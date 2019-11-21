Log in
Media Advisory: Flywire CEO Mike Massaro Named Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 National Award Winner

11/21/2019 | 11:07am EST

Recognized as an unstoppable entrepreneur transforming the financial services industry

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flywire CEO Mike Massaro received the Entrepreneur of The Year® 2019 Award in Financial Services from Ernst & Young LLP (EY). Now in its 33rd year, the  award recognizes and celebrates unstoppable entrepreneurs who redefine the way we live, work and play. Massaro was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs on November 16.

“Every entrepreneur has probably had moments of doubt about their venture, and I’m no exception,” said Massaro. “Fortunately, we stayed focused on the job at hand—addressing the core pain points that exist in complex payment and receivables processes. Our team, both our employees and our investors, have put us in a great position to succeed. I’m really honored to receive this award, but none of it happens without them.”

Under Massaro’s leadership, Flywire has established its platform as the industry standard for complex, large-sum payments in education, healthcare and travel. To date, it has processed over $12 billion for 2,000+ businesses and institutions around the world. The platform provides a single point of management and payer engagement from billing and payment through reconciliation. Organizations can offer their customers a highly-tailored, convenient and secure payment experience – customized by business, country, and currency – while accelerating funds flow and streamlining operational expense.

The EY organization has celebrated entrepreneurial excellence by honoring those innovators and prominent leaders who have contributed and inspired others with their vision, leadership and achievement since 1986. The program has continually recognized high-caliber business leaders, including Brad Keywell of Uptake Technologies, Jeff Weiner and Reid Hoffman of LinkedIn, Howard Schultz of Starbucks Coffee Company, Robert Unanue of Goya Foods, Hamdi Ulukaya of Chobani, and Jayshree Ullal and Andy Bechtolsheim of Arista Networks. 

Massaro was originally selected as a regional Entrepreneur of The Year winner in Financial Services from the New England region. He was selected for the national award from over 1,300 applicants nationwide.

About Entrepreneur of The Year®
Entrepreneur of The Year is the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs, attracting disruptive global business leaders to find innovative approaches to accelerate growth. The unique award makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global award of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries.

About EY
EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Flywire
Flywire solves complex payment problems for businesses and institutions globally and locally. The company processes billions in payments per year, connecting entities to make transactions faster, more secure, less expensive, and more transparent. Clients in business, education and healthcare use Flywire’s full-service platform to tailor the payment experience for their customers and to create a single point of visibility and control for payer engagement and receivables management – from invoicing to payment reconciliation. Flywire also supports its clients with end-to-end customer support, including multilingual servicing via phone, email, and chat, as well as around-the-clock online payment tracking.

The company is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Chicago, London and Manchester (UK), Valencia (Spain), Shanghai, Singapore, Tokyo, Cluj (Romania), and Sydney. For more information, visit www.Flywire.com.

Media Contact:
Tim Walsh
+1 617.512.1641
timw@walshgroupmarketing.com

Primary Logo


