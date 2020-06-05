Media Alert: BlackSky to Provide Satellite Images of Black Lives Matter Protest in Washington, D.C.

|
Who:
BlackSky, a global monitoring company, to provide satellite images of Washington, D.C. during what is expected to be the nation’s largest protest.
What:
High-resolution, satellite images of D.C. during protest – weather permitting.
Interested media contact Colleen Moffitt (colleen@communiquepr.com) to request images.
When:
Protest: Saturday, June 6, 2020
Images expected to be available Saturday, June 6 after 5 p.m. ET
Where:
Lafayette Square, Washington, D.C. and surrounding area
Why:
To provide an aerial view of the Black Lives Protest and illustrate size and scale of crowd, which is expected to be one of the largest protests ever in D.C.
Media Contact:
Colleen Moffitt
Communiqué PR
colleen@communiquepr.com
206-282-4923 x113
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200605005524/en/