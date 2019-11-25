Media Chinese International : FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 0 11/25/2019 | 04:53am EST Send by mail :

MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED 世界華文媒體有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) (Hong Kong Stock Code: 685) (Malaysia Stock Code: 5090) ANNOUNCEMENT FINANCIAL REPORT FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2019 Pursuant to Paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"), Media Chinese International Limited (the "Company"), a public company listed on the main market of Bursa Securities, announced the unaudited condensed consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 to Bursa Securities on 25 November 2019. This announcement is also made pursuant to Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HK Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the HK Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong). 25 November 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. TIONG Choon, Mr. TIONG Kiew Chiong and Mr. LEONG Chew Meng, being executive directors; Dato' Sri Dr. TIONG Ik King, being non-executive director; and Mr. YU Hon To, David, Datuk CHONG Kee Yuon and Mr. KHOO Kar Khoon, being independent non-executive directors. MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) Turnover 72,898 85,669 305,443 358,953 Cost of goods sold (51,829) (60,290) (217,164) (252,615) Gross profit 21,069 25,379 88,279 106,338 Other income 2,265 2,072 9,490 8,682 Other losses , net (45) (255) (188) (1,069) Selling and distribution (11,766) (13,300) (49,300) (55,727) expenses Administrative expenses (7,287) (7,711) (30,532) (32,309) Other operating expenses (1,305) (1,122) (5,468) (4,701) Operating profit 2,931 5,063 12,281 21,214 Finance costs (174) (715) (729) (2,996) Profit before income tax 2,757 4,348 11,552 18,218 Income tax credit/(expense) 252 (1,624) 1,056 (6,805) Profit for the quarter 3,009 2,724 12,608 11,413 Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 3,185 2,996 13,345 12,553 Non-controlling interests (176) (272) (737) (1,140) 3,009 2,724 12,608 11,413 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company Basic (US cents/sen) # 0.19 0.18 0.79 0.74 Diluted (US cents/sen) # 0.19 0.18 0.79 0.74 Refer to B11 for calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is United States Dollar ("US$"). Supplementary information in Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 1 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) Profit for the quarter 3,009 2,724 12,608 11,413 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation (1,758) (3,441) (7,366) (14,417) differences Currency translation differences released upon - 215 - 900 disposal of subsidiaries Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive (438) (2,019) (1,836) (8,459) income Other comprehensive loss for (2,196) (5,245) (9,202) (21,976) the quarter, net of tax Total comprehensive income/ 813 (2,521) 3,406 (10,563) (loss) for the quarter Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the quarter attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,116 (1,753) 4,676 (7,345) Non-controlling interests (303) (768) (1,270) (3,218) 813 (2,521) 3,406 (10,563) Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the quarter ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 2 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) Turnover 144,530 167,701 605,581 702,667 Cost of goods sold (103,289) (116,613) (432,781) (488,608) Gross profit 41,241 51,088 172,800 214,059 Other income 4,556 4,080 19,090 17,095 Other losses, net (117) (346) (490) (1,450) Selling and distribution (22,762) (26,467) (95,373) (110,897) expenses Administrative expenses (13,988) (15,360) (58,610) (64,358) Other operating expenses (2,586) (2,295) (10,836) (9,616) Operating profit 6,344 10,700 26,581 44,833 Finance costs (343) (1,464) (1,437) (6,134) Profit before income tax 6,001 9,236 25,144 38,699 Income tax expense (857) (3,654) (3,591) (15,310) Profit for the period 5,144 5,582 21,553 23,389 Profit/(loss) attributable to: Owners of the Company 5,449 6,038 22,831 25,299 Non-controlling interests (305) (456) (1,278) (1,910) 5,144 5,582 21,553 23,389 Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company Basic (US cents/sen) # 0.32 0.36 1.35 1.50 Diluted (US cents/sen) # 0.32 0.36 1.35 1.50 Refer to B11 for calculations of basic and diluted earnings per share Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is United States Dollar ("US$"). Supplementary information in Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 3 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) Profit for the period 5,144 5,582 21,553 23,389 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation (3,474) (10,396) (14,556) (43,559) differences Currency translation differences released upon - 215 - 900 disposal of subsidiaries Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value change on financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive (594) (5,759) (2,489) (24,130) income Other comprehensive loss for (4,068) (15,940) (17,045) (66,789) the period, net of tax Total comprehensive income/ 1,076 4,508 (43,400) (loss) for the period (10,358) Total comprehensive income/ (loss) for the period attributable to: Owners of the Company 1,543 (8,370) 6,465 (35,071) Non-controlling interests (467) (1,988) (1,957) (8,329) 1,076 (10,358) 4,508 (43,400) Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 4 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at As at As at As at 30 September 31 March 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 2019 2019 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 74,852 79,209 313,630 331,886 Right-of-use assets 1,218 - 5,103 - Investment properties 20,487 20,913 85,841 87,625 Intangible assets 8,518 9,141 35,691 38,301 Deferred income tax assets 223 224 934 939 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 2,453 3,044 10,278 12,754 Current assets 107,751 112,531 451,477 471,505 Inventories 20,893 24,869 87,542 104,201 Trade and other receivables 34,438 35,945 144,295 150,610 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 437 444 1,831 1,860 Income tax recoverable 434 637 1,818 2,669 Short-term bank deposits 10,653 5,951 44,636 24,935 Cash and cash equivalents 74,469 69,204 312,025 289,965 Current liabilities 141,324 137,050 592,147 574,240 Trade and other payables 38,451 32,796 161,110 137,415 Contract liabilities 13,874 18,858 58,132 79,015 Income tax liabilities 1,584 853 6,637 3,574 Bank and other borrowings 17,885 19,912 74,938 83,431 Lease liabilities 528 - 2,212 - Current portion of other non-current liabilities 44 45 184 189 72,366 72,464 303,213 303,624 Net current assets 68,958 64,586 288,934 270,616 Total assets less current liabilities 176,709 177,117 740,411 742,121 5 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Continued) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) As at As at As at As at 30 September 31 March 30 September 31 March 2019 2019 2019 2019 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) EQUITY Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 21,715 21,715 90,986 90,986 Share premium 54,664 54,664 229,042 229,042 Other reserves (117,079) (113,173) (490,561) (474,195) Retained earnings 208,315 204,553 872,840 857,077 Non-controlling interests 167,615 167,759 702,307 702,910 1,594 2,062 6,679 8,640 Total equity 169,209 169,821 708,986 711,550 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 703 - 2,946 - Deferred income tax liabilities 5,403 5,967 22,638 25,002 Other non-current liabilities 1,394 1,329 5,841 5,569 7,500 7,296 31,425 30,571 