Media Chinese International : FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

11/25/2019 | 04:53am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

世界華文媒體有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Malaysia Company No. 995098-A)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 685)

(Malaysia Stock Code: 5090)

ANNOUNCEMENT

FINANCIAL REPORT

FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED

30 SEPTEMBER 2019

Pursuant to Paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"), Media Chinese International Limited (the "Company"), a public company listed on the main market of Bursa Securities, announced the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 to Bursa Securities on 25 November 2019.

This announcement is also made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HK Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the HK Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. TIONG Choon, Mr. TIONG Kiew Chiong and Mr. LEONG Chew Meng, being executive directors; Dato' Sri Dr. TIONG Ik King, being non-executive director; and Mr. YU Hon To, David, Datuk CHONG Kee Yuon and Mr. KHOO Kar Khoon, being independent non-executive directors.

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

Turnover

72,898

85,669

305,443

358,953

Cost of goods sold

(51,829)

(60,290)

(217,164)

(252,615)

Gross profit

21,069

25,379

88,279

106,338

Other income

2,265

2,072

9,490

8,682

Other losses , net

(45)

(255)

(188)

(1,069)

Selling and distribution

(11,766)

(13,300)

(49,300)

(55,727)

expenses

Administrative expenses

(7,287)

(7,711)

(30,532)

(32,309)

Other operating expenses

(1,305)

(1,122)

(5,468)

(4,701)

Operating profit

2,931

5,063

12,281

21,214

Finance costs

(174)

(715)

(729)

(2,996)

Profit before income tax

2,757

4,348

11,552

18,218

Income tax credit/(expense)

252

(1,624)

1,056

(6,805)

Profit for the quarter

3,009

2,724

12,608

11,413

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

3,185

2,996

13,345

12,553

Non-controlling interests

(176)

(272)

(737)

(1,140)

3,009

2,724

12,608

11,413

Earnings per share

attributable to owners of

the Company

Basic (US cents/sen) #

0.19

0.18

0.79

0.74

Diluted (US cents/sen) #

0.19

0.18

0.79

0.74

  • Refer to B11 for calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is United States Dollar ("US$"). Supplementary information in Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

1

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

Profit for the quarter

3,009

2,724

12,608

11,413

Other comprehensive

(loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or

loss:

Currency translation

(1,758)

(3,441)

(7,366)

(14,417)

differences

Currency translation

differences released upon

-

215

-

900

disposal of subsidiaries

Item that will not be

reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial

assets at fair value through

other comprehensive

(438)

(2,019)

(1,836)

(8,459)

income

Other comprehensive loss for

(2,196)

(5,245)

(9,202)

(21,976)

the quarter, net of tax

Total comprehensive income/

813

(2,521)

3,406

(10,563)

(loss) for the quarter

Total comprehensive income/

(loss) for the quarter

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,116

(1,753)

4,676

(7,345)

Non-controlling interests

(303)

(768)

(1,270)

(3,218)

813

(2,521)

3,406

(10,563)

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

2

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

Turnover

144,530

167,701

605,581

702,667

Cost of goods sold

(103,289)

(116,613)

(432,781)

(488,608)

Gross profit

41,241

51,088

172,800

214,059

Other income

4,556

4,080

19,090

17,095

Other losses, net

(117)

(346)

(490)

(1,450)

Selling and distribution

(22,762)

(26,467)

(95,373)

(110,897)

expenses

Administrative expenses

(13,988)

(15,360)

(58,610)

(64,358)

Other operating expenses

(2,586)

(2,295)

(10,836)

(9,616)

Operating profit

6,344

10,700

26,581

44,833

Finance costs

(343)

(1,464)

(1,437)

(6,134)

Profit before income tax

6,001

9,236

25,144

38,699

Income tax expense

(857)

(3,654)

(3,591)

(15,310)

Profit for the period

5,144

5,582

21,553

23,389

Profit/(loss) attributable to:

Owners of the Company

5,449

6,038

22,831

25,299

Non-controlling interests

(305)

(456)

(1,278)

(1,910)

5,144

5,582

21,553

23,389

Earnings per share

attributable to owners of

the Company

Basic (US cents/sen) #

0.32

0.36

1.35

1.50

Diluted (US cents/sen) #

0.32

0.36

1.35

1.50

  • Refer to B11 for calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is United States Dollar ("US$"). Supplementary information in Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

3

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

Profit for the period

5,144

5,582

21,553

23,389

Other comprehensive

(loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or

loss:

Currency translation

(3,474)

(10,396)

(14,556)

(43,559)

differences

Currency translation

differences released upon

-

215

-

900

disposal of subsidiaries

Item that will not be

reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial

assets at fair value through

other comprehensive

(594)

(5,759)

(2,489)

(24,130)

income

Other comprehensive loss for

(4,068)

(15,940)

(17,045)

(66,789)

the period, net of tax

Total comprehensive income/

1,076

4,508

(43,400)

