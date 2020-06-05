Log in
Media Alert: BlackSky to Provide Satellite Images of Black Lives Matter Protest in Washington, D.C.

06/05/2020 | 09:50pm EDT

Who:

BlackSky, a global monitoring company, to provide satellite images of Washington, D.C. during what is expected to be the nation’s largest protest.

 

 

What:

High-resolution, satellite images of D.C. during protest – weather permitting.

 

 

 

Interested media contact Colleen Moffitt (colleen@communiquepr.com) to request images.

 

 

When:

Protest: Saturday, June 6, 2020

 

Images expected to be available Saturday, June 6 after 5 p.m. ET

 

 

Where:

Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. and surrounding area

 

 

Why:

To provide an aerial view of the Black Lives Protest and illustrate size and scale of crowd, which is expected to be one of the largest protests ever in D.C.

 

 

Media Contact:

Colleen Moffitt

 

Communiqué PR

 

colleen@communiquepr.com

 

206-282-4923 x113

 


© Business Wire 2020
