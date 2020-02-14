Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Release - Economic Stimulus Package To Mitigate The Adverse External Economic Impacts Of The COVID-19 Outbreak On Malaysia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 06:16am EST

ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE TO MITIGATE THE ADVERSE EXTERNAL ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 OUTBREAK ON MALAYSIA

The Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will announce an economic stimulus package on Thursday, 27 February 2020 at 4:30PM. The stimulus intends to mitigate the adverse external economic impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on Malaysia while preserving the welfare of the rakyat.

The economic stimulus package is neither a new budget nor part of Budget 2020 measures. Instead, assistance will be given to the affected sectors to allow the economy to emerge as whole as possible and benefit from the expected economic rebound post-COVID-19.

Whilst the market is facing serious challenges, we should not despair but instead persevere to allow our industry to survive so that the country is ready to benefit from the economic rebound once the COVID-19 threat is over. Cashflow is the principal concern and the affected companies must ensure that they remain viable, operational and capable of reaping the benefits when the economic rebound takes place.

The Government will adopt measures to assist these companies, but emphasis should also be placed on exploring alternative revenues such as shifting towards encouraging domestic tourism, and sourcing from other markets. This also involves keeping the domestic labour market resilient while ensuring our soft and physical infrastructure remain in place amid the short-term weakened demand.

The Government is conducting consultations

The Ministry of Finance is preparing the economic stimulus programme and is working together with the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives and various agencies. The Government has engaged in consultations with principal players in the tourism, logistics and finance sectors. The ministries have also held meetings with small and medium enterprises, as well as government-linked funds and companies.

Time to unite for Malaysia

The Ministry of Health has done a tremendous job at containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Malaysia without engendering public panic despite frequent episodes of fake news. Our health professionals deserve all the support they require to overcome this challenge.

This is the time for every Malaysian to put our differences aside and come together as one nation and one people. Whilst the Government is helping the affected industries, we hope the industry players will play their part in assisting their clients and suppliers so that all can survive this challenge and benefit from the post-COVID-19 rebound. As John F. Kennedy once said, 'Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.'

Sayangi Malaysiaku!

Lim Guan Eng

Minister of Finance
Ministry of Finance Malaysia
Putrajaya
14 February 2020

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Malaysia published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 11:14:30 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:45aRIVIERA RESOURCES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Asset Sale Closings
AQ
06:43aTrump to woo Indian executives during New Delhi visit
RE
06:43aNVIDIA : Shares Rise in Premarket Trading After Strong Earnings Report
DJ
06:42aVOLKSWAGEN : diesel settlement talks with German consumer groups fail
RE
06:40aNMC HEALTH : Statement regarding major shareholdings
PU
06:40aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Form 38.5 (a) - AbbVie Inc
PU
06:40aYANDEX : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:40aSUPALAI PUBLIC : Reporting Share Repurchases in the case where repurchasing the company's own share is for financial management purposes
PU
06:40aSUNWAH KINGSWAY CAPITAL : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 31 december 2019
PU
06:40aCHINA EASTERN AIRLINES : Inside Information Overseas Regulatory Announcement Announcement on Operating Data for January 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
2JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
3GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca 2020 forecasts hit by coronavirus, shares dive
4CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY : CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY : A timeline on rail disruptions by anti-pipelin..
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : plots $2bn stock issue as it plugs into recent surge in shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group