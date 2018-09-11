Media advisory: Invitation to MRC regional stakeholder forum on Pak Lay’s prior consultation process and related work on hydropower

The two-day forum aims to share information and consult stakeholders on the proposed Pak Lay project, discuss the MRC's prior consultation process, and inform stakeholders on the status of on-going hydropower-related works.

Specifically, the first day will be dedicated to information sharing and consultation on the Pak Lay project and its prior consultation process under the MRC's Procedures for Notification, Prior Consultation and Agreement.

The second day will be for the work-in progress of the MRC that highly involves stakeholders' interest. Among several key issues covered in the forum are updates and discussions on a joint action plan (JAP) for the Pak Beng hydropower project, joint environmental monitoring of mainstream hydropower projects, Xayaburi design changes review, update of the preliminary design guidance for proposed mainstream dams in the lower Mekong basin, etc.

Stakeholders will be invited to provide feedback, make suggestions and hear these updates. Their views will be recorded and included in a regional information sharing report to be shared with the public and considered by the MRC's Joint Committee.

Members of the media interested in covering the forum need to confirm their attendance by email on or before 17 September 2018. A limited number of financial support is available. Please indicate that in your email registration.