176,709 177,117 740,411 742,121 Net assets per share attributable to owners of the Company (US cents /sen) 9.93 9.94 41.62 41.66 Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM as at 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 6 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Other Retained Non- controlling Total capital premium reserves earnings Sub-total interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 April 2018 21,715 54,664 (100,380) 221,670 197,669 4,099 201,768 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - 6,038 6,038 (456) 5,582 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences - - (10,364) - (10,364) (32) (10,396) Currency translation differences released upon - - 157 - 157 58 215 disposal of subsidiaries Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value change on financial assets at fair - - (4,201) - (4,201) (1,558) (5,759) value through other comprehensive income Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - (14,408) - (14,408) (1,532) (15,940) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - - (14,408) 6,038 (8,370) (1,988) (10,358) ended 30 September 2018 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 2017/2018 second interim dividend - - - (3,037) (3,037) - (3,037) 2017/2018 interim dividend paid by an unlisted - - - - - -* -* subsidiary 2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an unlisted - - - - - (1) (1) subsidiary - - - (3,037) (3,037) (1) (3,038) At 30 September 2018 21,715 54,664 (114,788) 224,671 186,262 2,110 188,372 * negligible 7 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued) (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Other Retained Non- controlling Total capital premium reserves earnings Sub-total interests equity US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 At 1 April 2019 21,715 54,664 (113,173) 204,553 167,759 2,062 169,821 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - 5,449 5,449 (305) 5,144 Other comprehensive loss Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences - - (3,473) - (3,473) (1) (3,474) Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value change on financial assets at fair value - - (433) - (433) (161) (594) through other comprehensive income Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - (3,906) - (3,906) (162) (4,068) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - - (3,906) 5,449 1,543 (467) 1,076 ended 30 September 2019 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 2018/2019 second interim dividend - - - (1,687) (1,687) - (1,687) 2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an unlisted - - - - - (1) (1) subsidiary - - - (1,687) (1,687) (1) (1,688) At 30 September 2019 21,715 54,664 (117,079) 208,315 167,615 1,594 169,209 8 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued) (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Share Share Other Retained Non- Total controlling capital premium reserves earnings Sub-total equity interests RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) At 1 April 2018 90,986 229,042 (420,592) 928,797 828,233 17,175 845,408 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - 25,299 25,299 (1,910) 23,389 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences - - (43,425) - (43,425) (134) (43,559) Currency translation differences released upon - - 657 - 657 243 900 disposal of subsidiaries Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value change on financial assets at fair - - (17,602) - (17,602) (6,528) (24,130) value through other comprehensive income Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - (60,370) - (60,370) (6,419) (66,789) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - - (60,370) 25,299 (35,071) (8,329) (43,400) ended 30 September 2018 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 2017/2018 second interim dividend - - - (12,725) (12,725) - (12,725) 2017/2018 interim dividend paid by an - - - - - -* -* unlisted subsidiary 2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an - - - - - (4) (4) unlisted subsidiary - - - (12,725) (12,725) (4) (12,729) At 30 September 2018 90,986 229,042 (480,962) 941,371 780,437 8,842 789,279 * negligible Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 9 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (Continued) (Unaudited) Attributable to owners of the Company Non- Share Share Other Retained controlling Total capital premium reserves earnings Sub-total interests equity RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) (Note) At 1 April 2019 90,986 229,042 (474,195) 857,077 702,910 8,640 711,550 Profit/(loss) for the period - - - 22,831 22,831 (1,278) 21,553 Other comprehensive loss Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Currency translation differences - - (14,552) - (14,552) (4) (14,556) Item that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss: Fair value change on financial assets at fair value - - (1,814) - (1,814) (675) (2,489) through other comprehensive income Other comprehensive loss, net of tax - - (16,366) - (16,366) (679) (17,045) Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the period - - (16,366) 22,831 6,465 (1,957) 4,508 ended 30 September 2019 Total transactions with owners, recognised directly in equity 2018/2019 second interim dividend - - - (7,068) (7,068) - (7,068) 2018/2019 interim dividend paid by an unlisted - - - - - (4) (4) subsidiary - - - (7,068) (7,068) (4) (7,072) At 30 September 2019 90,986 229,042 (490,561) 872,840 702,307 6,679 708,986 Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 10 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations Interest paid Income tax paid Net cash generated from operating activities Cash flows from investing activities Dividends received (Increase)/decrease in short-term bank deposits with original maturity over three months Interest received Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment Purchases of intangible assets Purchases of property, plant and equipment Net cash (used in)/generated from investing activities Cash flows from financing activities Dividends paid Dividends paid to non-controlling interests by an unlisted subsidiary Proceeds from bank and other borrowings Repayments of bank and other borrowings Principal elements of lease liabilities Net cash used in financing activities Net increase in cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period Exchange adjustments on cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at end of period (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Six month ended Six month ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 RM'000 RM'000 (Note) (Note) 15,512 21,729 64,995 91,044 (343) (1,432) (1,437) (6,000) (398) (2,807) (1,668) (11,761) 14,771 17,490 61,890 73,283 13 13 54 54 (4,702) 5,621 (19,701) 23,552 751 1,633 3,147 6,842 31 45 130 189 (52) (52) (218) (218) (463) (891) (1,940) (3,733) (4,422) 6,369 (18,528) 26,686 (1,687) (3,037) (7,068) (12,725) (1) (1) (4) (4) 1,778 3,968 7,449 16,626 (3,795) (9,150) (15,901) (38,339) (343) - (1,437) - (4,048) (8,220) (16,961) (34,442) 6,301 15,639 26,401 65,527 69,204 101,923 289,965 427,057 (1,036) (5,641) (4,341) (23,636) 74,469 111,921 312,025 468,948 Note: The presentation currency of this unaudited financial information is US$. Supplementary information in RM for the period ended 30 September 2019 with comparatives is shown for reference only and has been made at the same exchange rate of US$1 to RM4.1900 ruling at 30 September 2019. This translation should not be construed as a representation that the US$ amounts actually represented have been, or could be, converted into RM at this or any other rate. 11 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION

