Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Media Release: Risks intensify in the rapidly expanding corporate PPA market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 09:40pm EDT
Since 2016, the corporate PPA market has facilitated approximately 3,600 MW in generation capacity across Australia and with volumes increasing year-on-year. Contracted prices for large corporate users are averaging around $65/MWh over a typical duration of 10 years, or up to $20 /MWh higher if firming is required. Prior to firming costs, these prices represent an apparent discount, ranging between approximately 10% to 20% to the retail price in New South Wales or Victoria today. However, prices for wholesale electricity over the next three years are declining, with forward contracts for Calendar year 2021 ranging between 13% to 22% below Calendar 2020 prices, currently priced at an average of $72/MWh across state markets. Energy Action also expects that prices will continue to decline beyond 2022 as more renewables compete with base load generation with price volatility expected to remain a key feature of the market whilst this transition takes place.

This view is reflected in other long-term industry forecasts, with Bloomberg New Energy Finance forecasting that by 2030 the cost of utility scale solar generation will fall by around 20% in real terms from today's levels and decline by a further 10% by 2040. This indicates that a long term PPA struck at today's PPA prices would prove to be uncompetitive in the longer term.

Under these conditions, the commercial viability of aggressively priced and structured PPAs, signed at today's rates, would be compromised.

Energy Action Chief Executive Officer, John Huggart, said: 'We are seeing some market participants facilitating corporate PPAs that push reputable corporates to take on unacceptable commercial risks as they pursue greater price and regulatory certainty and lower emissions. The adverse impact of these risks is likely to be felt mostly amongst medium sized corporates.

'Our market intelligence confirms the presence of live PPA offers out to corporates priced above the current wholesale electricity rate from day 1 with a long-term escalating cost path. Given wholesale prices are likely to decrease from here, this presents a significant risk from a pure pricing perspective.'

'While Energy Action fully supports the move to a lower carbon future and the associated investment into renewable generation infrastructure, we caution against entering into PPAs without fully considering the longer-term risks. For example, PPAs can expose corporates to inflexible pricing and often unknown firming costs, long-dated contract terms and other project and operational risks.

'Most concerning is that there is the real possibility that energy prices will fall sooner than many energy market participants think, which means that the PPA price could be 'out of the money' before the ink dries. This could put significant financial pressure on otherwise stable businesses that can't benefit from longer-term price relief. These businesses would become less competitive within their industry segment, with input costs being higher than their direct competitors.

'Before entering into a PPA, corporates should carefully examine the terms of the agreement and seek to evaluate their options and mitigate any associated risks. Companies can also consider self-generation alternatives and progressive purchasing agreements which allow quarterly price resets and achieve dollar cost averaging,' Mr Huggart added.

Disclaimer

Energy Action Limited published this content on 25 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2019 01:39:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:04pKPTI Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Public Offerings to Possible Disclosure Violations
PR
11:00pSIKA ON TRACK FOR RECORD RESULTS – STRONG GROWTH IN SALES AND EBIT IN THE FIRST HALF YEAR 
GL
11:00pMediciNova Appoints Kazuko Matsuda to its Board of Directors
GL
10:58pSQUIRREL AI LEARNING : Attended AI & Big Data Expo Global 2019 in London
PR
10:57pTESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
RE
10:55pCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Bank to Invest $40 Million in Facilities and Technology
PU
10:55pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone in September -- Update
DJ
10:54pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : to Launch Foldable-Screen Phone in September
DJ
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS ASNA, OMCL, PYX, TUSK INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pCLAIMSFILER REMINDS BUD, EROS, RBGLY, TEVA INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Facebook to pay record $5 billion U.S. fine over privacy; faces antitrust probe
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : warns of costly privacy changes, discloses another U.S. probe
4Oil steadies after global demand worries spark fall
5LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION : LUNDIN MINING : Second Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group