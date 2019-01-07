Log in
Medable to Present at Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase 2019

01/07/2019 | 08:06am EST

Showcase Held During J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

Medable Inc., the end-to-end platform for digitally enabled and data-driven clinical trials, today announced that Dr. Michelle Longmire, CEO and Founder, will present at the Digital Medicine and Medtech Showcase 2019, to be held January 7–9, 2019, at the Parc 55 Hotel in San Francisco, California.

Panel details:

Date: Wednesday, January 9, 2019
Time: 2:45 PM
Track: Powell - II (Level 3), Parc 55 Hotel

ABOUT MEDABLE

Medable is a privately held, venture-backed company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Medable is on a mission to get effective therapies to patients faster by dramatically reducing the time from therapeutic development to market realization with digital data capture and real-time analytics that remove the complexities clinical research to dramatically reduce trial timelines. Medable is pioneering a new category of life science technologies that replace the stagnant and siloed data of traditional ePRO, eCOA, EDC, and eSource with an intelligent and unified end-to-end (E2E) platform for clinical trial execution. Our platform allows patients, healthcare providers, clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical sponsors to work together as a connected and empowered team in clinical trials.

For more information, visit www.medable.com and follow Medable on Twitter: @Medableinc


© Business Wire 2019