A1. Basis of preparation This condensed consolidated financial information of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively the "Group") for the quarter and six months ended 30 September 2019 ("this financial information") has been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34 "Interim Financial Reporting" issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, Rule 13.09(2)(a) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HK Listing Rules") and paragraph 9.22 of the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Listing Requirements"). This financial information should be read in conjunction with the annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRSs"). This financial information has not been audited. A2. Accounting policies The accounting policies adopted are consistent with those of the previous financial year except for the adoption of new and amended standards as set out below. Taxes on income for the three months and six months ended 30 September 2019 are accrued using the tax rate that would be applicable to expected total annual earnings. New and amended standards adopted by the Group

A number of new or amended standards became applicable for the current reporting period: Amendments to IAS 19, "Plan amendment, curtailment or settlement"

Amendments to IAS 28, "Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures"

"Long-term interests in associates and joint ventures" Amendments to IFRS 9, "Prepayment features with negative compensation"

New standard IFRS 16, "Leases"

Interpretations IFRIC 23, "Uncertainty over income tax treatments"

Annual improvement, "Annual improvements to IFRSs 2015-2017 cycle" The impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" and change in accounting policies are disclosed in Note A3 below. The other standards did not have any material impact on the Group's accounting policies and did not require retrospective adjustments. Impact of new and amended standards and interpretations that have been issued but are not yet effective and have not been early adopted by the Group

The following new and amended standards and interpretations have been issued but are not yet effective and have not been early adopted by the Group: Effective for annual periods beginning on or after Amendments to IAS 1 Definition of material 1 January 2020 and IAS 8 Amendments to IFRS 3 Definition of a business 1 January 2020 Amendments to IFRS 10 Sale or contribution of assets between an Effective Date and IAS 28 investor and its associate or joint venture to be determined Conceptual framework for Revised conceptual framework for 1 January 2020 financial reporting 2018 financial reporting IFRS 17 Insurance contracts 1 January 2021 There are no other new, amended or revised standards and interpretations that are not yet effective and that would be expected to have a material impact on the Group. 12 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) A3. Impact on the financial statements from the adoption of IFRS 16 This note explains the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16 "Leases" on the Group's consolidated financial statements and also discloses the new accounting policies that have been applied from 1 April 2019. The Group has adopted IFRS 16 retrospectively from 1 April 2019, but has not restated prior period comparatives, as permitted under the specific transitional provisions in the standard. The reclassifications and the adjustments arising from the new leasing rules are therefore recognised in the opening balances of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019. Adjustments recognised on adoption of IFRS 16

On adoption of IFRS 16, the Group recognised lease liabilities in relation to leases which had previously been classified as "operating leases" under the principles of IAS 17 "Leases".

