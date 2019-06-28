Media Advisory: Nurses to March on Hahnemann Owner's Home to Save Hospital

WHAT: The members of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP) will rally outside Hahnemann University Hospital owner Joel Freedman’s home to demand that he come to the table and find a way to save the historic institution.

WHY: The closure of Hahnemann would result in a bona fide public health emergency. The hospital’s emergency department treats more than 40,000 patients annually. This is in a city where every hospital has wait times well above the state and national averages. No Philadelphia hospital can absorb the increased volume that would follow a closure without compromising the quality of care they are able to provide.

WHERE: Rittenhouse Square

WHEN: Friday, June 28, 2019, 10am

