Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Media Release: Foreign credit exposures to banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/04/2020 | 04:00pm EDT

04 May 2020

The Bank of Mauritius (the Bank) refers to the 'NMC Health' credit exposures to banks.

In view of taking any appropriate regulatory action(s) as may be necessary, the Bank has set up a special monitoring team to closely analyse and follow the situation.

The Bank reassures the general public that domestic retail banks remain resilient and continue to maintain capital adequacy and liquidity ratios above the regulatory requirements.

The Bank is fully committed, as per its mandate, to ensure the stability and soundness of the financial system of Mauritius, and safeguard the rights and interests of depositors.

Disclaimer

Bank of Mauritius published this content on 04 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 19:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:05pWall Street closes higher with help from tech, energy
RE
04:01pU.S. Treasury Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in Second Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:00pMEDIA RELEASE : Foreign credit exposures to banks
PU
03:57pBritain says around a quarter of workers furloughed
RE
03:49pAISC AMERICAN INSTITUTE OF STEEL CONSTRUCTION : Three Visionary Forge Prize Finalists to Present Their Ideas--Live!
PU
03:36pU.S. Treasury Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in Second Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars -- Update
DJ
03:35pCertain Lending Launches Major Survey of Real Estate Investors
SE
03:29pFMI ESTABLISHES VIRTUAL EVENT AND TRADING PARTNER PLATFORM : Midsummer 2020
PU
03:28pU.S. Treasury Expects to Borrow $2.99 Trillion in Second Quarter as Stimulus Spending Soars
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Warren Buffett says the coronavirus cannot stop America, or Berkshire Hathaway
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : HSBC is now Neutral
3PEUGEOT : European stocks kick off May on dour note, ThyssenKrupp leads losses
4ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Armed with Roche antibody test, Germany faces immunity passport dilemma
5GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Investigational Antiviral Remdesivir Receives U.S. Food and Drug Administr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group