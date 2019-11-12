Log in
Media Advisory: California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) to Host 16th Pantheon DiNA™ Awards, Honoring Advances in Life Sciences

11/12/2019 | 09:31am EST

  • Honorees include Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Guardant Health, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Livongo, Pendulum Therapeutics, UCSF Science Education Program and Jennifer Doudna, Ph.D.
  • Industry trade association to recognize innovators for state-wide contributions to life sciences at 16th Annual Pantheon Awards on Nov. 15 in San Francisco

 

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the trade association representing California’s life sciences industry, invites members of the press to attend this week’s 2019 CLSA Pantheon DiNA™ Awards, a distinguished program that honors and recognizes the impact that California’s therapeutic, diagnostic, medical device, and industrial biotechnology companies are making in California and for patients around the globe. View video preview.

What: Now in its 16th year, CLSA’s Pantheon Awards is a long-standing program that brings together over 500 industry pioneers annually - including innovators, investors and educators - to recognize the achievements of those dedicated to advancing and fostering California’s life sciences community. View press release to see the recipients of this year’s awards.

When: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the Westin St. Francis, 335 Powell St, San Francisco, CA 94102. The program will commence with an opening reception at 5:30 p.m. PT, followed by the awards presentation and dinner. Follow #CLSAPantheon for updates.

Additional Event Details: Briefings with Mike Guerra, President & CEO, California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), are available upon request on-site or in advance via phone. Interviews with the awardees or high-resolution video vignette footage (example) are available as requested.

The full slate of CLSA’s 2019 Pantheon DiNA™ honorees includes:

These winners are determined through a rigorous peer-driven process and approved by the CLSA Executive Committee. Additional dignitaries, including elected officials, may also be in attendance. Learn more about CLSA’s 2019 Pantheon DiNA™ Awards at www.CLSAPantheon.org. Follow along on social media using the hashtag #CLSAPantheon.

RSVP & Contact: Members of the press are invited to attend for free. RSVP to Will Zasadny, Director, Communications, CLSA: 619-961-8848 or Wzasadny@califesciences.org.

More about CLSA’s Pantheon DiNA™ Awards:

Each year the California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), recognizes and honors excellence as it brings together California’s Life Sciences industry for one night at our Annual Pantheon DiNA™ Awards Ceremony. This evening serves as a celebration of the contributions and achievements of California’s leading life sciences innovators, a moment in time to pause and reflect on the industry’s legacy. You are cordially invited to join us on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco as we celebrate and recognize the impact that California’s therapeutic, diagnostic, medical device, and industrial biotechnology companies are making around the globe.

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

  • Learn more about the California life sciences industry
  • View CLSA’s Legislative Action Center
  • Watch CLSA’s Faces of California Biomedical Innovation Web Series
  • View CLSA’s Advocacy Priorities
  • View upcoming CLSA events

 


© Business Wire 2019
