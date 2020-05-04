Media Release: Foreign credit exposures to banks

04 May 2020

The Bank of Mauritius (the Bank) refers to the 'NMC Health' credit exposures to banks.

In view of taking any appropriate regulatory action(s) as may be necessary, the Bank has set up a special monitoring team to closely analyse and follow the situation.

The Bank reassures the general public that domestic retail banks remain resilient and continue to maintain capital adequacy and liquidity ratios above the regulatory requirements.

The Bank is fully committed, as per its mandate, to ensure the stability and soundness of the financial system of Mauritius, and safeguard the rights and interests of depositors.