(loss) for the period

(10,358)

Total comprehensive income/

(loss) for the period

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

1,543

(8,370)

6,465

(35,071)

Non-controlling interests

(467)

(1,988)

(1,957)

(8,329)

1,076

(10,358)

4,508

(43,400)

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

4

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

31 March

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

2019

2019

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

74,852

79,209

313,630

331,886

Right-of-use assets

1,218

-

5,103

-

Investment properties

20,487

20,913

85,841

87,625

Intangible assets

8,518

9,141

35,691

38,301

Deferred income tax assets

223

224

934

939

Financial assets at fair value

through other comprehensive

income

2,453

3,044

10,278

12,754

Current assets

107,751

112,531

451,477

471,505

Inventories

20,893

24,869

87,542

104,201

Trade and other receivables

34,438

35,945

144,295

150,610

Financial assets at fair value

through profit or loss

437

444

1,831

1,860

Income tax recoverable

434

637

1,818

2,669

Short-term bank deposits

10,653

5,951

44,636

24,935

Cash and cash equivalents

74,469

69,204

312,025

289,965

Current liabilities

141,324

137,050

592,147

574,240

Trade and other payables

38,451

32,796

161,110

137,415

Contract liabilities

13,874

18,858

58,132

79,015

Income tax liabilities

1,584

853

6,637

3,574

Bank and other borrowings

17,885

19,912

74,938

83,431

Lease liabilities

528

-

2,212

-

Current portion of other

non-current liabilities

44

45

184

189

72,366

72,464

303,213

303,624

Net current assets

68,958

64,586

288,934

270,616

Total assets less current liabilities

176,709

177,117

740,411

742,121

5

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

As at

As at

As at

As at

30 September

31 March

30 September

31 March

2019

2019

2019

2019

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

EQUITY

Equity attributable to owners of

the Company

Share capital

21,715

21,715

90,986

90,986

Share premium

54,664

54,664

229,042

229,042

Other reserves

(117,079)

(113,173)

(490,561)

(474,195)

Retained earnings

208,315

204,553

872,840

857,077

Non-controlling interests

167,615

167,759

702,307

702,910

1,594

2,062

6,679

8,640

Total equity

169,209

169,821

708,986

711,550

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

703

-

2,946

-

Deferred income tax liabilities

5,403

5,967

22,638

25,002

Other non-current liabilities

1,394

1,329

5,841

5,569

7,500

7,296

31,425

30,571

176,709

177,117

740,411

742,121

Net assets per share attributable to

owners of the Company

(US cents /sen)

9.93

9.94

41.62

41.66

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM as at 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

6

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Non-

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserves

earnings

Sub-total

interests

equity

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At 1 April 2018

21,715

54,664

(100,380)

221,670

197,669

4,099

201,768

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

6,038

6,038

(456)

5,582

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

-

-

(10,364)

-

(10,364)

(32)

(10,396)

Currency translation differences released upon

-

-

157

-

157

58

215

disposal of subsidiaries

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial assets at fair

-

-

(4,201)

-

(4,201)

(1,558)

(5,759)

value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

(14,408)

-

(14,408)

(1,532)

(15,940)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

(14,408)

6,038

(8,370)

(1,988)

(10,358)

ended 30 September 2018

Total transactions with owners, recognised

directly in equity

2017/2018 second interim dividend

-

-

-

(3,037)

(3,037)

-

(3,037)

2017/2018 interim dividend paid by an unlisted

-

-

-

-

-

-*

-*

subsidiary

2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an unlisted

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

subsidiary

-

-

-

(3,037)

(3,037)

(1)

(3,038)

At 30 September 2018

21,715

54,664

(114,788)

224,671

186,262

2,110

188,372

* negligible

7

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Non-

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserves

earnings

Sub-total

interests

equity

US$'000 US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

At 1 April 2019

21,715

54,664

(113,173)

204,553

167,759

2,062

169,821

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

5,449

5,449

(305)

5,144

Other comprehensive loss

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

-

-

(3,473)

-

(3,473)

(1)

(3,474)

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial assets at fair value

-

-

(433)

-

(433)

(161)

(594)

through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

(3,906)

-

(3,906)

(162)

(4,068)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

(3,906)

5,449

1,543

(467)

1,076

ended 30 September 2019

Total transactions with owners, recognised

directly in equity

2018/2019 second interim dividend

-

-

-

(1,687)

(1,687)

-

(1,687)

2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an unlisted

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

(1)

subsidiary

-

-

-

(1,687)

(1,687)

(1)

(1,688)

At 30 September 2019

21,715

54,664

(117,079)

208,315

167,615

1,594

169,209

8

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the Company

Share

Share

Other

Retained

Non-

Total

controlling

capital premium

reserves

earnings

Sub-total

equity

interests

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

At 1 April 2018

90,986

229,042

(420,592)

928,797

828,233

17,175

845,408

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

25,299

25,299

(1,910)