These liabilities were measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate as of 1 April 2019, except for short-term leases and leases for which the underlying asset is of low value, to which the respective lease payments associated with those leases are recognised as an expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. The weighted average lessee's incremental borrowing rate applied to the lease liabilities on 1 April 2019 was 3.0%.

The Group had outstanding lease commitments of US$2,369,000 as at 31 March 2019: US$000 Discounted using the lessee's incremental borrowing rate at the 2,260 date of initial application Less: short-term leases not recognised as a liability (706) Less: low value leases not recognised as a liability (245) Lease liabilities to be recognised 1,309 Net-off with prepayment (2) Lease liabilities recognised as at 1 April 2019 1,307 Of which are: 650 Current lease liabilities Non-current lease liabilities 657 1,307 13 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 A. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) A3. Impact on the financial statements from the adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued) (a) Adjustments recognised an adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued) Right-of-use assets recognised relate to the following types of assets: 30 September 2019 1 April 2019 US$'000 US$'000 Right-of-use assets - properties 1,218 1,309 The change in accounting policy affected the following items in the consolidated statement of financial position as at 1 April 2019: Right-of-use assets - increased by US$1,309,000

assets - increased by US$1,309,000 Prepayments - decreased by US$2,000

Lease liabilities - increased by US$1,307,000 There was no impact to the Group's retained earnings as at 1 April 2019 for the adoption of IFRS 16. Practical expedients applied In applying IFRS 16 for the first time, the Group has used the following practical expedients permitted by the standard: the use of a single discount rate to a portfolio of leases with reasonably similar characteristics ;

the accounting for operating leases with a remaining lease term of less than 12 months as at 1 April 2019 as short-term leases ;

short-term leases the exclusion of initial direct costs for the measurement of the right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and

right-of-use asset at the date of initial application; and the use of hindsight in determining the lease term where the contract contains options to extend or terminate the lease. The Group has also elected not to apply IFRS 16 to contracts that were not identified as containing a lease under IAS 17 and IFRIC 4 "Determining whether an Arrangement Contains a Lease". The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for

The Group leases various offices and equipment. Rental contracts are typically made for fixed periods of 1 to 10 years. Lease terms are negotiated on an individual basis and contain a wide range of different terms and conditions. The lease agreements do not impose any covenants, but leased assets may not be used as security for borrowing purposes.

Until the financial year 2018/2019, leases of property, plant and equipment were classified as operating leases. Payments made under operating leases (net of any incentives received from the lessors) were charged to profit or loss on a straight-line basis over the periods of the leases. 14 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 A. NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) A3. Impact on the financial statements from the adoption of IFRS 16 (Continued) The Group's leasing activities and how these are accounted for (Continued) From 1 April 2019, leases are recognised as a right-of-use asset and a corresponding liability at the date at which the leased asset is available for use by the Group. Each lease payment is allocated between the liability and finance cost. The finance cost is charged to profit or loss over the lease period so as to produce a constant periodic rate of interest on the remaining balance of the liability for each period. The right-of-use asset is depreciated over the shorter of the asset's useful life and the lease term on a straight-line basis. Assets and liabilities arising from a lease are initially measured on a present value basis. Lease liabilities include the net present value of the following lease payments: fixed payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable ;

in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable variable lease payments that are based on an index or a rate ;

amounts expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees ;

the exercise price of a purchase option if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise that option ; and

and payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the lessee exercising that option. The lease payments are discounted using the interest rate implicit in the lease. If that rate cannot be determined, the lessee's incremental borrowing rate is used, being the rate that the lessee would have to pay to borrow the funds necessary to obtain an asset of similar value in a similar economic environment with similar terms and conditions. Right-of-use assets are measured at cost comprising the following: the amount of the initial measurement of lease liability ;

any lease payments made at or before the commencement date less any lease incentives received ;

