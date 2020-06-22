Media Advisory – Full Committee Hearing to Examine Pennsylvania's Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative

The Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee will hold a hearing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10AM, via Zoom.

The purpose of the hearing is to examine Pennsylvania's Participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a consortium of Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states that cap CO2 emissions from the electric generation power sector.

Panelists participating in the Senate discussion include: Honorable Patrick McDonnell, Secretary, Department of Environmental Protection; Hayley L. Book, Senior Advisor on Energy and Climate, Department of Environmental Protection; Honorable Gladys Brown Dutrieuille, Chairman, Public Utility Commission; Stephen Bennett, Manager | Regulatory, Legislative Affairs, PJM Interconnection; Rachel Gleason, Executive Director, Pennsylvania Coal Alliance; Vince Brisini, Director | Environmental Affairs, Olympus Power, LLC; Shawn Steffee, Executive Board Trustee | Business Agent, Boilermakers Local Lodge 154; Carl A. Marrara, Vice President | Government Affairs, Pennsylvania Manufacturers' Association; Rebecca Oyler, Legislator Director, National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB); Brianna Esteves, Manager | State Policy, Ceres; Tom Schuster, Director | Clean Energy Program, Pennsylvania Chapter | Sierra Club.

The hearing will be webcast LIVE on the committee's website, https://environmental.pasenategop.com/, and an archived video will be available shortly after the hearing concludes. Witness testimony will be available on the website at the start of the hearing.

CONTACT:

Nick Troutman

(717) 787-3280