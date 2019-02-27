Medality Medical™ LLC Appoints Laurence Hirsch, MD, FACP, as Chief Medical Advisor

Medality Medical LLC, a U.S.-based medical technology company, announced
today that Laurence (Larry) Hirsch, MD, FACP, has been named Chief
Medical Advisor. With nearly four decades of extensive clinical and
professional experience in diabetes research and management, Dr. Hirsch
will lead the development and implementation of Medality Medical’s
clinical development strategy. His initial focus will be the clinical
trial of the Company’s patented, proprietary medical device and surgical
procedure designed to reverse type 2 diabetes and associated obesity.
Approval to commence this clinical trial (Investigational Device
Exemption/IDE) was recently received from the U.S. Food & Drug
Administration.
Previously, Dr. Hirsch served as Vice President - Global Medical Affairs
of BD’s (Becton, Dickinson and Company) Diabetes Care unit. During his
13-year tenure, his team’s groundbreaking research on insulin injection
site anatomy and physiology was fundamental to establishing current
standards for diabetes injection technique. Many insulin delivery
devices used globally today were influenced by Larry’s published work.
Dr. Hirsch began his corporate career at Merck (MSD), where he held
senior roles in clinical research, drug development, and policy related
to trial registration and publication. He led pioneering clinical trials
that resulted in blockbuster drugs for cholesterol reduction, including
the practice-changing “4S” trial with simvastatin. Larry also led the
worldwide development team responsible for FDA approval of alendronate
(Fosamax®) as the first non-hormonal treatment for
post-menopausal osteoporosis, and multiple subsequent indications.
Dr. Hirsch, who has lived with type 1 diabetes for 61 years, is
board-certified in Internal Medicine, and in Endocrinology and
Metabolism. He was awarded Fellowship status in the American College of
Physicians, was a recipient of the Edward J. III Foundation Award for
Outstanding Scientist in New Jersey, as well as BD’s prestigious Wesley
J. Howe Lifetime Achievement Award.
Edward Gillen, Chief Executive Officer at Medality Medical since 2018,
is pleased to be working again with his former BD colleague. With over
30 years of experience in various management roles in the medical device
field, Mr. Gillen most recently served as Senior Director at BD’s
Diabetes Care unit. Throughout his 24-year tenure at BD, he led large
multi-national business teams, formed two new business units and was
responsible for the development and implementation of strategies that
led to industry growth and share-of-category positions for several
billion-dollar enterprises.
About Medality Medical LLC
Medality Medical LLC, a privately funded (including an NIH grant)
medical technology company, is focused on reversing type 2 diabetes and
associated obesity. Its patented, proprietary technology enables the
gentle and selective extraction of excess mesenteric visceral fat, which
has been associated with insulin resistance, a precursor to type 2
diabetes. In a published pre-clinical primate trial, reversal of insulin
resistance was achieved and was the basis for having received FDA
Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) clearance to research the
benefits of this approach in humans. Medality Medical’s extraction
technology is FDA-cleared for the removal of subcutaneous fat and has
been safely and effectively used on humans since 2013. Medality Medical
is currently raising additional capital to fund the clinical trial and
expand its IP portfolio. For more information: www.medalitymedical.com.
