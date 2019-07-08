Log in
Medallion : Announces Binding Open Season for New Crude Oil Gathering System and Joint Tariff Service

07/08/2019 | 01:16pm EDT

Medallion Midland Gathering, LLC (MMG) and Medallion Pipeline Company, LLC (Medallion) are conducting an open season to solicit binding, long-term commitments to support a new crude oil gathering system in the Midland Basin and a new joint tariff transportation service (Joint Tariff Service) to be provided by MMG and Medallion. Through the Joint Tariff Service, shippers will receive an integrated transportation service for the transportation of crude oil produced in the Midland Basin to multiple market centers and long-haul pipelines connected to the Medallion pipeline system. Prospective shippers will have the opportunity to participate in the open season and make binding commitments to both MMG and Medallion for the Joint Tariff Service under either acreage dedication or volume commitment transportation agreements (Transportation Services Agreements).

About the MMG System

The MMG pipeline system will be a new crude oil gathering and transportation system in Glasscock, Howard, Martin, Midland, Reagan and Upton counties to connect new crude oil production to Medallion and downstream markets. Subject to the outcome of this open season, MMG will construct numerous pipeline segments extending to individual central tank batteries. The MMG system will be extended over time to connect to additional production and expanded as production from the dedicated acreage increases.

About Medallion Pipeline

The existing Medallion pipeline is a network of approximately 800 miles of 6-inch and larger crude oil pipeline in the Midland Basin. The Medallion system consists of eight pipeline segments providing diversified market access to seven downstream pipelines which interconnect with the Medallion system at three major market hubs. Through the Joint Tariff Service, Medallion will receive crude oil delivered from MMG at the interconnections between MMG and Medallion for delivery to Medallion’s Crane Hub, Midland Hub, Colorado City Hub and the Alon USA Big Spring refinery. To provide the Joint Tariff Service, Medallion will initially construct extensions of its Howard and Santa Rita laterals and interconnections with MMG. Capacity additions over the term of the Transportation Services Agreements to meet Medallion’s contractual obligation may be achieved by the addition of new or increased pumping station horsepower, drag reducing agents, additional interconnects, and the looping of pipeline segments along the Joint Tariff route.

Open Season Process

The open season begins today, July 8, 2019 and ends at 4:00 p.m. CDT on Friday, August 2, 2019. All bids must be submitted during the open season, except as provided in the open season notice. Bona fide prospective shippers may obtain copies of the Transportation Services Agreements, as well as the Joint Tariffs by contacting the representative listed below. Prospective shippers must execute a confidentiality agreement prior to delivery of these documents. More information concerning the expansion can be found in the open season notice available at www.medallionmidstream.com.


© Business Wire 2019