23,389

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

-

-

(43,425)

-

(43,425)

(134)

(43,559)

Currency translation differences released upon

-

-

657

-

657

243

900

disposal of subsidiaries

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial assets at fair

-

-

(17,602)

-

(17,602)

(6,528)

(24,130)

value through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

(60,370)

-

(60,370)

(6,419)

(66,789)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

(60,370)

25,299

(35,071)

(8,329)

(43,400)

ended 30 September 2018

Total transactions with owners, recognised

directly in equity

2017/2018 second interim dividend

-

-

-

(12,725)

(12,725)

-

(12,725)

2017/2018 interim dividend paid by an

-

-

-

-

-

-*

-*

unlisted subsidiary

2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

(4)

unlisted subsidiary

-

-

-

(12,725)

(12,725)

(4)

(12,729)

At 30 September 2018

90,986

229,042

(480,962)

941,371

780,437

8,842

789,279

* negligible

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

9

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued)

(Unaudited)

Attributable to owners of the Company

Non-

Share

Share

Other

Retained

controlling

Total

capital

premium

reserves

earnings

Sub-total

interests

equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

(Note)

At 1 April 2019

90,986

229,042

(474,195)

857,077

702,910

8,640

711,550

Profit/(loss) for the period

-

-

-

22,831

22,831

(1,278)

21,553

Other comprehensive loss

Item that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Currency translation differences

-

-

(14,552)

-

(14,552)

(4)

(14,556)

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss:

Fair value change on financial assets at fair value

-

-

(1,814)

-

(1,814)

(675)

(2,489)

through other comprehensive income

Other comprehensive loss, net of tax

-

-

(16,366)

-

(16,366)

(679)

(17,045)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period

-

-

(16,366)

22,831

6,465

(1,957)

4,508

ended 30 September 2019

Total transactions with owners, recognised

directly in equity

2018/2019 second interim dividend

-

-

-

(7,068)

(7,068)

-

(7,068)

2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an unlisted

-

-

-

-

-

(4)

(4)

subsidiary

-

-

-

(7,068)

(7,068)

(4)

(7,072)

At 30 September 2019

90,986

229,042

(490,561)

872,840

702,307

6,679

708,986

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

10

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations Interest paid

Income tax paid

Net cash generated from operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

Dividends received

(Increase)/decrease in short-term bank deposits with original maturity over three months

Interest received

Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment

Purchases of intangible assets

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

Dividends paid

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests by an unlisted subsidiary

Proceeds from bank and other borrowings Repayments of bank and other borrowings Principal elements of lease liabilities

Net cash used in financing activities

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

Exchange adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Six month ended

Six month ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

RM'000

RM'000

(Note)

(Note)

15,512

21,729

64,995

91,044

(343)

(1,432)

(1,437)

(6,000)

(398)

(2,807)

(1,668)

(11,761)

14,771

17,490

61,890

73,283

13

13

54

54

(4,702)

5,621

(19,701)

23,552

751

1,633

3,147

6,842

31

45

130

189

(52)

(52)

(218)

(218)

(463)

(891)

(1,940)

(3,733)

(4,422)

6,369

(18,528)

26,686

(1,687)

(3,037)

(7,068)

(12,725)

(1)

(1)

(4)

(4)

1,778

3,968

7,449

16,626

(3,795)

(9,150)

(15,901)

(38,339)

(343)

-

(1,437)

-

(4,048)

(8,220)

(16,961)

(34,442)

6,301

15,639

26,401

65,527

69,204

101,923

289,965

427,057

(1,036)

(5,641)

(4,341)

(23,636)

74,469

111,921

312,025

468,948

Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate.

11

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION
    A1. Basis of preparation

This condensed consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2019 ("this financial information") has been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HK Listing Rules") and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Listing Requirements").

This financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs").

This financial information has not been audited.

A2. Accounting policies

The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below.

Taxes on income for the three months and six months ended 30 September 2019 are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings.

  1. New and amended standards adopted by the Group
    A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period:
    • Amendments to IAS 19, "Plan amendment, curtailment or settlement"
    • Amendments to IAS 28, "Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures"
    • Amendments to IFRS 9, "Prepayment features with negative compensation"
    • New standard IFRS 16, "Leases"
    • Interpretations IFRIC 23, "Uncertainty over income tax treatments"
    • Annual improvement, "Annual improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 cycle"

The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" and change in accounting policies are disclosed in Note A3 below. The other standards did not have any material impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments.

  1. Impact of new and amended standards and interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective and have not been early adopted by the Group
    The following new and amended standards and interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective and have not been early adopted by the Group:

Effective for annual

periods beginning

on or after

Amendments to IAS 1

Definition of material

1 January 2020

and IAS 8

Amendments to IFRS 3

Definition of a business

1 January 2020

Amendments to IFRS 10

Sale or contribution of assets between an

Effective Date

and IAS 28

investor and its associate or joint venture

to be determined

Conceptual framework for

Revised conceptual framework for

1 January 2020

financial reporting 2018

financial reporting

IFRS 17

Insurance contracts

1 January 2021

There are no other new, amended or revised standards and interpretations that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the Group.