any initial direct costs ; and

and restoration costs. Payments associated with short-term leases and leases of low-value assets are recognised on a straight-line basis as an expense in profit or loss. Short-term leases are leases with a lease term of 12 months or less. Low-value assets comprise IT-equipment and small items of office furniture. 15 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) A4. Functional currency and translation to presentation currency Items included in the financial statements of each of the Group's entities are measured using the currency of the primary economic environment in which the entity operates, i.e. the functional currency. The functional currency of the Company is Malaysian Ringgit ("RM"). However, each entity within the Group can present its financial statements in any currency, which can be the same or different from the entity's functional currency. As the Group operates internationally, management considers that it is more appropriate to use United States Dollar ("US$"), a globally recognised currency, as the presentation currency for the Group's consolidated financial statements. For the entity whose functional currency is not US$, its results and financial position have been translated into US$. The assets and liabilities of each entity within the Group are mostly denominated in its own functional currency and do not have material impact on the consolidated statement of profit or loss for the period. During the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group is particularly exposed to movements in the US$ to RM exchange rate as a major part of the Group's operations is located in Malaysia. A5. Auditor's report on preceding annual financial statements The auditor's report of the Group's annual financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019 was not subject to any qualification. A6. Seasonal or cyclical factors The business operations of the Group may be affected by major festive seasons or major events that may increase or decrease the advertising revenue and the travel business revenue. A7. Unusual items There were no unusual items affecting the Group's assets, liabilities, equity, net income or cash flows during the quarter under review. A8. Changes in estimates There were no material changes in estimates of amounts reported in prior financial years that have a material effect on the results of the quarter under review. A9. Changes in debt and equity securities There were no issuance, cancellation, repurchase, resale and repayment of debt and equity securities during the quarter under review. A10. Dividends paid The second interim dividend of US0.10 cents per ordinary share, totaling US$1,687,000, in respect of the year ended 31 March 2019 was paid on 12 July 2019. 16 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued) A11. Turnover and segment information The Group Executive Committee is the Group's chief operating decision-maker. Management has determined the operating segments based on the reports that are reviewed and used by the Group Executive Committee for strategic decision-making. The Group is organised operationally on a worldwide basis in four major operating segments: Publishing and printing: Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries Publishing and printing: Hong Kong and Taiwan Publishing and printing: North America Travel and travel related services Publishing and printing segments are engaged in the publication, printing and distribution of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents primarily in the Chinese language. The segments derive revenue mainly from the provision of advertising services and sales of newspapers and magazines. Travel and travel related services segment derives revenue from the sales of travel packages and provision of tour services. The Group Executive Committee assesses the performance of the operating segments based on a measure of segment profit before income tax as presented in the internal financial report. Other information provided is measured in a manner consistent with that in the internal financial report. The Group's turnover and results for the quarter ended 30 September 2019, analysed by operating segment, are as follows: (Unaudited) Three months ended 30 September 2019 Publishing and printing Travel Malaysia and other and Southeast Hong Kong travel Asian and North related countries Taiwan America Sub-total services Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Turnover 27,433 13,368 2,565 43,366 29,532 72,898 Segment profit/(loss) before income tax 2,029 (451) (827) 751 2,209 2,960 Other net unallocated expenses (203) Profit before income tax 2,757 Income tax credit 252 Profit for the quarter 3,009 Other segmental information: Interest income 346 8 14 368 22 390 Finance costs (1) (163) - (164) (10) (174) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (1,287) (289) (45) (1,621) (8) (1,629) Depreciation of right-of-use assets - - - - (190) (190) Amortisation of intangible assets (167) (29) (2) (198) (8) (206) 17 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued) The Group's turnover and results for the quarter ended 30 September 2018, analysed by operating segment, are as follows: (Unaudited) Three months ended 30 September 2018 Publishing and printing Travel Malaysia Hong Kong, and other Taiwan and Southeast and travel Asian Mainland North related countries China America Sub-total services Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Turnover 33,416 12,997 3,213 49,626 36,043 85,669 Segment profit/(loss) before 4,378 (1,163) (866) 2,349 2,890 5,239 income tax Unallocated finance costs (665) Other net unallocated expenses (226) Profit before income tax 4,348 Income tax expense (1,624) Profit for the quarter 2,724 Other segmental information: Interest income 801 3 1 805 16 821 Finance costs (12) (38) - (50) - (50) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (1,450) (302) (66) (1,818) (9) (1,827) Amortisation of intangible assets (172) (47) (2) (221) (8) (229) Disaggregation of revenue Turnover is derived from publishing, printing and distribution of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents primarily in the Chinese language, and provision of travel and travel related services. Turnover recognised during the quarter is disaggregated as follows: (Unaudited) Three months ended 30 September 2019 2018 By major products or service lines US$'000 US$'000 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time Sales of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents, net of trade discounts and returns 15,081 17,298 Travel and travel related services income 337 347 Over time Advertising income, net of trade discounts 28,285 32,328 Travel and travel related services income 29,195 35,696 72,898 85,669 18 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued) The Group's turnover and results for the period ended 30 September 2019, analysed by operating segment, are as follows: (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 Publishing and printing Travel Malaysia and other and Southeast Hong Kong travel Asian and North related countries Taiwan America Sub-total services Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Turnover 54,679 25,105 5,508 85,292 59,238 144,530 Segment profit/(loss) before income tax 4,520 (1,599) (836) 2,085 4,307 6,392 Other net unallocated expenses (391) Profit before income tax 6,001 Income tax expense (857) Profit for the period 5,144 Other segmental information: Interest income 681 15 20 716 35 751 Finance costs (12) (312) - (324) (19) (343) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (2,591) (580) (93) (3,264) (17) (3,281) Depreciation of right-of-use assets - - - - (358) (358) Amortisation of intangible assets (344) (58) (4) (406) (15) (421) 19 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued) The Group's turnover and results for the period ended 30 September 2018, analysed by operating segment, are as follows: (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2018 Publishing and printing Malaysia and other Hong Kong, Travel Southeast Taiwan and travel Asian and Mainland North related countries China America Sub-total services Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Turnover 68,401 25,652 6,832 100,885 66,816 167,701 Segment profit/(loss) before income tax 9,604 (2,142) (1,724) 5,738 5,325 11,063 Unallocated finance costs (1,346) Other net unallocated expenses (481) Profit before income tax 9,236 Income tax expense (3,654) Profit for the period 5,582 Other segmental information: Interest income 1,597 7 2 1,606 27 1,633 Finance costs (52) (66) - (118) - (118) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (2,960) (608) (135) (3,703) (18) (3,721) Amortisation of intangible assets (354) (94) (4) (452) (16) (468) Disaggregation of revenue Turnover is derived from publishing, printing and distribution of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents primarily in the Chinese language, and provision of travel and travel related services. Turnover recognised during the period is disaggregated as follows: (Unaudited) Six months ended 30 September 2019 2018 By major products or service lines US$'000 US$'000 Timing of revenue recognition At a point in time Sales of newspapers, magazines, books and digital contents, net of trade discounts and returns 29,733 34,877 Travel and travel related services income 640 610 Over time Advertising income, net of trade discounts 55,559 66,008 Travel and travel related services income 58,598 66,206 144,530 167,701 20 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued)

