine Solution to Improve Patient Retention and Engagement in Data-Driven Virtual Clinical Trials

Medable Inc.
a leading provider of innovative clinical trial technologies that
provide data-driven and digitally enabled clinical trials, and Synexus,
the leading global network of dedicated research sites, announced today
the launch of Medable Telemedicine, a solution that enables site
sponsors to conduct secure, HIPAA-compliant video consultations with
clinical study participants.
About 35% of patients drop out of clinical trials due to lack of
patient-centric mobile design. Medable Telemedicine has been developed
and designed to overcome this hurdle of patient retention.
“We are excited to announce our telehealth service offering with our
partner Synexus, as telehealth can help lower costs and improve
efficiency in clinical trials. By leveraging health technology and
digital resources to drive better, faster patient care, our goal is to
expand access to clinical trials to individuals regardless of physical
location,” said Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and co-founder at Medable.
Medable Telemedicine is the only fully integrated and globally supported
site and patient experience that enables clinicians and sponsors to
remotely monitor and manage study participants in any location, and
improves the efficiency of clinical trials to bring medicines to
patients faster.
This partnership combines the global site network of Synexus, with
Medable’s data-driven, digitally-enabled clinical trial solutions to
create a unique telemedicine offering that will enable life sciences,
biotech and medical device companies to expand a sponsor’s geographic
reach for patient enrollment.
“Using digital technologies to streamline recruiting and retain
participants for the entire duration of the study has the potential to
reduce the time required to bring new innovative therapies to patients
faster,” Dr. Longmire continued.
Medable will introduce and launch telemedicine at this year’s Drug
Information Association (DIA) global annual meeting in San Diego on June
23-27, 2019.
Synexus is part of Accelerated Enrollment Solutions (AES), a business
unit of PPD, the global contract research organization (CRO).
About Medable
Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in
Palo Alto, California. Medable’s mission is to dramatically reduce the
time of therapeutic development to market and get effective therapies to
patients faster. Medable is pioneering a new category of life science
technologies that replace the stagnant and siloed data of traditional
ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an intelligent and unified end-to-end
(E2E) platform for clinical trial execution. Medable’s E2E platform
connects patients, sites, CRO’s and sponsors to work together as a
connected and empowered team in clinical research.
For more information, visit www.medable.com
