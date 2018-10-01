Medacta International : Appoints Francesco Siccardi its Next Chief Executive Officer

-- Dr. Alberto Siccardi, Medacta’s founder and longtime CEO, will remain President of the company’s Board of Directors

-- Transition comes as Medacta experiences strong growth, dynamic new product introductions around the world

Medacta® International, the privately held, family-owned global leader in the design of innovative joint replacement and spinal surgery products, today announced that Francesco Siccardi, a noted biomedical engineer and current Executive Vice President of Medacta International, will become the company’s next chief executive officer on November 1, 2018. After nearly twenty years at the helm of the company, Medacta’s founder, Dr. Alberto Siccardi, will transition from his current CEO role and remain President of the company’s Board of Directors.

“It has been tremendously gratifying to see Medacta’s focus on medical education and sustainability resonate with surgeons and healthcare organizations around the world and to know that, together, we have changed orthopedics for tens of thousands of patients and their families,” said Dr. Alberto Siccardi, who founded Medacta following his own experience as a hip replacement surgery patient. “Medacta’s continued growth and prosperity make this an opportune time to transition to the next generation of the company’s leadership. With a deep understanding of both the technical and commercial sides of our business, Francesco is the right person to lead Medacta into the next phase of its evolution.”

Francesco Siccardi has served as Executive Vice President of Medacta International since 2010. A biomechanical engineer by training, he has been instrumental in the conception, development, and manufacture of many of Medacta’s leading products, including the AMIS® (Anterior Minimally Invasive Surgery) product line for total hip replacement, GMK® Sphere Total Knee System, MyKnee® Patient-Matched Technology, Efficiency Single Use Instruments, and the recently launched Medacta Shoulder System. Additionally, he was the driving force behind the creation of the Medacta Spine and Sports Medicine divisions. Francesco Siccardi joined Medacta in 2002 after studying Biomedical Engineering at the Politecnico of Milan.

“Medacta was borne out of my father’s experience as a patient, when he realized that orthopedic care should and could be better for both patient and surgeon alike. The company’s success is testament to that initial vision, and to the hard work behind it,” said Francesco Siccardi. “Over the past twenty years, Medacta has opened hundreds of surgeon learning centers, expanded into several new surgical disciplines, supported research efforts around the world, and changed the face of orthopedics in the process. The future is bright, and I am ecstatic to lead our talented Medacta team toward it.”

With Francesco Siccardi, the next generation of the Siccardi family will take over the operational responsibility of Medacta International. Francesco will be supported by the other two children of Dr. Alberto Siccardi: Alessandro Siccardi, a Board Member and head of the company’s supply chain, and Maria Luisa Siccardi, who also serves as a member of the company’s Board. Together with Medacta’s talented team of 930 employees, the organization strives to realize its mission to improve the patient experience emphasizing medical education, healthcare sustainability and responsible innovation.

About Medacta International

Medacta® International is a world leading company, developer and supplier, specializing in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine solutions. Medacta’s revolutionary approach and responsible innovation, focusing on Minimally Invasive Solutions and Personalized Medicine, have resulted in standard of care breakthroughs in hip replacement with the AMIS® system and total knee replacement with MyKnee® patient matched technology. Medacta has grown dramatically by taking a different approach and placing value on all aspects of the care experience from design to training to sustainability. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, operates in over 30 countries around the globe, and employs more than 930 people. To learn more about Medacta International, please visit www.medacta.com or follow @Medacta on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005316/en/