12

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A3. Impact on the financial statements from the adoption of IFRS 16

This note explains the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" on the Group's consolidated financial statements and also discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 April 2019.

The Group has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 April 2019, but has not restated prior period comparatives, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balances of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019.

  1. Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16
    On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of IAS 17 "Leases".
    These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 April 2019, except for short-term leases and leases for which the underlying asset is of low value, to which the respective lease payments associated with those leases are recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 was 3.0%.
    The Group had outstanding lease commitments of US$2,369,000 as at 31 March 2019:

US$000

Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the

2,260

date of initial application

Less: short-term leases not recognised as a liability

(706)

Less: low value leases not recognised as a liability

(245)

Lease liabilities to be recognised

1,309

Net-off with prepayment

(2)

Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019

1,307

Of which are:

650

Current lease liabilities

Non-current lease liabilities

657

1,307

13

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

A. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A3. Impact on the financial statements from the adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued)

(a) Adjustments recognised an adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued)

Right-of-use assets recognised relate to the following types of assets:

30 September 2019

1 April 2019

US$'000

US$'000

Right-of-use assets - properties

1,218

1,309

The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019:

  • Right-of-useassets - increased by US$1,309,000
  • Prepayments - decreased by US$2,000
  • Lease liabilities - increased by US$1,307,000

There was no impact to the Group's retained earnings as at 1 April 2019 for the adoption of IFRS 16.

Practical expedients applied

In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard:

  • the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics;
  • the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 April 2019 as short-term leases;
  • the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and
  • the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease.

The Group has also elected not to apply IFRS 16 to contracts that were not identified as containing a lease under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease".

  1. The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for
    The Group leases various offices and equipment. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 10 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.
    Until the financial year 2018/2019, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessors) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the periods of the leases.

14

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

A. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A3. Impact on the financial statements from the adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued)

  1. The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for (Continued)

From 1 April 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis.

Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments:

  • fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;
  • variable lease payments that are based on an index or a rate;
  • amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;
  • the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option; and
  • payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option.

The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions.

Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following:

  • the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability;
  • any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received;
  • any initial direct costs; and
  • restoration costs.

Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise IT-equipment and small items of office furniture.

15

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A4. Functional currency and translation to presentation currency

Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates, i.e. the functional currency. The functional currency of the Company is Malaysian Ringgit ("RM"). However, each entity within the Group can present its financial statements in any currency, which can be the same or different from the entity's functional currency. As the Group operates internationally, management considers that it is more appropriate to use United States Dollar ("US$"), a globally recognised currency, as the presentation currency for the Group's consolidated financial statements. For the entity whose functional currency is not US$, its results and financial position have been translated into US$.

The assets and liabilities of each entity within the Group are mostly denominated in its own functional currency and do not have material impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period.

During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group is particularly exposed to movements in the US$ to RM exchange rate as a major part of the Group's operations is located in Malaysia.

A5. Auditor's report on preceding annual financial statements

The auditor's report of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 was not subject to any qualification.

A6. Seasonal or cyclical factors

The business operations of the Group may be affected by major festive seasons or major events that may increase or decrease the advertising revenue and the travel business revenue.

A7. Unusual items

There were no unusual items affecting the Group's assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows during the quarter under review.

A8. Changes in estimates

There were no material changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years that have a material effect on the results of the quarter under review.

A9. Changes in debt and equity securities

There were no issuance, cancellation, repurchase, resale and repayment of debt and equity securities during the quarter under review.

A10. Dividends paid

The second interim dividend of US0.10 cents per ordinary share, totaling US$1,687,000, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 was paid on 12 July 2019.

16

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A11. Turnover and segment information

The Group Executive Committee is the Group's chief operating decision-maker. Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports that are reviewed and used by the Group Executive Committee for strategic decision-making.

The Group is organised operationally on a worldwide basis in four major operating segments:

Publishing and printing: Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries

Publishing and printing: Hong Kong and Taiwan

Publishing and printing: North America

Travel and travel related services

Publishing and printing segments are engaged in the publication, printing and distribution of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents primarily in the Chinese language. The segments derive revenue mainly from the provision of advertising services and sales of newspapers and magazines. Travel and travel related services segment derives revenue from the sales of travel packages and provision of tour services.

The Group Executive Committee assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of segment profit before income tax as presented in the internal financial report. Other information provided is measured in a manner consistent with that in the internal financial report.

