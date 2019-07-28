Media Statement on 'Caravan to Canada': CPPI Advocates for Access to Safe, Affordable Prescription Medications from Canada

Today, a ‘Caravan to Canada’ of diabetes patients and advocates are traveling from Detroit, Michigan to Windsor, Ontario to access safe and affordable insulin. Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders (I-VT) – a long-time advocate for accessing medications from Canada – will be joining them for the trip.

The following statement is from Tracy Cooley, Executive Director of the Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI):

“This Caravan, and similar organized and individual road trips, demonstrate that safe daily health maintenance medications are available in Canada at dramatically lower prices. Although the Caravan will be going to a brick-and-mortar pharmacy, millions of Americans access their daily medications through licensed, legitimate online pharmacies in Canada.

“Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar recently recognized that both American and Canadian drug distribution systems are safe. Whether from a brick-and-mortar store or a licensed, legitimate online Canadian pharmacy, Americans should have access to life saving medicines through personal importation.

“As the cost of prescription drugs in the U.S. continues to skyrocket, personal prescription importation offers Americans an immediate and ongoing option for accessing safe and affordable prescription drugs. In fact, on average, Americans can save up to 80 percent on their prescription medications by buying them in Canada.”

For more information on personal prescription importation and to read stories of Americans who have been affected by skyrocketing prescription drugs costs, please visit https://personalimportation.org. CPPI Executive Director Tracy Cooley is also available for print, broadcast and online media interviews on this and other topics related to safe drug importation from Canada.

Note: Insulin is temperature sensitive and is not sold online by safe Internet pharmacies, but can be purchased by individuals at Canadian pharmacies. However, several anti-diabetes medications can be purchased online as well as hundreds of other daily maintenance medications that Americans purchase from Canadian online pharmacies.

About CPPI

The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI) is a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization that advocates for Americans’ access to safe, affordable prescription medications from Canada for personal use. Tens of millions of Americans – especially the elderly and others on fixed incomes – struggle to pay the extremely high price of prescription medications in the U.S. We are here to be their voice. For more information and to get involved, visit personalimportation.org.

