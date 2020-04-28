Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MediPines : AGM100 Authorized for COVID-19 Emergency by Health Canada

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 01:17pm EDT

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Canada, the regulatory agency governing medical devices in Canada, has authorized the emergency importation and sale of the MediPines AGM100®, a pulmonary gas exchange monitor to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Canada. 

The MediPines AGM100® is a non-invasive, portable respiratory medical device used to rapidly assess a patient's respiratory status and impairment. The device helps clinicians to quickly triage a patient's respiratory impairment, which is critical to both disease management and hospital workflow.

Health Canada's decision comes amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in Canada, which require close respiratory monitoring. As of April 28th, Canada reported 49,616 cases of COVID-19 and 2,841 deaths, according to data tracked by Johns Hopkins University. 

"We are currently using the MediPines AGM100 to allow medical staff to quickly get respiratory impairment readings without having to expose patients to more invasive and logistically complicated procedures," stated Toronto area emergency physician, Dr. Oswaldo Ramirez.

According to Dr. Philip Ainslie, Professor and Canada Research Chair, and Co-Director for the Centre of Heart, Lung, & Vascular Health at the University of British Columbia, "We have extensively used and validated the MediPines AGM100 in numerous physiological and clinical scenarios. It provides a safe, reproducible and valid measure of non-invasive pulmonary gas exchange."

"We understand the gravity of the situation faced both in the United States and by our Canadian colleagues, and have ramped up production to meet the increasing COVID-19 demand for our non-invasive gas exchange monitors in an effort to ensure that frontline healthcare workers have the tools they need to combat this pandemic," stated Steve Lee, CEO of MediPines.

The MediPines AGM100®

The MediPines Gas Exchange Monitor, AGM100®, is a portable device used to rapidly assess a patient's respiratory status, non-invasively. It is the first technology of its kind to integrate a comprehensive set of critical parameters and innovative respiratory measurements analyzed from a patient's normal breathing sample in a simple, easy-to-administer breathing test, within a few minutes.

For an explanation of use in COVID-19 see the panel discussion video: 

https://vimeo.com/medipines/covid19panel

About MediPines

MediPines Corporation is focused on innovative devices for respiratory assessment and management. Our mission is to advance respiratory medicine by providing physiology-based, non-invasive respiratory devices that empower health care providers to advance the quality and operating efficiency of medical care.

For more information contact Carissa Drews at MediPines: (949) 398-4670 or info@medipines.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medipines-agm100-authorized-for-covid-19-emergency-by-health-canada-301048599.html

SOURCE MediPines


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:53pDYNATRACE : Explore and analyze Amazon CloudWatch Synthetics data in Dynatrace
PU
01:50pINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways Starts Talks to Make Redundant 12,000 Staff
DJ
01:50pCROSS COUNTRY HEALTHCARE : and Airbnb Work Together to Help in the Fight Against COVID-19
BU
01:50pQuadro Provides Exploration and Drilling Program for 2020
NE
01:50pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Reports First Quarterly Loss in Nine Years -- Update
DJ
01:49pROCKWELL AUTOMATION : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:48pRENO DE MEDICI S P A : Sustainability Report 2019
PU
01:48pBRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:47pPHOTOCURE ASA : - Board member resignation
AQ
01:47pDavenport offers free course to help unemployed skill-up and land their next job
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group