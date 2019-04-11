Medbridge Transport : Helps Family Caregivers Reduce Stress

46% of family caregivers who have been caring for loved ones for more
than 5 years report being under a lot of stress. These numbers are
startling – considering that 3 out of 10 adults are caregivers for a
spouse or parent, and spend an average of 10 years taking care of a
loved one.
Here are some alarming statistics:
-
72% of family caregivers report not going to the doctor as often as
they should
-
55% say they skip doctor appointments for themselves
-
63% of caregivers report having poor eating habits
-
58% indicate worse exercise habits than before caregiving
responsibilities
In many instances, these family caregivers are putting their lives on
hold to take care of loved ones, sometimes leaving their full-time jobs
if they can afford to do so. However, costs add up (the average out of
pocket spend on caregiving is $5,531); many caregivers cannot afford to
leave their jobs and then must also maintain a full-time job while
taking care of an ill family.
Here are some of the areas where stress comes in:
-
Role confusion as the caregiver
transitions from spouse, child, etc. to caregiver.
-
Unrealistic expectations as caregivers
expect their involvement to have a positive effect on the health of
the patient - which is not always the case.
-
Lack of control as caregivers become
frustrated by the complexity of the health system and feel unprepared
to effectively plan their loved one's care.
One big factor for caregiver stress due to lack of control is how
unpredictable medical appointments can be (lasting longer than expected,
starting later than scheduled or being rescheduled entirely). Planning
for medical appointments while at the same time managing a full-time job
and/or other demands can be overwhelming for caregivers. That is why
many families turn to Medbridge
Transport’s medical transportation services. The company’s trained
drivers provide hand-to-hand transportation service, (escort passengers
all the way to waiting rooms, check them in, and, wait with passengers
for the duration of their appointments if requested) and undergo
thorough empathy training.
The transportation service to medical appointments has proven to be a
big stress reliever for family caregivers especially when the family
member under care requires a wheelchair
accessible transport.
For more information on Medbridge Transport, please visit medbridgetransport.com.
