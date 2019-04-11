Medbridge Transport : Helps Family Caregivers Reduce Stress

How medical transportation helps with family caregiver fatigue

46% of family caregivers who have been caring for loved ones for more than 5 years report being under a lot of stress. These numbers are startling – considering that 3 out of 10 adults are caregivers for a spouse or parent, and spend an average of 10 years taking care of a loved one.

Here are some alarming statistics:

72% of family caregivers report not going to the doctor as often as they should

55% say they skip doctor appointments for themselves

63% of caregivers report having poor eating habits

58% indicate worse exercise habits than before caregiving responsibilities

In many instances, these family caregivers are putting their lives on hold to take care of loved ones, sometimes leaving their full-time jobs if they can afford to do so. However, costs add up (the average out of pocket spend on caregiving is $5,531); many caregivers cannot afford to leave their jobs and then must also maintain a full-time job while taking care of an ill family.

Here are some of the areas where stress comes in:

Role confusion as the caregiver transitions from spouse, child, etc. to caregiver.

as the caregiver transitions from spouse, child, etc. to caregiver. Unrealistic expectations as caregivers expect their involvement to have a positive effect on the health of the patient - which is not always the case.

as caregivers expect their involvement to have a positive effect on the health of the patient - which is not always the case. Lack of control as caregivers become frustrated by the complexity of the health system and feel unprepared to effectively plan their loved one's care.

One big factor for caregiver stress due to lack of control is how unpredictable medical appointments can be (lasting longer than expected, starting later than scheduled or being rescheduled entirely). Planning for medical appointments while at the same time managing a full-time job and/or other demands can be overwhelming for caregivers. That is why many families turn to Medbridge Transport’s medical transportation services. The company’s trained drivers provide hand-to-hand transportation service, (escort passengers all the way to waiting rooms, check them in, and, wait with passengers for the duration of their appointments if requested) and undergo thorough empathy training.

The transportation service to medical appointments has proven to be a big stress reliever for family caregivers especially when the family member under care requires a wheelchair accessible transport.

