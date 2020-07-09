Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MediPharm Labs to Participate at CBD BioPharma Virtual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 07:31am EDT

BARRIE, Ontario, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp., (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) (“MediPharm Labs” or the “Company”) a global leader in specialized, research-driven pharmaceutical-quality cannabis extraction, distillation and derivative products, is pleased to announce that MediPharm Labs’ management will participate in the CBD BioPharma Virtual Investor Conference on Thursday, July 9th

The audio webcast presentation will begin at 11:30am Eastern Time.  Participants may access the audio webcast using the following link: https://www.tinyurl.com/070920VICPR or through the events section of MediPharm Labs Investor Relations website at https://ir.medipharmlabs.com/ir-calendar .

About MediPharm Labs

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the production of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis oil and concentrates and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies and purpose-built facilities with five primary extraction lines for delivery of pure, trusted and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. Through its wholesale and white label platforms, MediPharm Labs formulates, develops (including through sensory testing), processes, packages and distributes cannabis extracts and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international markets. As a global leader, MediPharm Labs has completed commercial exports to Australia and is nearing commercialization of its Australian extraction facility. MediPharm Labs Australia was established in 2017.

For further information, please contact:
Laura Lepore, VP, Investor Relations and Communications
Telephone: 416-913-7425 ext. 1525
Email: investors@medipharmlabs.com
Website: www.medipharmlabs.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the inability of MediPharm Labs to obtain adequate financing; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs’ filings, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:08aTACKLING TOO-BIG-TO-FAIL BANKS : Have the reforms been effective? Remarks by Claudia M. Buch, Vice-President, Deutsche Bundesbank at a Bruegel online discussion
PU
08:08aRANDALL & QUILTER INVESTMENT : 2020 agm
PU
08:08aThe Bank of Israel Monetary Committee meets with the financial forecasters
PU
08:08aSAUDI TELECOM SJSC : The Diplomatic Quarter General Authority in Riyadh Inks First of Its Kind Strategic Deal with TAWAL
PU
08:08aE*TRADE FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date
BU
08:07aINORBIT : Raises $2.6 Million to Lead RobOps Movement
BU
08:07aMEDALLIA : Partners with Adobe to Deliver Complete View of End-to-End Customer Experience Journey
BU
08:07aDRADS Capital Leads Series C Round for ROKIT Healthcare, a South Korean 4D Bioprinting Company
BU
08:07aPharmaceutical Market Access Strategy Helps a Pharma Company Enhance Market Share | Infiniti's Experts Offer Strategic and Effective Solutions
BU
08:06aTUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
2GOLD : China charges on, gold reaches nine-year high
3BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
4HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
5SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : shareholders to determine future of Siemens Energy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group