Media Advisory – Full Committee Hearing to Examine Pennsylvania's Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

06/22/2020 | 11:02am EDT

The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10AM, via Zoom.

The purpose of the hearing is to examine Pennsylvania's Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a consortium of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states that cap CO2 emissions from the electric generation power sector.

Panelists participating in the Senate discussion include: Honorable Patrick McDonnell, Secretary, Department of Environmental Protection; Hayley L. Book, Senior Advisor on Energy and Climate, Department of Environmental Protection; Honorable Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, Chairman, Public Utility Commission; Stephen Bennett, Manager | Regulatory, Legislative Affairs, PJM Interconnection; Rachel Gleason, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Coal Alliance; Vince Brisini, Director | Environmental Affairs, Olympus Power, LLC; Shawn Steffee, Executive Board Trustee | Business Agent, Boilermakers Local Lodge 154; Carl A. Marrara, Vice President | Government Affairs, Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association; Rebecca Oyler, Legislator Director, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB); Brianna Esteves, Manager | State Policy, Ceres; Tom Schuster, Director | Clean Energy Program, Pennsylvania Chapter | Sierra Club.

The hearing will be webcast LIVE on the committee's website, https://environmental.pasenategop.com/, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

CONTACT:

Nick Troutman
(717) 787-3280

Disclaimer

Gene Yaw published this content on 22 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2020 15:01:01 UTC
