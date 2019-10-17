Log in
Media Advisory: AFFCU Opens Columbus, Mississippi Branch

10/17/2019

San Antonio, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

AFFCU Opens

Columbus, Mississippi Branch

 

Air Force Federal Credit Union (AFFCU) is proud to announce the grand opening of its new Columbus, Mississippi branch, located at 1908 Highway 45 N, Ste 1. 

This fully functional branch offers state-of-the-art technology, equipped with Interactive Teller Machines (ITM) and Interactive Member Experience (IMX) machines, all manned by Member Experience Advisors. This omni-channel concept, combining human interaction with smart technology, provides members with an integrated and seamless financial services experience.

The staff at this branch serves the financial needs of over 128,000 residents of the Golden Triangle region, encompassing Columbus, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi, as well as the military members stationed at Columbus AFB. They are helping fulfill the mission of the credit union to be the one financial institution that best understands and meets the needs of our members wherever they are.

President/CEO Robert “Bob” Glenn is thrilled to welcome the first AFFCU branch to open outside of the state of Texas and the credit union’s seventh branch overall. There are currently over 600 AFFCU members who live in Mississippi.

“The board, staff and members of AFFCU are beyond excited to open a branch in the state of Mississippi,” said Bob Glenn. “We look forward to providing quality products and services to our members and supporting the well-being of the Golden Triangle and the surrounding military community.”

AFFCU was recognized by the Department of Defense (DoD) as the 2018 “Air Force Distinguished Credit Union Service Award” winner, for the financial institution under 1 billion in asset size category.

AFFCU is open to all active and retired military members in the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, civil service/DoD workers and select employee groups in those states. 

About AFFCU 

AFFCU serves the diverse needs of over 50,000 members worldwide with a full array of financial services and the strength of more than $461 million in assets. To learn more, visit www.GoAFFCU.com.

 

#####

Attachment 

Daniel J Sanchez
AFFCU
(210) 678-5233
dsanchez@airforcefcu.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
