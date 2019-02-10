Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Alert – Alta Devices: How Can Innovative Solar Technology Improve the Capabilities of High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)?

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 11:01pm EST

Alta Devices:

     
What:

High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) offer exciting capabilities and operational flexibility for earth observation, telecommunications, and navigation. These aircraft are lightweight, autonomous, and designed to operate for multiple weeks or even months at altitudes of approximately 20 km. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), HAPS, and satellites can be enabled by solar technology, but shouldn’t that technology be designed specifically for each of these? Innovative HAPS designs need innovative power technology. To maintain continuous operations, HAPS require a renewable energy solution that is lightweight, powerful, robust, and specially tailored for the unique demands of their environment.

The right solar technology can meet this challenge and can be applied to a wing or curved surface to provide autonomous power for extended periods. It is high efficiency, lightweight, thin, and flexible. This technology will also withstand the stresses of UV radiation and temperature variations at stratospheric altitudes. Alta Devices will discuss the issues faced by HAPS and how the right solar technology can meet these demands.

 

Where
and
When:

Tuesday February 12, 4:40pm – 6:00pm
Solar Arrays for Autonomous HAPS

Aarohi Vijh - Head of Product, Alta Devices
Recent advances in solar technology are enabling HAPS. In this poster presentation, thin-film gallium-arsenide solar cells designed specifically to power autonomous systems and manufactured by Alta Devices, will be discussed. The potential of this technology will be examined in the context of power-to-weight, durability, and ease of application. Some of the unique issues faced in the HAPS environment will also be considered.

 
Why: Innovative HAPS, UAV, small satellite, and automotive designs need solar power to match. Lightweight, thin, and flexible gallium-arsenide solar cells from Alta Devices enable designs that are not possible with other solar technologies. Alta cells provide a new level of mechanical and design flexibility for the unmanned systems industry due to their high power-density combined with the ability to bend around curved surfaces. Alta Devices is the world-record holder for single junction solar cell efficiency at 29.1%. The newest generation product from Alta demonstrates a significant weight reduction from the previous version resulting in an improved power-to-weight ratio.
 

About Alta Devices: Alta Devices is empowering autonomy by delivering the world’s most efficient, thin and flexible mobile power technology. By converting light of any kind into electricity, Alta Devices AnyLight™ power technology extends the energy source of a system, and in many cases, completely cuts the traditional power cord. The solution can be completely integrated into the final system, and is ideal for use in automotive, unmanned systems, satellites, consumer electronics, sensors or anywhere size, weight, and mobility matter. Alta Devices holds world records for energy conversion efficiency and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, visit http://www.altadevices.com. Alta Devices is a Hanergy company.

All trademarks and registered trademarks are those of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:01aCrowdBureau Launches P2P Lending and Equity Crowdfunding Price and Total Return Index
PR
12:01aGlobal ETF Investors Rank Historical Performance as Top Criteria for Choosing an ETF
PR
12:01aJust Eat Should Initiate Merger Discussions with Industry Peers, Says Cat Rock Capital
BU
12:01aPRESS REGISTRATION OPEN : ISDA 34th Annual General Meeting: Hong Kong
BU
02/11BMG RESOURCES : Chilean Lithium Brine Project, Significantly Improved Terms Sheet
PU
02/10AFG AUSTRALIAN FINANCE : Notice of HY19 Results Announcement Date and Conference Call Opens in a new Window
PU
02/10SM PRIME : Net Income Rose by 17% in 2018
PU
02/10SINGAPORE AIRLINES : Indian pilots from Vistara flying for Singapore Airlines
AQ
02/10DUBAI INSURANCE PSC : DFM – Resume trading on DIN shares after disclosing the results of its BOD meeting
AQ
02/10GLOBAL TELECOM SAE : GTH resumes trading on EGX; mulls Veon's tender offer
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1UK and Switzerland to sign post-Brexit trade agreement
2Oil prices fall as U.S. rig count rise, trade concerns
3NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Australian sovereign fund criticizes NAB's leadership..
4MGC PHARMACEUTICALS LTD : MGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice- Appx 3Y Brett Mitchell
5UBS GROUP : UBS : Chairman of Imperial Brands to quit amid board reform - The Times
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.