The segment assets and liabilities as at 30 September 2019 are as follows: Publishing and printing (Unaudited) Malaysia Travel and other and Southeast Hong Kong travel Asian and North related countries Taiwan America Sub-total services Elimination Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Segment assets 164,069 40,721 13,478 218,268 29,916 (941) 247,243 Unallocated assets 1,832 Total assets 249,075 Total assets include: Additions to non-current assets (other than deferred income tax assets) 309 178 24 511 4 - 515 Segment liabilities (17,320) (29,962) (8,865) (56,147) (16,255) 941 (71,461) Unallocated liabilities (8,405) Total liabilities (79,866) The segment assets and liabilities as at 31 March 2019 are as follows: Publishing and printing (Audited) Travel Malaysia and other and Southeast Hong Kong travel Asian and North related countries Taiwan America Sub-total services Elimination Total US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Segment assets 168,760 42,672 10,562 221,994 26,435 (270) 248,159 Unallocated assets 1,422 Total assets 249,581 Total assets include: Additions to non-current assets (other than deferred income tax assets) 5,892 376 44 6,312 18 - 6,330 Segment liabilities (19,186) (30,300) (6,384) (55,870) (15,985) 270 (71,585) Unallocated liabilities (8,175) Total liabilities (79,760) 21 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A11. Turnover and segment information (Continued) The elimination between segments represents intercompany receivables and payables between segments. Segment assets consist primarily of property, plant and equipment, investment properties, intangible assets, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income, right-of-use assets, inventories, trade and other receivables, short-term bank deposits, and cash and cash equivalents. They mainly exclude deferred income tax assets, financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and income tax recoverable of the Group. Segment liabilities consist primarily of trade and other payables, contract liabilities, retirement benefit obligations, defined benefit plan liabilities, bank and other borrowings, lease liabilities and other non-current liabilities. They mainly exclude deferred income tax liabilities and income tax liabilities of the Group. A12. Valuation of property, plant and equipment There was no revaluation of the Group's property, plant and equipment during the quarter ended 30 September 2019. A13. Subsequent material events There were no subsequent material events of the Group. A14. Changes in the composition of the Group There were no material changes in the composition of the Group during the quarter under review. A15. Capital commitments Capital commitments outstanding as at 30 September 2019 are as follows: Property, plant and equipment : Authorised and contracted for Authorised but not contracted for (Unaudited) US$'000 1,116 806 1,922 22 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Continued)

A16. Related party transactions (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Advertising income received from related US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 companies (note 1) - - (1) - Commission received from sales of honey from a related company (note 1) - - - (1) Newsprint purchases from a related company (note 1) - - - 725 Provision of accounting and administrative services to related companies (note 1) (2) (4) (5) (8) Provision of editorial pagination services to a related company (note 1) - (14) - (29) Provision of engineering professional services by a related company (note 1) 11 12 23 24 Provision of legal services by a related company (note 2) 30 - 49 - Purchase of air tickets from a related company (note 1) 5 (1) 7 2 Purchase of mineral water from a related company (note 1) 1 - 1 - Rental expenses paid to related companies 23 46 (note 1) 25 47 Scrap sales of old newspapers and magazines to a related company (note 1) - - - (98) Notes: Certain shareholders and directors of the Company are shareholders and/or directors of these related companies. A director of a subsidiary of the Company is an associate of the related company. All the transactions above have been entered into in the normal course of business and have been charged at predetermined rates agreed mutually by the parties involved. 23 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'

MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS B1. Analysis of performance (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 % Change 2019 2018 % Change US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Turnover 72,898 85,669 -14.9% 144,530 167,701 -13.8% Profit before income tax 2,757 4,348 -36.6% 6,001 9,236 -35.0% EBITDA 4,566 6,298 -27.5% 9,653 13,256 -27.2% For the quarter ended 30 September 2019, the Group's turnover declined by 14.9% to US$72,898,000 when compared to the corresponding quarter last year, adversely impacted by decreases in revenue from both the publishing and printing and the travel segments of 12.6% and 18.1% respectively. Consequently, the Group's profit before income tax fell 36.6% year-over-year to US$2,757,000. Compared to the corresponding quarter last year, EBITDA for the quarter fell 27.5% to US$4,566,000. During the current quarter, both the Malaysian Ringgit ("RM") and the Canadian dollar ("C$") weakened against the US dollar, resulting in negative currency impacts of approximately US$586,000 on the Group's turnover and US$32,000 on the Group's profit before income tax. Publishing and Printing For the quarter under review, the turnover of the publishing and printing segment fell by 12.6% or US$6,260,000 to US$43,366,000 from US$49,626,000 in the same quarter previous year. This resulted in a decline in the segment's profit before income tax by 68.0% to US$751,000 from last year's US$2,349,000. Turnover of the Malaysia and other Southeast Asia segment for the quarter in review was US$27,433,000, a decrease of 17.9% from last year's US$33,416,000. This is in spite of the Malaysian economy having improved in the second quarter of 2019 to 4.9% from 4.5% in the first quarter. In addition to the soft market conditions and weak consumer sentiment, the decline in the market's advertising spending was also due to the absence of significant adex-boosting events such as the FIFA World Cup and the 14th general election in 2018. The Group's print revenue declined whilst its digital advertising revenue growth continued. Nevertheless, the Group has continued its efforts to improve its revenue by organising more revenue generating events and providing comprehensive advertising solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, cost containment and efficiency initiatives have been continued with the result that the segment's overall operating costs for the current quarter were 13.4% below those of the same quarter last year. Amid the US-China trade tension and continuing protests, Hong Kong's GDP contracted by 2.9% year-over-year in the 3rd quarter of 2019, its first time decline since 2009. The number of tourists visiting Hong Kong plunged 34.2% in September while Hong Kong's retail sales showed a record drop of 22.9% in August 2019 when compared with the corresponding months in 2018. Despite the adverse business conditions, the performance of the Hong Kong and Taiwan segment improved marginally during the quarter under review with a 2.9% growth in its turnover to US$13,368,000 as compared to US$12,997,000 in the corresponding quarter last year. This slight improvement was mainly contributed by the steady growth in revenue from the recruitment and education sectors as well as increased digital advertising revenue and revenue from the segment's book publication business. Together with the savings achieved from its continued cost control efforts, the segment reduced its loss before income tax for the quarter to US$451,000 from US$1,163,000 in the same quarter last year. 24 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'

MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued) B1. Analysis of performance (Continued) The performance of the North America segment remained weak, given the lackluster business environment and a softening property market. The turnover for this segment fell by 20.2% to US$2,565,000. The segment recorded a loss before income tax of US$827,000 for the quarter under review as compared to a loss before income tax of US$866,000 for the prior-year quarter. This slight improvement was achieved through continued cost savings and with the help of a grant from the local government. Travel and travel related services Turnover for the travel segment amounted to US$29,532,000 in the current quarter, a decrease of 18.1% compared to US$36,043,000 in the corresponding quarter last year. The decrease resulted in a 23.6% drop in the travel segment's profit before income tax to US$2,209,000 from last year's US$2,890,000. The decline in turnover was partly due to more tours last year for the FIFA World Cup. The intense competition in the travel industry and uncertainty in the Hong Kong economy after months of continuous protests in the city also have adverse impact on the travel segment's performance for the current quarter. First half of FY 2019/2020 For the six months ended 30 September 2019, the Group's turnover decreased by 13.8% or US$23,171,000 to US$144,530,000 when compared to the corresponding period last year. Turnover from the publishing and printing segment fell 15.5% to US$85,292,000, while turnover from the travel segment dropped 11.3% to US$59,238,000. The Group's profit before income tax for this current period decreased by 35.0% or US$3,235,000 to US$6,001,000 when compared to the same period in the previous year. Accordingly, the Group's EBITDA for the current period fell 27.2% to US$9,653,000 from US$13,256,000 in the prior year period. During the six months ended 30 September 2019, both the RM and the C$ weakened against the US dollar which resulted in negative currency impacts on the Group's turnover and profit before income tax of approximately US$2,213,000 and US$159,000 respectively. 25 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'

MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued) B2. Variation of results against immediate preceding quarter (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Three months ended 30 September 2019 30 June 2019 US$'000 US$'000 % Change Turnover 72,898 71,632 +1.8% Profit before income tax 2,757 3,244 -15.0% The Group's turnover improved marginally by 1.8% to US$72,898,000 compared to US$71,632,000 in the immediate preceding quarter. This improvement was mainly contributed by the Group's publishing and printing businesses in Hong Kong and Taiwan which reported a 13.9% increase in turnover compared to the immediate preceding quarter. Despite the increase in turnover, the Group's profit before income tax for the quarter was 15.0% or US$487,000 lower than of the immediate preceding quarter. B3. Current year prospects The Group expects the second half of the financial year 2019/2020 to be difficult and challenging. The absence of advertising spending catalysts in this second half of the financial year would mute the advertisement spend for the media sector in general. The unresolved trade tensions between the USA and China and the slower than expected global growth would further dampen the prolonged weak advertising spend in the media sector. Furthermore, business conditions in Hong Kong have worsened in the last six months due to the ongoing protests which have adversely affected businesses across the board, in particular the retail and travel sectors. With its revenue on a downward trend for most markets, the Group will continuously look for cost optimisation measures to rein in its operating costs. The Group will also continue to develop and enhance its digital content and platform capabilities. In addition, it will enhance its efforts on revenue generating activities such as organising events, awards and building its talent management capabilities. For the travel segment, the Group will focus on designing tour packages which promote unique travel experiences and to untapped destinations of interest. B4. Profit forecast and profit guarantee The Group has not provided any profit forecast or profit guarantee in any public document. 26 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'

MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued) B5. Profit before income tax Profit before income tax has been arrived at after (charging) /crediting: (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Exchange (losses)/gains, net (50) 71 (108) (21) Provision for loss allowance and write-off of trade and other receivables (573) (168) (439) (233) Provision for impairment and write-off of inventories (39) (39) (79) (100) Write-off of intangible assets (40) - (40) - Loss on disposal of subsidiaries - (209) - (209) Save as disclosed above and in A11, the other items as required under Part A(16) of Appendix 9B of the Bursa Securities' Listing Requirements are not applicable. B6. Income tax expense/(credit) Income tax expense/(credit) in the condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss represents: Current period income tax expense Under provision in prior years Deferred income tax credit (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 171 2,077 1,336 4,176 3 3 1 3 (426) (456) (480) (525) (252) 1,624 857 3,654 The effective tax rate of the Group for the current quarter and period under review was lower than the Malaysian statutory tax rate of 24% mainly due to the receipt of a tax refund by an overseas subsidiary from an overseas tax authority upon the successful application for a tax incentive scheme. 27 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES' MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued) B7. Status of corporate proposal There were no corporate proposals announced but not completed at the latest practicable date, which is not earlier than seven days from the date of issue of this financial information. B8. Group borrowings The Group's borrowings as at 30 September 2019 are as follows: (Unaudited) Secured Unsecured Total Current US$'000 US$'000 US$'000 Bank borrowings 17,686 199 17,885 The Group's borrowings were denominated in the following currencies: (Unaudited) US$'000 Malaysian Ringgit 95 Hong Kong dollars 17,218 United States dollars 572 17,885 The net gearing ratio of the Group, calculated as net debt over owners' equity, was nil as at 30 September 2019 and 31 March 2019. B9. Material litigation As at 30 September 2019, there were several libel suits which involved claims against some companies in the Group. The Group has been strongly contesting those claims. Even though the final outcome of the proceedings is still uncertain as of the date this financial information is authorised for issue, the directors of the Company are of the opinion that the respective ultimate liability, if any, will not have a material adverse impact on the Group's financial position. 28 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES'

MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued) B10. Dividend payable The Board of Directors has declared a first interim dividend of US0.16 cents (2018/2019: US0.18 cents) per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 March 2020. The dividend will be payable on Monday, 30 December 2019 to shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 in cash in RM or in Hong Kong dollars ("HK$") at the average exchange rates used during the period ended 30 September 2019 for the translation of the results of the subsidiaries whose functional currencies are not US$. This interim dividend, amounting to US$2,700,000 (2018/2019: US$3,037,000) has not been recognised as a dividend payable in this unaudited financial information. It will be recognized in shareholders' equity in the year ending 31 March 2020. The average exchange rates used during the period ended 30 September 2019 of US$ to RM and US$ to HK$, and the amount of the first interim dividend payable is as follows: Exchange rates Dividend per ordinary share US$ to RM 4.1535 0.665 sen US$ to HK$ 7.8251 HK1.252 cents No tax is payable on the dividend declared by the Company to be received by shareholders in Malaysia as it is income from foreign source in accordance with paragraph 28 of Schedule 6 of Malaysian Income Tax Act 1967. The register of members in Hong Kong will be closed on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 whereby no transfer of shares will be registered on that date. In order to qualify for the first interim dividend of US0.16 cents per ordinary share, all completed transfer forms accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged with the Company's Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 9 December 2019. In respect of the shareholders in Malaysia, a depositor in Malaysia shall qualify for the entitlement to the dividend only in respect of: i) shares transferred into the depositor's securities account before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 10 December 2019 in respect of transfers; and ii) shares bought on Bursa Securities on a cum entitlement basis according to the rules of Bursa Securities. The first interim dividend will be payable to the shareholders on Monday, 30 December 2019. Shareholders who wish to request for transmission of their shares between the Malaysia Register and Hong Kong Register are advised to take note that request for transmission will be suspended from Wednesday, 4 December 2019 to Tuesday, 10 December 2019, both days inclusive. 29 MEDIA CHINESE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED (Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability) (Malaysia Company No. 995098-A) Financial report for the second quarter ended 30 September 2019 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION REQUIRED BY BURSA SECURITIES' MAIN MARKET LISTING REQUIREMENTS (Continued) B11. Earnings per share attributable to owners of the Company (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended 30 September 30 September 2019 2018 2019 2018 Profit attributable to owners of 2,996 6,038 the Company(US$'000) 3,185 5,449 Weighted average number of 1,687,236,241 1,687,236,241 1,687,236,241 1,687,236,241 ordinary shares in issue Basic earnings per share 0.18 0.36 (US cents) 0.19 0.32 Diluted earnings per share 0.18 0.36 (US cents) 0.19 0.32 The diluted earnings per share is the same as the basic earnings per share as there were no dilutive potential shares in issue during the quarter and period ended 30 September 2019 and 2018. On behalf of the Board Media Chinese International Limited Tin Suk Han Tong Siew Kheng Joint Company Secretaries 25 November 2019 30 Attachments Original document

