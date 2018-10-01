Medacta International : Appoints Francesco Siccardi its Next Chief Executive Officer

Medacta® International, the privately held, family-owned
global leader in the design of innovative joint replacement and spinal
surgery products, today announced that Francesco Siccardi, a noted
biomedical engineer and current Executive Vice President of Medacta
International, will become the company’s next chief executive officer on
November 1, 2018. After nearly twenty years at the helm of the company,
Medacta’s founder, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, will transition from his
current CEO role and remain President of the company’s Board of
Directors.
“It has been tremendously gratifying to see Medacta’s focus on medical
education and sustainability resonate with surgeons and healthcare
organizations around the world and to know that, together, we have
changed orthopedics for tens of thousands of patients and their
families,” said Dr. Alberto Siccardi, who founded Medacta following his
own experience as a hip replacement surgery patient. “Medacta’s
continued growth and prosperity make this an opportune time to
transition to the next generation of the company’s leadership. With a
deep understanding of both the technical and commercial sides of our
business, Francesco is the right person to lead Medacta into the next
phase of its evolution.”
Francesco Siccardi has served as Executive Vice President of Medacta
International since 2010. A biomechanical engineer by training, he has
been instrumental in the conception, development, and manufacture of
many of Medacta’s leading products, including the AMIS® (Anterior
Minimally Invasive Surgery) product line for total hip replacement, GMK®
Sphere Total Knee System, MyKnee® Patient-Matched Technology, Efficiency
Single Use Instruments, and the recently launched Medacta Shoulder
System. Additionally, he was the driving force behind the creation of
the Medacta Spine and Sports Medicine divisions. Francesco Siccardi
joined Medacta in 2002 after studying Biomedical Engineering at the
Politecnico of Milan.
“Medacta was borne out of my father’s experience as a patient, when he
realized that orthopedic care should and could be better for both
patient and surgeon alike. The company’s success is testament to that
initial vision, and to the hard work behind it,” said Francesco
Siccardi. “Over the past twenty years, Medacta has opened hundreds of
surgeon learning centers, expanded into several new surgical
disciplines, supported research efforts around the world, and changed
the face of orthopedics in the process. The future is bright, and I am
ecstatic to lead our talented Medacta team toward it.”
With Francesco Siccardi, the next generation of the Siccardi family will
take over the operational responsibility of Medacta International.
Francesco will be supported by the other two children of Dr. Alberto
Siccardi: Alessandro Siccardi, a Board Member and head of the company’s
supply chain, and Maria Luisa Siccardi, who also serves as a member of
the company’s Board. Together with Medacta’s talented team of 930
employees, the organization strives to realize its mission to improve
the patient experience emphasizing medical education, healthcare
sustainability and responsible innovation.
About Medacta International
Medacta® International is a world leading company, developer
and supplier, specializing in joint replacement, spine surgery, and
sports medicine solutions. Medacta’s revolutionary approach and
responsible innovation, focusing on Minimally Invasive Solutions and
Personalized Medicine, have resulted in standard of care breakthroughs
in hip replacement with the AMIS® system and total knee
replacement with MyKnee® patient matched technology. Medacta
has grown dramatically by taking a different approach and placing value
on all aspects of the care experience from design to training to
sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro,
Switzerland, operates in over 30 countries around the globe, and employs
more than 930 people. To learn more about Medacta International, please
visit www.medacta.com or
follow @Medacta on
Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005316/en/