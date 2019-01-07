Medable to Present at Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase 2019

Showcase Held During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco
Medable
Inc., the end-to-end platform for digitally enabled and data-driven
clinical trials, today announced that Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and
Founder, will present at the Digital
Medicine and Medtech Showcase 2019, to be held January 7–9, 2019, at
the Parc 55 Hotel in San Francisco, California.
Panel details:
Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Time: 2:45 PM
Track: Powell -
II (Level 3), Parc 55 Hotel
ABOUT MEDABLE
Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in
Palo Alto, California. Medable is on a mission to get effective
therapies to patients faster by dramatically reducing the time from
therapeutic development to market realization with digital data capture
and real-time analytics that remove the complexities clinical research
to dramatically reduce trial timelines. Medable is pioneering a new
category of life science technologies that replace the stagnant and
siloed data of traditional ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an
intelligent and unified end-to-end (E2E) platform for clinical trial
execution. Our platform allows patients, healthcare providers, clinical
research organizations and pharmaceutical sponsors to work together as a
connected and empowered team in clinical trials.
For more information, visit www.medable.com
and follow Medable on Twitter: @Medableinc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005210/en/