Medecision Launches New Interactive Digital Experience under the Aerial™ Brand

DALLAS, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medecision , an innovative integrated health management solutions company, announced the availability of the Aerial Experience at aerialhealth.io which simulates how care teams can empower and engage consumers dealing with health conditions.



The company is also announcing that the Aerial brand is its market offer for SaaS-deployed, best practices-based population, care and case management. Medecision will maintain its corporate brand as the parent company of Aerial and its business consulting division, Aveus.



Aerial helps care teams better manage, support and engage the people they serve, by providing a comprehensive picture of complex medical, behavioral and social factors that impact each individual’s health. Built-in interoperability allows for near-real time data updates from a variety of sources, which can then be quickly shared and acted upon by everyone involved in an individual’s care. Aerial includes layers of business value, including clinical outcomes measurement, streamlined deployment, pre-configured workflows and social-mobile applications.

Visitors to the new Aerial Experience start by selecting a persona that matches their population—including Joan , a senior on Medicare who is struggling to manage her diabetes; Margaret , an anxious first-time mom and Medicaid member; and Mack , who takes opioids to deal with chronic pain so he can remain employed. A 360-degree view of the individual’s health status, diagnoses, medications, hospital admissions and ER visits, care management notes and other data are available via these near-real time updates.

“Medecision is continuously investing in innovation, always with an eye on making better healthcare experiences happen efficiently,” said Deborah Gage , Medecision President and CEO. “Aerial captures the essence of this transformation, as the brand represents all of the meaningful interactions, relationships and connection points that make up a stronger healthcare ecosystem. That’s why we’ve made the decision to put it front and center in the marketplace.”

About Aerial

Aerial empowers consumers and their care teams to better manage, support and engage in improved health outcomes. By providing a 360-degree, shareable, near-real time view of an individual’s comprehensive health status, Aerial gives care teams the insight and visibility they need to drive collaboration, identify risks and improve patient health. Built-in interoperability allows for automated data updates from a variety of disparate sources, with actionable intelligence delivered in ways that cannot be accomplished in legacy EMR, financial or claims systems. The Aerial Experience delivers the business value that risk-bearing organizations need, including clinical outcomes and quality measurement, streamlined deployment, pre-configured rules-based workflows and social-mobile applications. Learn more at aerialhealth.io .

About Medecision

At Medecision , we believe in a liberated healthcare system where people, plans and care teams engage in driving the best health outcomes in a seamless, interconnected way. That’s why we invest every year in delivering a better Aerial™ experience to our customers and the people they serve. With more than 30 years of business success under our belt, and more than 50 million lives under Aerial management, we know what it takes to power success for our clients – more than 85 of the leading health plans and systems in the US. With our professional services division, Aveus , we tackle complex challenges in our pursuit to drive the best consumer experience. Learn more about our mission, vision, team and achievements by visiting medecision.com or following us on LinkedIn .