The Group's turnover and results for the quarter ended 30 September 2019, analysed by operating segment, are as follows:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30 September 2019

Publishing and printing

Travel

Malaysia

and other

and

Southeast

Hong Kong

travel

Asian

and

North

related

countries

Taiwan

America

Sub-total

services

Total

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000 US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

Turnover

27,433

13,368

2,565

43,366

29,532

72,898

Segment profit/(loss) before

income tax

2,029

(451)

(827)

751

2,209

2,960

Other net unallocated expenses

(203)

Profit before income tax

2,757

Income tax credit

252

Profit for the quarter

3,009

Other segmental information:

Interest income

346

8

14

368

22

390

Finance costs

(1)

(163)

-

(164)

(10)

(174)

Depreciation of property,

plant and equipment

(1,287)

(289)

(45)

(1,621)

(8)

(1,629)

Depreciation of right-of-use

assets

-

-

-

-

(190)

(190)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(167)

(29)

(2)

(198)

(8)

(206)

17

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
    A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued)

The Group's turnover and results for the quarter ended 30 September 2018, analysed by operating segment, are as follows:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30 September 2018

Publishing and printing

Travel

Malaysia

Hong Kong,

and other

Taiwan

and

Southeast

and

travel

Asian

Mainland

North

related

countries

China

America

Sub-total

services

Total

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000 US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

Turnover

33,416

12,997

3,213

49,626

36,043

85,669

Segment profit/(loss) before

4,378

(1,163)

(866)

2,349

2,890

5,239

income tax

Unallocated finance costs

(665)

Other net unallocated expenses

(226)

Profit before income tax

4,348

Income tax expense

(1,624)

Profit for the quarter

2,724

Other segmental information:

Interest income

801

3

1

805

16

821

Finance costs

(12)

(38)

-

(50)

-

(50)

Depreciation of property,

plant and equipment

(1,450)

(302)

(66)

(1,818)

(9)

(1,827)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(172)

(47)

(2)

(221)

(8)

(229)

Disaggregation of revenue

Turnover is derived from publishing, printing and distribution of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents primarily in the Chinese language, and provision of travel and travel related services.

Turnover recognised during the quarter is disaggregated as follows:

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

30 September

2019

2018

By major products or service lines

US$'000

US$'000

Timing of revenue recognition

At a point in time

Sales of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents,

net of trade discounts and returns

15,081

17,298

Travel and travel related services income

337

347

Over time

Advertising income, net of trade discounts

28,285

32,328

Travel and travel related services income

29,195

35,696

72,898

85,669

18

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
    A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued)

The Group's turnover and results for the period ended 30 September 2019, analysed by operating segment, are as follows:

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 September 2019

Publishing and printing

Travel

Malaysia

and other

and

Southeast

Hong Kong

travel

Asian

and

North

related

countries

Taiwan

America

Sub-total

services

Total

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000 US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

Turnover

54,679

25,105

5,508

85,292

59,238

144,530

Segment profit/(loss) before

income tax

4,520

(1,599)

(836)

2,085

4,307

6,392

Other net unallocated expenses

(391)

Profit before income tax

6,001

Income tax expense

(857)

Profit for the period

5,144

Other segmental information:

Interest income

681

15

20

716

35

751

Finance costs

(12)

(312)

-

(324)

(19)

(343)

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

(2,591)

(580)

(93)

(3,264)

(17)

(3,281)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

-

-

-

-

(358)

(358)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(344)

(58)

(4)

(406)

(15)

(421)

19

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
    A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued)

The Group's turnover and results for the period ended 30 September 2018, analysed by operating segment, are as follows:

(Unaudited)

Six months ended 30 September 2018

Publishing and printing

Malaysia

and other

Hong Kong,

Travel

Southeast

Taiwan

and travel

Asian

and Mainland

North

related

countries

China

America

Sub-total

services

Total

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000 US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

Turnover

68,401

25,652

6,832

100,885

66,816

167,701

Segment profit/(loss) before

income tax

9,604

(2,142)

(1,724)

5,738

5,325

11,063

Unallocated finance costs

(1,346)

Other net unallocated expenses

(481)

Profit before income tax

9,236

Income tax expense

(3,654)

Profit for the period

5,582

Other segmental information:

Interest income

1,597

7

2

1,606

27

1,633

Finance costs

(52)

(66)

-

(118)

-

(118)

Depreciation of property, plant and

equipment

(2,960)

(608)

(135)

(3,703)

(18)

(3,721)

Amortisation of intangible assets

(354)

(94)

(4)

(452)

(16)

(468)

Disaggregation of revenue

Turnover is derived from publishing, printing and distribution of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents primarily in the Chinese language, and provision of travel and travel related services.

