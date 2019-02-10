Media Alert – Alta Devices: How Can Innovative Solar Technology Improve the Capabilities of High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS)?

What:

High Altitude Pseudo Satellites (HAPS) offer exciting capabilities and operational flexibility for earth observation, telecommunications, and navigation. These aircraft are lightweight, autonomous, and designed to operate for multiple weeks or even months at altitudes of approximately 20 km. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), HAPS, and satellites can be enabled by solar technology, but shouldn’t that technology be designed specifically for each of these? Innovative HAPS designs need innovative power technology. To maintain continuous operations, HAPS require a renewable energy solution that is lightweight, powerful, robust, and specially tailored for the unique demands of their environment.



The right solar technology can meet this challenge and can be applied to a wing or curved surface to provide autonomous power for extended periods. It is high efficiency, lightweight, thin, and flexible. This technology will also withstand the stresses of UV radiation and temperature variations at stratospheric altitudes. Alta Devices will discuss the issues faced by HAPS and how the right solar technology can meet these demands.