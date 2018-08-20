Media Piracy 2018 - A Major Threat for Sport and Live Programming? - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Media
piracy - A Major Threat for Sport and Live Programming?" report
Despite the growing number of technical and legal measures being put
into place, we continue to see more and more media piracy around the
globe. The most popular content remains films, TV series and music, with
an especially strong rise in the illegal distribution of sporting events.
Several factors have enabled piracy practices and methods to flourish,
not least the increasing use of streaming, the development of app
systems, the more professional structure of illegal services and the use
of social media platforms as relays.
This report begins with a snapshot of the illegal consumption of
digital cultural products, then analyses the dynamics
of live event piracy (including sport), explores the economic
issues tied to piracy, then concludes with a series of recommendations
for the ecosystem's players.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Background and methodology
1.2. Key findings
1.3. Recommendations for curbing piracy
2. Media piracy: a global phenomenon
2.1. Snapshot
2.1.1. Segmented solutions
2.1.2. Piracy on the rise around the globe
2.1.3. Type of content pirated - live on the rise
2.2. The mass market: an environment that enables piracy and a threat
2.2.1. Technological developments
2.2.2. An improved playback environment
2.2.3. Piracy is a well entrenched practice
3. Linear and sports content piracy
3.1. Pirating pay-TV and SVOD services
3.1.1. Card sharing
3.1.2. Pirate TV broadcasters
3.2. Streaming and indexing sites
3.2.1. Streaming sites
3.2.2. Indexing sites
3.3. Social media platforms
3.4. Interfaces and applications
4. Illegal services' business models
4.1. Revenue
4.1.1. Advertising
4.1.2. Payment-based systems
4.1.3. Listing commissions
4.2. Costs
4.2.1. Distribution cost models on the open Internet
4.2.2. Other costs
4.2.3. Balance sheet
5. Impact on the industry
5.1. A source of value destruction for the industry
5.2. Loss assessments that are disparate by definition
6. Recommendations
6.1. Foster the development of legal services
6.2. Strengthen technical protection measures
6.3. Strengthen public-private coordination efforts
6.4. Promote consumer communication and education policies
6.5. Cut off pirate sites' revenue streams
Companies Featured
Case Studies
-
cCloud TV
-
Facebook Live
-
Kodi
-
LiveTV
-
Mobdro
-
Reddit
-
RojaDirecta
-
YouTube Live
Other Players
-
Acestream
-
BeIN
-
BeoutQ
-
Google/Android
-
Instagram
-
Netflix
-
Periscope
-
Popcorn Time
-
Twitch
-
VLC
