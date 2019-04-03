Medgold Resources : Announces Management Change

Written by TSX-V: MED on April 3, 2019

Vancouver, Canada, April 3, 2019- Medgold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MED) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of January 16, 2019, Jeremy Crozier has been appointed as President, CEO and a director of the Company. In his role, Mr. Crozier will play a central role in the advancement of the Tlamino Gold Project in Serbia, including forthcoming drilling activities. Simon Ridgway remains on the Board of the Company in the capacity of Executive Chairman.

Mr. Crozier brings to Medgold nearly 25 years of exploration, discovery, business development, and operating experience gained in Europe, North America and Africa, and holds BSc and MSc degrees in geology. His other roles include those of President and CEO of Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. where he oversaw the definition of an extensive portfolio of mineralized targets at the Mandiana gold project in Guinea and active marketing of this venture in public capital markets. Mr. Crozier has also served as Exploration Manager for Taseko Mines Limited, where he held responsibility for a portfolio of successful exploration and resource definition programs at all stages of development from grass roots to feasibility. He has also worked extensively as an independent mineral exploration and corporate development consultant on behalf of private high net worth clients on ventures in Europe and Africa.

About Medgold Resources Corp.

Medgold is a Serbia-focused, TSX-V listed, exploration company focused on the advancement of the Tlamino Gold Project. Run by an experienced management team with a successful track-record of building value in resource companies, Medgold is aiming to become a leading European gold exploration company.

Additional information on Medgold can be found on the Company's website at www.medgoldresources.com and by reviewing the Company's page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Simon Ridgway, Executive Chairman

Jeremy Crozier (Vancouver), jeremy@medgoldresources.com, 604.801.5432

Elina Chow (Toronto), elinac@catchirm.com, 416.845.8495

