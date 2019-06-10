Media Alert: 2019 Congressional Pig Book to Be Released This Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The little pink book that makes Washington, D.C. squirm is back and
bigger than ever. Citizens Against Government Waste (CAGW) will release
the 2019 Congressional Pig Book at a press conference this
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. EDT. This year marks CAGW’s 27th
edition of its exposé on pork-barrel spending.
The 2019 Congressional Pig Book features a complete database of
pork projects identified by CAGW and the 2019 Pig Book Summary
profiles the most egregious examples from the fiscal year (FY) 2019
appropriations bills.
Confirmed speakers at the press conference include Sens. Rand Paul
(R-Ky.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and Reps. Ted Budd (R-N.C.), Tim Burchett
(R-Tenn.), Bill Flores (R-Texas), and Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Calif.).
The speakers will discuss the current state of earmark reform and what
must be done to permanently stop members of Congress from practicing
their swinish ways.
***Members of the media who wish to attend the press conference
must RSVP to CAGW’s Communications Director, Curtis Kalin by e-mail at ckalin@cagw.org
any time prior to June 12.***
Who:
Citizens Against Government Waste
What:
2019 Congressional Pig Book Release
When:
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Where:
The Phoenix Park Hotel Ballroom
520 North Capitol Street, N.W.
Washington, D.C. 20001
CAGW’s mascot, PigFoot, will be on hand to entertain, along with the
return of Faye, a live pot-bellied pig.
Hard copies of the 2019 Pig Book Summary will be distributed at
the press conference. The full database will be available online at www.cagw.org
at 10:00 am EDT.
For answers to further questions, to schedule an interview, or to
request an embargoed copy, please contact CAGW Communications Director
Curtis Kalin by e-mail at ckalin@cagw.org.
Citizens
Against Government Waste is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization
dedicated to eliminating waste, fraud, abuse, and mismanagement in
government.