Turnover recognised during the period is disaggregated as follows:

(Unaudited)

Six months ended

30 September

2019

2018

By major products or service lines

US$'000

US$'000

Timing of revenue recognition

At a point in time

Sales of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents,

net of trade discounts and returns

29,733

34,877

Travel and travel related services income

640

610

Over time

Advertising income, net of trade discounts

55,559

66,008

Travel and travel related services income

58,598

66,206

144,530

167,701

20

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
    A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued)
    The segment assets and liabilities as at 30 September 2019 are as follows:

Publishing and printing

(Unaudited)

Malaysia

Travel

and other

and

Southeast

Hong Kong

travel

Asian

and

North

related

countries

Taiwan

America Sub-total

services Elimination

Total

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000 US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Segment assets

164,069

40,721

13,478

218,268

29,916

(941)

247,243

Unallocated assets

1,832

Total assets

249,075

Total assets include:

Additions to non-current assets

(other than deferred income

tax assets)

309

178

24

511

4

-

515

Segment liabilities

(17,320)

(29,962)

(8,865)

(56,147)

(16,255)

941

(71,461)

Unallocated liabilities

(8,405)

Total liabilities

(79,866)

The segment assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2019 are as follows:

Publishing and printing

(Audited)

Travel

Malaysia

and other

and

Southeast

Hong Kong

travel

Asian

and

North

related

countries

Taiwan

America

Sub-total

services Elimination

Total

US$'000

US$'000 US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Segment assets

168,760

42,672

10,562

221,994

26,435

(270)

248,159

Unallocated assets

1,422

Total assets

249,581

Total assets include:

Additions to non-current assets

(other than deferred income

tax assets)

5,892

376

44

6,312

18

-

6,330

Segment liabilities

(19,186)

(30,300)

(6,384)

(55,870)

(15,985)

270

(71,585)

Unallocated liabilities

(8,175)

Total liabilities

(79,760)

21

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
    A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued)

The elimination between segments represents intercompany receivables and payables between segments.

Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, investment properties, intangible assets, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, right-of-use assets, inventories, trade and other receivables, short-term bank deposits, and cash and cash equivalents. They mainly exclude deferred income tax assets, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and income tax recoverable of the Group.

Segment liabilities consist primarily of trade and other payables, contract liabilities, retirement benefit obligations, defined benefit plan liabilities, bank and other borrowings, lease liabilities and other non-current liabilities. They mainly exclude deferred income tax liabilities and income tax liabilities of the Group.

A12. Valuation of property, plant and equipment

There was no revaluation of the Group's property, plant and equipment during the quarter ended 30 September 2019.

A13. Subsequent material events

There were no subsequent material events of the Group.

A14. Changes in the composition of the Group

There were no material changes in the composition of the Group during the quarter under review.

A15. Capital commitments

Capital commitments outstanding as at 30 September 2019 are as follows:

Property, plant and equipment :

Authorised and contracted for

Authorised but not contracted for

(Unaudited) US$'000

1,116

806

1,922

22

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)
    A16. Related party transactions

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Advertising income received from related

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

companies (note 1)

-

-

(1)

-

Commission received from sales of honey

from a related company (note 1)

-

-

-

(1)

Newsprint purchases from a related

company (note 1)

-

-

-

725

Provision of accounting and administrative

services to related companies (note 1)

(2)

(4)

(5)

(8)

Provision of editorial pagination services to a

related company (note 1)

-

(14)

-

(29)

Provision of engineering professional

services by a related company (note 1)

11

12

23

24

Provision of legal services by a related

company (note 2)

30

-

49

-

Purchase of air tickets from a related

company (note 1)

5

(1)

7

2

Purchase of mineral water from a related

company (note 1)

1

-

1

-

Rental expenses paid to related companies

23

46

(note 1)

25

47

Scrap sales of old newspapers and

magazines to a related company (note 1)

-

-

-

(98)

Notes:

  1. Certain shareholders and directors of the Company are shareholders and/or directors of these related companies.
  2. A director of a subsidiary of the Company is an associate of the related company.
  3. All the transactions above have been entered into in the normal course of business and have been charged at predetermined rates agreed mutually by the parties involved.

23

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'
    MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS

B1. Analysis of performance

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

% Change

2019

2018

% Change

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Turnover

72,898

85,669

-14.9%

144,530

167,701

-13.8%

Profit before income tax

2,757

4,348

-36.6%

6,001

9,236

-35.0%

EBITDA

4,566

6,298

-27.5%

9,653

13,256

-27.2%

For the quarter ended 30 September 2019, the Group's turnover declined by 14.9% to US$72,898,000 when compared to the corresponding quarter last year, adversely impacted by decreases in revenue from both the publishing and printing and the travel segments of 12.6% and 18.1% respectively. Consequently, the Group's profit before income tax fell 36.6% year-over-year to US$2,757,000.

Compared to the corresponding quarter last year, EBITDA for the quarter fell 27.5% to US$4,566,000.

During the current quarter, both the Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") and the Canadian dollar ("C$") weakened against the US dollar, resulting in negative currency impacts of approximately US$586,000 on the Group's turnover and US$32,000 on the Group's profit before income tax.

Publishing and Printing

For the quarter under review, the turnover of the publishing and printing segment fell by 12.6% or US$6,260,000 to US$43,366,000 from US$49,626,000 in the same quarter previous year. This resulted in a decline in the segment's profit before income tax by 68.0% to US$751,000 from last year's US$2,349,000.

