Media Advisory: 1010data Provides Schedule of Upcoming 2019 Holiday Season Flash Reports on the Retail and Consumer Goods Industry

1010data, a provider of credit and debit-based retail transaction data to the financial and retail industries, advises media covering retail, ecommerce and economics that they will issue the following 2019 holiday season flash reports. These will be based on proprietary transaction data sets, including their 1010data’s Credit Card Transaction dataset, an anonymized panel tracking the spend of 5 million U.S. consumers:

Release Date Report Description November 25, 2019 Black Friday Report This report will track 2014-2018 Thanksgiving Thursday and Black Friday data to determine value of stores opening on Thanksgiving, establish the value of Black Friday volume relative to the normal daily volume, and determine whether consumers increasingly opted for online shopping on what is traditionally one of the busiest shopping days for brick and mortar. The report will analyze the shift from physical to online purchasing, and examine market share among specific retailers. December 2, 2019 5 Years of Cyber Week A historical examination of the season’s biggest online selling days, and how sales volumes have changed. December 6, 2019 Black Friday Weekend, 2019 We uncover how retailers fared on Black Friday weekend of 2019. This will provide similar datapoints to the November 25 Black Friday report, with data from 2019. December 16, 2019 Toys R Us – Where Did the Spend Go? A toy-heavy analysis, this report will answer the question, “Where did the $12 billion of Toys R Us spend go after it went bankrupt on 9-18-18?” And for the first Christmas without Toys R Us (2018), where did Mom and Dad/Santa go to buy toys for their kids? December 18, 2019 Holiday Returns A report on last year’s holiday season focusing on the impact of returns at a merchant level.

About 1010data

Recently named Best Alternative Data Provider by the HFM European Quant Awards, 1010data transforms Big Data into Smart Insights to activate the high-definition enterprise that can anticipate and respond to change. Our time series-driven collaborative analytics, consumer intelligence and alternative data solutions enable over 900 clients to achieve improved business performance, efficiency and growth quicker, with less risk. The world’s foremost companies, including Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Procter & Gamble, Coca Cola, GSK, 3M, Bank of America and JP Morgan, consider 1010data the partner of choice for optimizing company health, mastering consumer touchpoints and digitally transforming operations. 1010data delivers on the promise of Big Data, and we’re just getting started.

