Media Alert – Alta Devices: How Can Innovative Solar Technology Improve the Capabilities of High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)?

Alta Devices:
|
|
|
|
|
|
What:
|
|
|
|
High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) offer exciting capabilities
and operational flexibility for earth observation,
telecommunications, and navigation. These aircraft are
lightweight, autonomous, and designed to operate for multiple
weeks or even months at altitudes of approximately 20 km. Unmanned
Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), HAPS, and satellites can be enabled by
solar technology, but shouldn’t that technology be designed
specifically for each of these? Innovative HAPS designs need
innovative power technology. To maintain continuous operations,
HAPS require a renewable energy solution that is lightweight,
powerful, robust, and specially tailored for the unique demands of
their environment.
The right solar technology can meet this challenge and can be
applied to a wing or curved surface to provide autonomous power
for extended periods. It is high efficiency, lightweight, thin,
and flexible. This technology will also withstand the stresses of
UV radiation and temperature variations at stratospheric
altitudes. Alta
Devices will discuss the issues faced by HAPS and how the
right solar technology can meet these demands.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Where
and
When:
|
|
|
|
Tuesday February 12, 4:40pm – 6:00pm
Solar
Arrays for Autonomous HAPS
Aarohi Vijh - Head of Product, Alta Devices
Recent
advances in solar technology are enabling HAPS. In this poster
presentation, thin-film gallium-arsenide solar cells designed
specifically to power autonomous systems and manufactured by Alta
Devices, will be discussed. The potential of this technology will
be examined in the context of power-to-weight, durability, and
ease of application. Some of the unique issues faced in the HAPS
environment will also be considered.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Why:
|
|
|
|
Innovative HAPS, UAV, small satellite, and automotive designs need
solar power to match. Lightweight, thin, and flexible
gallium-arsenide solar cells from Alta Devices enable designs that
are not possible with other solar technologies. Alta cells provide a
new level of mechanical and design flexibility for the unmanned
systems industry due to their high power-density combined with the
ability to bend around curved surfaces. Alta Devices is the
world-record holder for single junction solar cell efficiency at
29.1%. The newest generation product from Alta demonstrates a
significant weight reduction from the previous version resulting in
an improved power-to-weight ratio.
|
|
|
|
|
About Alta Devices: Alta
Devices is empowering autonomy by delivering the world’s most
efficient, thin and flexible mobile power technology. By converting
light of any kind into electricity, Alta Devices AnyLight™ power
technology extends the energy source of a system, and in many cases,
completely cuts the traditional power cord. The solution can be
completely integrated into the final system, and is ideal for use in
automotive, unmanned systems, satellites, consumer electronics, sensors
or anywhere size, weight, and mobility matter. Alta Devices holds world
records for energy conversion efficiency and is headquartered in
Sunnyvale, CA. For more information, visit http://www.altadevices.com.
Alta Devices is a Hanergy company.
All trademarks and registered trademarks are those of their
respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190210005019/en/