Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Release | MCH Group | New CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 01:01am EST

Bernd Stadlwieser to be new CEO of the MCH Group

The Board of Directors of the MCH Group has appointed Bernd Stadlwieser as new CEO of the MCH Group. "We are delighted to be taking on an exceedingly competent and successful manager with Bernd Stadlwieser", stresses Dr. Ulrich Vischer, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the MCH Group. "He has a great deal of experience in sectors of industry that are of importance to us, as well as for taking forward the transformation process that has been launched. The Board of Directors, the management and the entire MCH workforce are looking forward to working with him."

Bernd Stadlwieser has more than 20 years' international professional experience in the Watch & Jewellery and Art sectors as well as in the fields of business development and digitisation. After holding different senior positions at Swarovski, he worked for the Thomas Sabo group from 2003 to 2014, first as managing director for Switzerland and Great Britain, and then as Group CEO as of 2006. From 2014 to 2017, he was Group CEO of Avenso (Lumas, White Wall), before switching to Mondaine Watch as Group CEO in December 2017. Bernd Stadlwieser is an Austrian national and lives in Rüschlikon (Canton Zürich). After attending the commercial academy in Austria, he completed a multi-year programme for young executives at Swarovski and, studying part-time, obtained a federal diploma as a Marketing Manager and an Executive BBA (Bachelor of Business Administration).

"I am very much looking forward to my new job", says Bernd Stadlwieser. "The MCH Group has a strong market position in a fascinating business segment that I am very familiar with from my work to date and my relations with Baselworld and Art Basel. The company is facing major challenges and opportunities. I have seen for myself that the necessary transformation and innovation process has already been launched and that, together with the employees, key steps have been taken to realign the business for the future, ensuring that the MCH Group will emerge stronger than before."

The precise date on which Bernd Stadlwieser will be joining the MCH Group has yet to be fixed. Hans-Kristian Hoejsgaard – interim CEO since September 2018 – will continue in his function until Bernd Stadlwieser joins the group and will ensure an optimum handover and induction of the new CEO.


Media contact

MCH Group
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com

Link

Attachment

logo.gif


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:35aHANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG : Re grows at stable conditions in treaty renewals as at 1 January 2019
EQ
01:35aVIB VERMÖGEN AG : Advance extension of tenancy agreements with its largest existing tenant to 2032 a acquisition of a garden centre in Göppingen
EQ
01:35aINFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : Infineon closes december quarter with revenue down as forecast and earnings slightly better than expected. slowing global economic momentum dampens outlook: revenue predicted to remain stable in march quarter
EQ
01:34aSOFTBANK : books quarterly profit jump, driven by heavy data users
RE
01:34aAMS : reports record revenues for full year 2018, up 34% year-on-year; fourth quarter revenues of USD 491 million and operating margin in-line with updated expectations; ...
PU
01:34aPROSAFE : Fourth quarter 2018 report – Recent developments give raise to continued optimism
PU
01:34aPANDORA : DELIVERS ON GUIDANCE AND ENTERS TWO-YEAR TRANSFORMATION TO REIGNITE A PASSION FOR PANDORA – COSTS TO BE REDUCED BY DKK 1.2 BILLION
AQ
01:32aVEON HOLDINGS B.V. : announces plan to submit mandatory tender offer in relation to Global Telecom Holding S.A.E.
PR
01:32aAFCON : Golden Eaglets for CAF tourney in Turkey
AQ
01:31aEMIRATES NBD BANK : UAE's private businesses remain cautious on new job hires
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : higher spending worries investors, shares dip
2VERITAS PHARMA INC : VERITAS PHARMA : to Proceed with Share Consolidation
3BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PL : BLACKROCK SMALLER TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
4NAVITAS LIMITED : NAVITAS : FY19 Half Year Results Investor Presentation
5SPRINT CORP : SPRINT : T-Mobile pledges three-year price clampdown if merger is approved

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.