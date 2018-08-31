Log in
Media advisory: UN Women, Global Innovation Coalition for Change launch the Gender Innovation Principles at Nasdaq ringing of the bell ceremony

08/31/2018 | 09:17pm CEST

For immediate release
 Date: Friday, August 31, 2018

Media contact: media.team[at]unwomen.org

WHAT: UN Women, in partnership with the Global Innovation Coalition for Change, a unique alliance with 27 partners from private sector, non-profit organizations and academic institutions, is hosting the launch of the Gender Innovation Principles. The aim of the gender innovation principles is to build on these approaches by adopting a gender responsive approach and provide organizations with the benchmark for how to include women and women's needs throughout the innovation life cycle.

The event commemorates the official launch of the principles by bringing together CEOs, social entrepreneurs, innovators and thought leaders to share how innovation, technology and entrepreneurship can be used to advance gender equality and women's economic empowerment around the world.

Speakers will include UN Women Executive Director Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, fashion designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist and Global Ambassador of international non-profit The Unmentionables Kimora Lee Simmons, Global Deputy Vice Chair of Transaction Advisory Services at EY Julie Hood, President of Essence Communications Inc. Michelle M. Ebanks, former NFL player and Corporate Inclusion and Culture Advisor Wade Davis II, and President and CEO of Nasdaq Adena Friedman, among others.

The event will also showcase how companies can adopt the Gender Innovation Principles and why this is an important step in creating transformative change in the innovation and technology sector for women and girls.

WHEN: Friday, 7 September, 2018, 2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Please RSVP before 5 p.m. on 5 September 2018 by emailing michelle.king[at]unwomen.org. Note check-in (photo ID required) begins at 1.45 p.m.

WHERE: Nasdaq Market Site, 4 Times Square, New York, NY 10036, press conference room and closing bell studio

INFORMATION FOR MEDIA: Media will be provided with an agenda once attendance is confirmed. Media attending are welcome to request one-on-one interviews with speakers on the day. Please contact media.team[at]unwomen.org> for interview opportunities with UN Women speakers. For interviews with all other speakers, please contact michelle.king[at]unwomen.org

Follow the online conversation on Twitter @UN_Women using the hashtag #SheInnovates. The event will also be livestreamed at HTTPS://NEW.LIVESTREAM.COM/NASDAQ/LIVE

Disclaimer

UN Women - United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 19:16:02 UTC
