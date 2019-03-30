Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Event and Ribbon Cutting with Guided Property Tour of Treviso Grand: August 14, 2019, 3:30PM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 12:44pm EDT

VENICE, Fla., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zilber Residential Group, the apartment division of Zilber Ltd., along with Lincoln Property Company and the City of Venice, announces the grand opening of the brand new Treviso Grand apartments, a modern luxury community within the thriving city of Venice, FL, on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 3:30-5:00pm. The event will include a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 PM. Guided tours of the furnished model and amenities will be available while taking in the beautiful surroundings of this brand new 272-unit apartment community located at 100 Treviso Grand Circle, Venice, FL 34275.

Treviso Grand was designed to take a holistic approach to apartment living beyond simply providing living space.  It has taken a “resident-first” approach, delivering a superior living experience as the ultimate end goal. The community has amazing open space, privacy and views, despite being only steps away from Laurel Avenue along with easy freeway access for residents. The state-of-the-art amenities, including the resort style salt water swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center with FitnessOnDemand™, contribute to resident’s preferred lifestyle and are meant to facilitate healthy living. Community sponsored activities and events will provide community socialization and resident interaction.

"Treviso Grand is a community where we have taken a fresh approach to the design and development process while partnering with locally-based design and construction experts in an effort to bring something unique into the market,” said Mike King, Director of Zilber Residential Group. “Our Treviso Grand development is occurring at a time where people expect more,” explained Mr. King, “gone are the days when an apartment is just four walls, today an apartment represents a lifestyle.”

Construction on Treviso Grand started in February 2018 with and welcomed its first residents in May. The community features an attractive modern Venetian exterior design and amenities as well as high-quality interior finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. The community amenities are extensive and include:

  • 8,200 SF clubhouse with TV, free coffee bar, pool table, poker table, and full kitchen
  • Outdoor grilling area with gas grills
  • Screened in outdoor gathering porch
  • Outdoor salt water pool surrounded by a large sundeck with varied gathering and seating areas along with a fire pit
  • Bocce ball courts
  • Children’s playground area
  • Fully equipped fitness center with state-of-the-art cardio equipment, free weights, TRX system, yoga room and FitnessOnDemand™ which residents can use individually or in a group setting.  Outdoor exercise equipment will also be available for resident use beginning this fall.
  • An off-leash dog park for pet exercise complete with water station and agility equipment

Treviso Grand is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company. For more information, please contact our leasing office at (941) 303-4221 or visit us at trevisogrand.com

About Zilber Ltd.
Zilber Ltd. is a prominent, full-service real estate company known for its diversified residential and commercial capabilities. The Zilber Ltd. organization has been operating for 70 years – investing, building and managing real estate throughout the U.S, providing value to its customers while revitalizing communities.

About Lincoln Property Company
Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader.

Media Contact: Sheri Sandefur Killingsworth, Vice President - Marketing & Communications
214-740-3300 | corporate@lpsi.com
SOURCE Lincoln Property Company

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pZEROFOX : Expands AI Capabilities to Detect Deepfakes
BU
01:31pPG&E CORPORATION : Affirms Timing for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
PR
01:31pOMNICO : 92% of U.S. Consumers Frustrated When Shopping in Store
BU
01:30pDIEGO PELLICER WORLDWIDE, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:29pDONEGAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:29p$23.5 Million Community in Pacoima Sold by The Mogharebi Group
BU
01:28pDUKE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:25pDIAMOND RESORTS : and Karma Group Expand Affiliate Partnership
PR
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Iraq close to pipeline deal with BP and Eni, rather than Exxon - sources
RE
01:24pCSG INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
5BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group