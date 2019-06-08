Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Medal of Honor Foundation Honors Chicago-based Crown Family

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 10:01am EDT

CHICAGO, June 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With 20 of the 70 living Medal of Honor Recipients attending, the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation presented its Distinguished Service Award to the Crown Family at the Salute to the Medal of Honor Gala last night at the Union League Club here. The gala was sponsored by General Dynamics.

"It's a great honor for us to be recognized by the Medal of Honor Foundation," said Jim Crown.  "As we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, we are proud to be citizens of this country, and glad to recognize and support the brave men and women who have served in our armed forces.  It is both thrilling and humbling to be recognized by a group of people who literally embody the sacrifice, patriotism, and courage that make our nation so great."  

The Foundation's Distinguished Service Award is presented to extraordinary Americans who exemplify exceptional leadership and selfless service, and by their example, inspire others to selflessly give their time and talent to the community and nation.

Henry Crown and his two brothers Irving and Sol created Material Service in 1919 which merged with General Dynamics in 1959. The Crown Family is actively involved in civic and philanthropic activities.

"The Crown Family is a wonderful example for all of us about giving to our community and nation," said Karl R. Horst, Foundation president and CEO. "The Crowns are a great Chicago family and we're proud to present them with our Distinguished Service Award."

Nearly 300 people attended the Salute to the Medal of Honor Gala. During the Gala, Illinois state Senator Bill Brady presented a proclamation welcoming the Medal of Honor Recipients and declaring June 7 Medal of Honor Day in Chicago. While here, the Medal of Honor Recipients visited students and veterans' groups. They will participate in Military Appreciation Day at Arlington Park and an on-field celebration at Wrigley Field.

"Having the Medal of Honor Recipients here to recognize the Crown Family is wonderful for the city of Chicago," said John Glotzbach, Chicago-based director of the Foundation Board. "The strong history Illinois has with the Medal of Honor includes 106 Recipients and two of the living Recipients currently reside in Illinois."

For more information about the Congressional Medal of Honor and how you can support their programs visit www.themedalofhonor.com.

Contact: Mike Caldwell, 703 469-1861

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medal-of-honor-foundation-honors-chicago-based-crown-family-300864195.html

SOURCE Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:56aSECURITY BANK : UCPB issue advisory for Eid'l Fitr holiday
AQ
10:56aPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Peso widens gains, local stocks lose steam
AQ
10:55aPHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE : Peso strengthens to 51-level vs. USD, PSEi up
AQ
10:55aSINGAPORE POST : PH, Singapore celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations
AQ
10:49aSCANCOM : Winners of world ROBOFEST competition meet MTN Ghana
AQ
10:48aCHINA AIRLINES : Taipei joins China Airlines to promote city tourism in South Korea
AQ
10:46aPERMA PIPE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Expansion into Egypt and Egyptian Contract Awards
AQ
10:46aAFCON : Hany Abo Reida meets Infantino in France
AQ
10:46aKirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Mammoth Energy Services, Inc.
BU
10:46aMISR AL MAKASAH APPOINT MIDO AS A COACH BY : Egypt Today staff
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About