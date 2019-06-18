Medfusion : Partners with CareNexis to Provide Personalized Health-Related Information via Medfusion :'s Patient Experience Platform

The Medfusion Patient Experience Platform continues to expand with the
addition of Medfusion Patient Education. Medfusion Patient Education
will offer patient-specific educational information to facilitate
increased consumer engagement, improve care outcomes, and provide higher
levels of patient satisfaction. Medfusion Patient Education is powered
by CareNexis, an industry innovator in patient education.
Through seamless integration with CareNexis, the Medfusion Patient
Education solution delivers evidence-based health content from several
leading providers. This content is accurate, up to date, and highly
cross-referenced to the patient’s specific needs, and is delivered
directly to the patient via the Medfusion Patient Experience Platform.
By educating patients, providers make them equal partners in their
healthcare decisions. Educational materials enable patients to be more
aware of their health conditions, as well as why they need to carry out
certain procedures or treatments outlined by their providers. This
information also helps reduce misconceptions from dubious websites.
Medfusion believes educating patients should go beyond the doctor’s
office in order for it to be effective.
“Creating solutions that help physician practices enhance and improve
their patients’ experience has been Medfusion’s focus for nearly two
decades,” said Kimberly Labow, Medfusion CEO. “Medfusion Patient
Education, powered by CareNexis, will take that focus to the next level.
Personalized patient education is automatically generated alongside
relevant health and care content which is then delivered via the
Medfusion Patient Experience Platform. We are excited to offer yet
another valuable capability to our clients and partners.”
“Working with the terrific team at Medfusion to deliver personalized
consumer healthcare experiences is exactly where we want to be. They are
the leaders in delivering high quality, high value, patient engagement
solutions,” said Daniel West, CEO, CareNexis. “We look forward to
collaborating on digital health innovations that support Medfusion’s
provider and patient objectives.”
To learn more about Medfusion Patient Education and sign up for solution
updates and release date information, visit https://www.medfusion.com/solutions/medfusion-patient-education/.
About Medfusion
Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the information
needs of the patient. The company’s technology breaks down
communications barriers between patients and providers while driving
revenue and efficiencies for providers. Medfusion’s comprehensive
Patient Experience solutions include an industry-leading EHR-agnostic
portal that drives patient engagement, a flexible patient
self-scheduling solution, patient payment solutions and a robust
portfolio of healthcare APIs. For more information, visit medfusion.com.
About CareNexis
CareNexis is an innovator in personalized consumer health engagement.
The company’s Code:Lock technology and Engagement Cloud solutions enable
customers in the healthcare, retail and consumer channels deliver health
education and health-related lifestyle content, personal care product
and services recommendations, and digital health experiences unique to
individual care needs and interests. Learn more at www.carenexis.com.
