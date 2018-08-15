MEDIA RELEASE

INITIATION OF ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW OF AN ANTI-DUMPING DUTY WITH REGARD TO THE IMPORTS OF HOT ROLLED COILS ORIGINATING IN OR EXPORTED FROM THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA AND THE REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA

On 17 July 2018, the Government of Malaysia received a Petition from an interested party requesting for administrative review of an anti-dumping duty on imports of hot rolled coils, chequered coils, and pickled & oiled coils. The request is made based on the ground that there is no more local production of hot rolled coils in Malaysia.

The original anti-dumping investigation was initiated on 18 June 2014 and the final affirmative anti-dumping duties were imposed on 14 February 2015 until 13 February 2020; ranging from 2.49% to 25.40%. In accordance with the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 and the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994, the Government will initiate the administrative review and the final determination of the administrative review will be made within 180 days from the date of initiation.

In connection with this investigation, the Ministry of international Trade and Industry (MITI) will provide a set of questionnaires to interested parties listed in the petition. Other interested parties may request for the questionnaires no later than 30 August 2018. Interested parties may also provide additional supporting evidence to MITI before 14 September 2018. In the event no response is received within the specified period, the Government will make its preliminary findings based on the best facts available.

Further enquiries concerning this investigation can be directed to:

Director

Trade Practices Section

Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) Level 9, Menara MITI

No. 7, Jalan Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah 50480 Kuala Lumpur

MALAYSIA

Telephone Number: (603) 6208 4632/4636/4637 Facsimile Number : (603) 6211 4429 E-mail address : alltps@miti.gov.my

Ministry of International Trade and Industry Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

15 August 2018

About MITI:

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry was established in April 1956 then was renamed as The Ministry of Trade and Industry in February 1972. On 27 October 1990, the Ministry was separated into two Ministries which are; Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN).

MITI is the key driver in making Malaysia the preferred destination for quality investments and enhancing the nation's rising status as a globally competitive trading nation. Its objectives and roles are oriented towards ensuring Malaysia's rapid economic development and help achieve the country's stated goal of becoming a developed nation by 2020.

