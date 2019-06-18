Medfusion : Partners with CareNexis to Provide Personalized Health-Related Information via Medfusion :'s Patient Experience Platform

The Medfusion Patient Experience Platform continues to expand with the addition of Medfusion Patient Education. Medfusion Patient Education will offer patient-specific educational information to facilitate increased consumer engagement, improve care outcomes, and provide higher levels of patient satisfaction. Medfusion Patient Education is powered by CareNexis, an industry innovator in patient education.

Through seamless integration with CareNexis, the Medfusion Patient Education solution delivers evidence-based health content from several leading providers. This content is accurate, up to date, and highly cross-referenced to the patient’s specific needs, and is delivered directly to the patient via the Medfusion Patient Experience Platform. By educating patients, providers make them equal partners in their healthcare decisions. Educational materials enable patients to be more aware of their health conditions, as well as why they need to carry out certain procedures or treatments outlined by their providers. This information also helps reduce misconceptions from dubious websites. Medfusion believes educating patients should go beyond the doctor’s office in order for it to be effective.

“Creating solutions that help physician practices enhance and improve their patients’ experience has been Medfusion’s focus for nearly two decades,” said Kimberly Labow, Medfusion CEO. “Medfusion Patient Education, powered by CareNexis, will take that focus to the next level. Personalized patient education is automatically generated alongside relevant health and care content which is then delivered via the Medfusion Patient Experience Platform. We are excited to offer yet another valuable capability to our clients and partners.”

“Working with the terrific team at Medfusion to deliver personalized consumer healthcare experiences is exactly where we want to be. They are the leaders in delivering high quality, high value, patient engagement solutions,” said Daniel West, CEO, CareNexis. “We look forward to collaborating on digital health innovations that support Medfusion’s provider and patient objectives.”

To learn more about Medfusion Patient Education and sign up for solution updates and release date information, visit https://www.medfusion.com/solutions/medfusion-patient-education/.

About Medfusion

Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the information needs of the patient. The company’s technology breaks down communications barriers between patients and providers while driving revenue and efficiencies for providers. Medfusion’s comprehensive Patient Experience solutions include an industry-leading EHR-agnostic portal that drives patient engagement, a flexible patient self-scheduling solution, patient payment solutions and a robust portfolio of healthcare APIs. For more information, visit medfusion.com.

About CareNexis

CareNexis is an innovator in personalized consumer health engagement. The company’s Code:Lock technology and Engagement Cloud solutions enable customers in the healthcare, retail and consumer channels deliver health education and health-related lifestyle content, personal care product and services recommendations, and digital health experiences unique to individual care needs and interests. Learn more at www.carenexis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190618005633/en/