Turnover of the Malaysia and other Southeast Asia segment for the quarter in review was US$27,433,000, a decrease of 17.9% from last year's US$33,416,000. This is in spite of the Malaysian economy having improved in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.9% from 4.5% in the first quarter. In addition to the soft market conditions and weak consumer sentiment, the decline in the market's advertising spending was also due to the absence of significant adex-boosting events such as the FIFA World Cup and the 14th general election in 2018. The Group's print revenue declined whilst its digital advertising revenue growth continued. Nevertheless, the Group has continued its efforts to improve its revenue by organising more revenue generating events and providing comprehensive advertising solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, cost containment and efficiency initiatives have been continued with the result that the segment's overall operating costs for the current quarter were 13.4% below those of the same quarter last year.

Amid the US-China trade tension and continuing protests, Hong Kong's GDP contracted by 2.9% year-over-year in the 3rd quarter of 2019, its first time decline since 2009. The number of tourists visiting Hong Kong plunged 34.2% in September while Hong Kong's retail sales showed a record drop of 22.9% in August 2019 when compared with the corresponding months in 2018.

Despite the adverse business conditions, the performance of the Hong Kong and Taiwan segment improved marginally during the quarter under review with a 2.9% growth in its turnover to US$13,368,000 as compared to US$12,997,000 in the corresponding quarter last year. This slight improvement was mainly contributed by the steady growth in revenue from the recruitment and education sectors as well as increased digital advertising revenue and revenue from the segment's book publication business. Together with the savings achieved from its continued cost control efforts, the segment reduced its loss before income tax for the quarter to US$451,000 from US$1,163,000 in the same quarter last year.

24

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'
    MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued)

B1. Analysis of performance (Continued)

The performance of the North America segment remained weak, given the lackluster business environment and a softening property market. The turnover for this segment fell by 20.2% to US$2,565,000. The segment recorded a loss before income tax of US$827,000 for the quarter under review as compared to a loss before income tax of US$866,000 for the prior-year quarter. This slight improvement was achieved through continued cost savings and with the help of a grant from the local government.

Travel and travel related services

Turnover for the travel segment amounted to US$29,532,000 in the current quarter, a decrease of 18.1% compared to US$36,043,000 in the corresponding quarter last year. The decrease resulted in a 23.6% drop in the travel segment's profit before income tax to US$2,209,000 from last year's US$2,890,000. The decline in turnover was partly due to more tours last year for the FIFA World Cup. The intense competition in the travel industry and uncertainty in the Hong Kong economy after months of continuous protests in the city also have adverse impact on the travel segment's performance for the current quarter.

First half of FY 2019/2020

For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group's turnover decreased by 13.8% or US$23,171,000 to US$144,530,000 when compared to the corresponding period last year. Turnover from the publishing and printing segment fell 15.5% to US$85,292,000, while turnover from the travel segment dropped 11.3% to US$59,238,000.

The Group's profit before income tax for this current period decreased by 35.0% or US$3,235,000 to US$6,001,000 when compared to the same period in the previous year.

Accordingly, the Group's EBITDA for the current period fell 27.2% to US$9,653,000 from US$13,256,000 in the prior year period.

During the six months ended 30 September 2019, both the RM and the C$ weakened against the US dollar which resulted in negative currency impacts on the Group's turnover and profit before income tax of approximately US$2,213,000 and US$159,000 respectively.

25

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'
    MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued)

B2. Variation of results against immediate preceding quarter

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Three months ended

30 September 2019

30 June 2019

US$'000

US$'000

% Change

Turnover

72,898

71,632

+1.8%

Profit before income tax

2,757

3,244

-15.0%

The Group's turnover improved marginally by 1.8% to US$72,898,000 compared to US$71,632,000 in the immediate preceding quarter. This improvement was mainly contributed by the Group's publishing and printing businesses in Hong Kong and Taiwan which reported a 13.9% increase in turnover compared to the immediate preceding quarter.

Despite the increase in turnover, the Group's profit before income tax for the quarter was 15.0% or US$487,000 lower than of the immediate preceding quarter.

B3. Current year prospects

The Group expects the second half of the financial year 2019/2020 to be difficult and challenging. The absence of advertising spending catalysts in this second half of the financial year would mute the advertisement spend for the media sector in general. The unresolved trade tensions between the USA and China and the slower than expected global growth would further dampen the prolonged weak advertising spend in the media sector. Furthermore, business conditions in Hong Kong have worsened in the last six months due to the ongoing protests which have adversely affected businesses across the board, in particular the retail and travel sectors.

With its revenue on a downward trend for most markets, the Group will continuously look for cost optimisation measures to rein in its operating costs. The Group will also continue to develop and enhance its digital content and platform capabilities. In addition, it will enhance its efforts on revenue generating activities such as organising events, awards and building its talent management capabilities. For the travel segment, the Group will focus on designing tour packages which promote unique travel experiences and to untapped destinations of interest.

