Media invitation: Prime Minister Löfven to receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez at Harpsund on 14–15 July 2020

07/13/2020 | 10:46am EDT

On 14-15 July, Prime Minister Stefan Löfven will receive Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez for talks at Harpsund. Prime Minister Löfven and Prime Minister Sánchez will discuss issues of mutual concern and current EU affairs.

Approx. 8.30 Photo opportunity

Approx. 10.20 Brief press conference with the two prime ministers. Language: English.

Due to the prevailing circumstances, the number of journalists and photographers will be limited. Please note that no press centre facilities will be available and technical equipment will be limited.

The press conference will be webcast live on government.se

Advanced registration with media contact person Frédérique Claise is required by 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday 14 July.

More detailed information will be sent to the journalists and photographers who are granted admission.

Disclaimer

Prime Minister's Office of Sweden published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 14:45:08 UTC
