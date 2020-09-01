Log in
Media Alert: Interest in Peanut Allergy Market Heats up in the Wake of Aimmune/Nestlé Deal

09/01/2020 | 03:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent $2.6 billion acquisition of Aimmune by Nestlé Health Science has helped shed light on the global peanut allergy problem. In January 2020, Aimmune received the first FDA approval of an immunotherapy to reduce the frequency and severity of allergic reaction to peanuts, including anaphylaxis, in children aged 4 through 17.

Experts Available for Interview

  • Michael Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Intrommune Therapeutics
  • William Reisacher, MD, Senior Scientific Advisor, Intrommune Therapeutics

Background – Get the News about Emerging Peanut Allergy Immunotherapy Options

  • The recent acquisition of Aimmune by Nestlé amplifies the validity of the role of immunotherapy in the treatment of peanut allergy. 
  • Palforzia® is an oral immunotherapy (OIT) which requires the patient to open a capsule or satchel and spread the drug into their semi-solid food.
  • Intrommune is developing a next-generation peanut immunotherapy – oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT).  The patient friendly profile of OMIT, a fully functional daily use toothpaste, is anticipated to avoid the safety issues noted in other products.
  • Intrommune’s OMIT platform enables regular self-administration of allergy immunotherapy to desensitize a patient to food allergies (including peanut allergy) while a user brushes their teeth.
  • Targeted delivery of medication is expected to decrease the rate of side effects linked to swallowing food allergy proteins, including eosinophilic esophagitis, gastrointestinal discomfort and potentially life-threatening anaphylaxis that requires the use of emergency epinephrine.

Asthma and Allergy Network supports Intrommune’s OMIT Platform

  • “The time is now for a desensitization method that is safe, effective and easy to use. This is exactly the solution that Intrommune Therapeutics offers with its toothpaste immunotherapy offering. First, safety is the foremost concern. With the toothpaste, the treatment is not swallowed and, therefore, the GI side effects should be nonexistent. Secondly, by using a wider region of the oral cavity mucosa, efficacy should increase as supported by the World Allergy Organization. Finally, given most people brush their teeth at least once per day, this should become habit very easily and result in greater compliance…” Tonya Winders, President, CEO, AAN (Sept 2, 2019)

About Intrommune Therapeutics
Intrommune, dedicated to improving and protecting the lives of people with food allergy, is developing the revolutionary oral mucosal immunotherapy (OMIT) treatment platform for food allergies. OMIT is a long-term, patient-friendly, disease-modifying solution for the 220 million people, including more than 9 million adults and 6 million children in the U.S., who suffer from life-altering food allergies. Intrommune’s lead product, INT301, is expected to be a safe, effective and convenient therapy for patients who suffer from peanut allergy. 

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may," "will," "aim," "will likely result," "believe," "expect," "will continue," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "contemplate," "seek to," "future," "objective," "goal," "project," "should," "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates which could be inaccurate and which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the company. The company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

This release does not contain or constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

To book expert interviews, please contact:
John F. Kouten, JFK Communications, Inc.
jfkouten@jfkhealth.com
609-241-7353

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
