Medfusion : Reports Unprecedented Growth in Patient Data Services Business in 2018

Medfusion,
a leading provider of patient data connectivity solutions, announces
record growth in 2018, expanding its data services client base by 233%.
The company has experienced a rapid acceleration in provider
connectivity, with more than 700,000 total providers mapped in the
national directory, and 53,000+ active connections across 55 major EHR
systems executing more than 500,000 data retrievals per week.
Medfusion APIs enable patient-initiated data exchange for a wide variety
of applications and workflows—from sharing data with caregivers and
specialists, to insurance underwriting and clinical research, to health
providers trying to deliver the best care, and concierge medicine
providers looking for a longitudinal view. Medfusion APIs are
FHIR-based, secure and have detailed documentation designed to speed
development.
“2018 was a breakout year for Medfusion—largely based on staying true to
our core value of putting the patient at the center of everything we
do,” said Kimberly Labow, Medfusion CEO. “We’ve focused from the
beginning on making a device-agnostic solution—supporting data access
across device, operating system and EHR. Our growth validates that the
market requires this kind of openness.”
Medfusion API partners have quickly integrated patient-initiated health
data into their workflows, apps or products. Medfusion now powers
personal health records (PHRs) to present a longitudinal health record,
enables patients to connect provider data for faster insurance
underwriting, powers wellness apps with patient-specific data, and
enables clinical researchers to collect needed patient data in a matter
of minutes.
“Patients don’t care that healthcare systems weren’t designed to talk to
each other,” said Labow. “Patient-initiated data aggregation can help
improve care across providers and it can help other applications and
industries that rely on patient medical data cut their retrieval
processes from months or weeks to just minutes and seconds.”
About Medfusion
Medfusion is redefining healthcare IT by centering on the information
needs of the patient. The company’s technology breaks down
communications barriers between patients and providers while driving
revenue and efficiencies for providers. Medfusion’s comprehensive
Patient Experience solutions include an industry-leading EHR-agnostic
portal that drives patient engagement, a flexible patient
self-scheduling solution and a robust portfolio of healthcare APIs. For
more information, visit medfusion.com
