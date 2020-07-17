MediQuant : Growth and Hiring Continue Through Pandemic Turmoil

MediQuant®, the leading innovator and provider of enterprise active archiving and conversion solutions to hospitals and health systems, announces 32 new hires in the first half of 2020, including five registered nurses to expand clinical experience and expertise.

The company-wide employee expansion by 27 percent by mid-year reflects hiring and onboarding at four times the pace of 2019, despite pandemic work-from-home orders. MediQuant is laser focused on building human resources to meet service and delivery demands with speed, quality and the agility to customize as clients disband expensive legacy systems when transitioning to a new health information system (HIS). The company credits the trend toward remote working for its ability to capture top industry talent from across the country.

“We are delighted to add powerful industry leadership, advanced degrees and diversity to the MediQuant ‘Class of 2020,’” said Jim Jacobs, MediQuant Chief Executive Officer. “Already, we are accelerating the pace of major projects and increasing client satisfaction with return on investment that includes dramatic cost reduction when old systems are retired.”

New Hires Serve Teams Across the Organization

Four registered nurses added to the Strategy and Implementation team

Six new members to the Project Management Office

Eleven Solution Delivery professionals

Five additions to the corporate and regional Sales team

Two new Development team members

Three new members on the Technical Services support team

A new Chief Financial Officer.

Finance and Technology Impacts of Coronavirus

Jacobs confirmed MediQuant will continue to focus on recruitment, based on the increased need for remote access to active data in legacy electronic medical records (EMRs) as the pandemic drives remote working. “New remote-care systems need comprehensive patient care information with cloud-based access to the full EMR database – including archives that drive continuity of care,” he said. “The pandemic is also creating an economic squeeze for clients who tell us the cost of maintaining old systems has become untenable as revenues are buffeted by fewer elective treatments.”

Prior to the Coronavirus, MediQuant’s growth was driven by the constant restructuring of health groups and facilities required by mergers and divestitures and ever-changing government regulations. Even after COVID-19-associated adjustments, the firm anticipates customers will continue to seek smooth transformations of legacy health systems for improved patient outcomes and substantial cost-savings.

About MediQuant

Founded in 1999, and headquartered in Brecksville, Ohio, MediQuant is the leader in enterprise active archiving solutions and services for hospitals and health systems. The Company’s flagship product, DataArk®, is a solution that assists hospitals in retiring legacy clinical and patient accounting platforms and maintaining access to relevant data via a cloud-based software platform. Active archiving grants users the necessary functionality of a legacy system without the expense and risks. Data is kept active for quickly retrieving files, easily updating old records and continuing to bill accounts. MediQuant serves 250+ individual health systems which represent more than 1,100 hospital and physician practice customers. For more information, visit www.mediquant.com.

