Media Advisory: Indico Featured Sponsor at Intelligent Automation Week 2019

BOSTON, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indico , a provider of enterprise AI solutions for intelligent process automation, will be a featured sponsor of the 2019 Intelligent Automation Week conference taking place December 3-6 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Indico joins ABBYY, AntWorks, Automation Anywhere, K2 and Workato among others at the event.



This year’s conference will feature the latest innovations, best practices and use cases in robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning, cognitive technologies and artificial intelligence (AI). A speaker faculty of 75+ cross-industry and cross-functional executives will share an eclectic mix of intelligent automation and AI stories, from proof-of-concept to early adoption, implementation, and advanced stages of process improvement and digital transformation.

Indico will highlight how leading companies are putting intelligent process automation to work for their businesses by streamlining complex and highly variable document-based workflows such as contract analytics, audit planning and reporting, RFP analysis and composition, sales opportunity workflow automation, customer support analysis and automation, appraisal and claims analysis. These workflows are mission critical for many businesses, but historical approaches to automating them have proven largely ineffective.

About Indico

Indico is the leading provider of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA) solutions. We help organizations turn process into profit by enabling them to automate manual, labor-intensive, document-based workflows. Our breakthrough in solving these challenges is an approach known as transfer learning, which allows users to train machine learning models with orders of magnitude less data than required by traditional rule-based techniques. With Indico, enterprises are now able to deploy AI to unstructured content challenges more effectively while eliminating many of the common barriers to adoption. For more information, visit https://indico.io/ .

