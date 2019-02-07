Log in
Medfusion : Reports Unprecedented Growth in Patient Data Services Business in 2018

02/07/2019

Key milestones include: 233% growth in patient data services business; 53,000 active provider connections, 55 major EHRs; 500,000+ transactions per week

Medfusion, a leading provider of patient data connectivity solutions, announces record growth in 2018, expanding its data services client base by 233%. The company has experienced a rapid acceleration in provider connectivity, with more than 700,000 total providers mapped in the national directory, and 53,000+ active connections across 55 major EHR systems executing more than 500,000 data retrievals per week.

Medfusion APIs enable patient-initiated data exchange for a wide variety of applications and workflows—from sharing data with caregivers and specialists, to insurance underwriting and clinical research, to health providers trying to deliver the best care, and concierge medicine providers looking for a longitudinal view. Medfusion APIs are FHIR-based, secure and have detailed documentation designed to speed development.

“2018 was a breakout year for Medfusion—largely based on staying true to our core value of putting the patient at the center of everything we do,” said Kimberly Labow, Medfusion CEO. “We’ve focused from the beginning on making a device-agnostic solution—supporting data access across device, operating system and EHR. Our growth validates that the market requires this kind of openness.”

Medfusion API partners have quickly integrated patient-initiated health data into their workflows, apps or products. Medfusion now powers personal health records (PHRs) to present a longitudinal health record, enables patients to connect provider data for faster insurance underwriting, powers wellness apps with patient-specific data, and enables clinical researchers to collect needed patient data in a matter of minutes.

“Patients don’t care that healthcare systems weren’t designed to talk to each other,” said Labow. “Patient-initiated data aggregation can help improve care across providers and it can help other applications and industries that rely on patient medical data cut their retrieval processes from months or weeks to just minutes and seconds.”

About Medfusion

Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the information needs of the patient. The company’s technology breaks down communications barriers between patients and providers while driving revenue and efficiencies for providers. Medfusion’s comprehensive Patient Experience solutions include an industry-leading EHR-agnostic portal that drives patient engagement, a flexible patient self-scheduling solution and a robust portfolio of healthcare APIs. For more information, visit medfusion.com


© Business Wire 2019