B4. Profit forecast and profit guarantee

The Group has not provided any profit forecast or profit guarantee in any public document.

26

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'
    MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued)

B5. Profit before income tax

Profit before income tax has been arrived at after (charging) /crediting:

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Exchange (losses)/gains, net

(50)

71

(108)

(21)

Provision for loss allowance and

write-off of trade and other

receivables

(573)

(168)

(439)

(233)

Provision for impairment and write-off

of inventories

(39)

(39)

(79)

(100)

Write-off of intangible assets

(40)

-

(40)

-

Loss on disposal of subsidiaries

-

(209)

-

(209)

Save as disclosed above and in A11, the other items as required under Part A(16) of Appendix 9B of the Bursa Securities' Listing Requirements are not applicable.

B6. Income tax expense/(credit)

Income tax expense/(credit) in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss represents:

Current period income tax expense Under provision in prior years Deferred income tax credit

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

171

2,077

1,336

4,176

3

3

1

3

(426)

(456)

(480)

(525)

(252)

1,624

857

3,654

The effective tax rate of the Group for the current quarter and period under review was lower than the Malaysian statutory tax rate of 24% mainly due to the receipt of a tax refund by an overseas subsidiary from an overseas tax authority upon the successful application for a tax incentive scheme.

27

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES' MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued)

B7. Status of corporate proposal

There were no corporate proposals announced but not completed at the latest practicable date, which is not earlier than seven days from the date of issue of this financial information.

B8. Group borrowings

The Group's borrowings as at 30 September 2019 are as follows:

(Unaudited)

Secured

Unsecured

Total

Current

US$'000

US$'000

US$'000

Bank borrowings

17,686

199

17,885

The Group's borrowings were denominated in the following currencies:

(Unaudited)

US$'000

Malaysian Ringgit

95

Hong Kong dollars

17,218

United States dollars

572

17,885

The net gearing ratio of the Group, calculated as net debt over owners' equity, was nil as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019.

B9. Material litigation

As at 30 September 2019, there were several libel suits which involved claims against some companies in the Group. The Group has been strongly contesting those claims. Even though the final outcome of the proceedings is still uncertain as of the date this financial information is authorised for issue, the directors of the Company are of the opinion that the respective ultimate liability, if any, will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial position.

28

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'
    MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued)

B10. Dividend payable

The Board of Directors has declared a first interim dividend of US0.16 cents (2018/2019: US0.18 cents) per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020. The dividend will be payable on Monday, 30 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 in cash in RM or in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") at the average exchange rates used during the period ended 30 September 2019 for the translation of the results of the subsidiaries whose functional currencies are not US$. This interim dividend, amounting to US$2,700,000 (2018/2019: US$3,037,000) has not been recognised as a dividend payable in this unaudited financial information. It will be recognized in shareholders' equity in the year ending 31 March 2020.

The average exchange rates used during the period ended 30 September 2019 of US$ to RM and US$ to HK$, and the amount of the first interim dividend payable is as follows:

Exchange rates

Dividend per ordinary share

US$ to RM

4.1535

0.665 sen

US$ to HK$

7.8251

HK1.252 cents

No tax is payable on the dividend declared by the Company to be received by shareholders in Malaysia as it is income from foreign source in accordance with paragraph 28 of Schedule 6 of Malaysian Income Tax Act 1967.

The register of members in Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 whereby no transfer of shares will be registered on that date. In order to qualify for the first interim dividend of US0.16 cents per ordinary share, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 9 December 2019. In respect of the shareholders in Malaysia, a depositor in Malaysia shall qualify for the entitlement to the dividend only in respect of: i) shares transferred into the depositor's securities account before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 in respect of transfers; and ii) shares bought on Bursa Securities on a cum entitlement basis according to the rules of Bursa Securities. The first interim dividend will be payable to the shareholders on Monday, 30 December 2019.

Shareholders who wish to request for transmission of their shares between the Malaysia Register and Hong Kong Register are advised to take note that request for transmission will be suspended from Wednesday, 4 December 2019 to Tuesday, 10 December 2019, both days inclusive.

29

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019

  1. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES' MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued)

B11. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

Profit attributable to owners of

2,996

6,038

the Company(US$'000)

3,185

5,449

Weighted average number of

1,687,236,241

1,687,236,241

1,687,236,241

1,687,236,241

ordinary shares in issue

Basic earnings per share

0.18

0.36

(US cents)

0.19

0.32

Diluted earnings per share

0.18

0.36

(US cents)

0.19

0.32

The diluted earnings per share is the same as the basic earnings per share as there were no dilutive potential shares in issue during the quarter and period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018.

On behalf of the Board

Media Chinese International Limited

Tin Suk Han

Tong Siew Kheng

Joint Company Secretaries

25 November 2019

30

Media Chinese International Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:52:04 UTC
